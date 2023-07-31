Posted in INCIDENTE [VIDEO] Imagennan di con BBS Kitchen na Bushiri a keda despues di e candela di diadomingo atardi 06:59 July 31, 2023 Leave a comment DCIM101MEDIADJI_0197.JPG DCIM101MEDIADJI_0196.JPG DCIM101MEDIADJI_0195.JPG DCIM101MEDIADJI_0194.JPG DCIM101MEDIADJI_0192.JPG DCIM101MEDIADJI_0188.JPG DCIM101MEDIADJI_0190.JPG DCIM101MEDIADJI_0186.JPG DCIM101MEDIADJI_0187.JPG DCIM101MEDIADJI_0181.JPG DCIM101MEDIADJI_0183.JPG DCIM101MEDIADJI_0184.JPG DCIM101MEDIADJI_0185.JPG DCIM101MEDIADJI_0182.JPG Share this:TwitterFacebook Related Articles Hopi reclamo pa avion cu a bula hopi abao haciendo hopi boroto den oranan di madruga! Atrobe accidente riba e brug nobo y velocidad halto ta e causa principal di esaki Secretario General di MEP: Un maneho responsabel Gabinete Wever Croes II a logra baha e deficit post Covid di 1028 miyon (2020) pa 25 miyon (2023) Manera a bira 7’or polisnan di strand a cor’e cu tur hende for di beach y parkinglotnan!