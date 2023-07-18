BIBA LEKKER TA ‘EDGE’ PARIBA LEGENDS!

Calabas/Kudawecha – Diasabra anochi ultimo, 15 di juli, un sambombaso di bataya di domino a tuma luga aya n’e famosisimo Domino Square Garden net n’e grens entre Calabas y Kudawecha. Un encuentro estilo ‘no holds barred’, caminda e unico regla parce di tabata ‘niks mag, maar alles kan’! Un remolina di adrenalina bruha cu testosterone y ‘alpha-males’ cu a perde cu strea di Nort!
Despues di a batisa nan uniform nobo, e ekipo flamante di Biba Lekker bou guia di Captain Trimon a cuminsa haya fuerte resistencia di e legendarionan di pariba di brug, esta Pariba Legends, kendenan a habri score bay dilanti mustrando cu nan no tin respet pa niun uniform nobo! Ata! Tera a cuminsa bruha aki ora a haya un hungado ‘pirata’ ta pronkia cu uniform di Biba Lekker. Aki Captain Trimon a ranka su handrem y a kita uniform for di e hungado ‘ilegal’, kende mes ora a bolter y cuminsa apoya Pariba Legends. Esaki ya t’un voorboor pa locual ta bay bin.
Team Biba Lekker ta recupera di nan susto inicial y ta drenta halftime c’un bentaha di 11-6. Durante pauze, mientras un y tur ta disfruta paden dje snacknan por nada, Team Pariba Legends ta tira un ‘pow-wow’ pafo estilo indjan caminda un ‘pep-talk’ hopi fuerte ta cay! Y shonnan, e integrantenan di Pariba Legends a ‘get the message loud and clear’, pasobra nan ta haci un come-back di 8 wega gana stret, manda score te 14-11 na nan fabor! Pandemonio total! Captain Trimon ta grita ‘groot alarm’; piedra di domino ta cuminsa spart foi mesa; fanaticada ta cuminsa bula cura, y si por saca coriente foi dje atmosfera lo por a charge 20 celular pareu! Cos ta hot! E bataya ta bayendo un pa mi, dos pa bo, y sensacionalmente Pariba Legends ta haci e score 20-18 na nan fabor!
‘It’s time to take things outside’, estilo wild-west! Mientras tanto … panico total den militancia di Pariba Legends! Un anker a cay na mal momento; bateria a baha te bou empty, y cu determinacion Captain Trimon ta cuminsa guia e barco pa waf … 19-20; 20-20; y porfin … 21-20 pa Biba Lekker! Un grito laaaargo y orgasmico ta cay! Esta un anochi! Shonnan, e caravana a bay bek tristo rumbo pariba di brug, pero e huramento di bolbe bek a keda claba den Kudawecha! Cos no lo keda asina, keda pendiente!