Aruba Airport Authority ta expande segmento y mercado nobo di negoshi JET-TNCA cu bishita na varios aeropuerto priva di Merca

JET-TNCA cu bishita na varios aeropuerto priva di Merca

JET-TNCA como e unico fixed based operator na Aruba, maneha pa Aruba Airport Authority N.V, recientemente a haci un cantidad di bishita exitoso na aeropuertonan priva na Miami y New York. E bishitanan tabata dirigi pa Jo-Anne Meaux-Arends, Aviation Business Development Executive, compaña pa FBO Operations Manager, Minerva Flemming y Aviation Business Development Research and Development officer, Joanne Trimon.

Aruba Airport Authority, pionero den e industria di aviacion, a fiha su mirada den expande na diferente segmento nobo y emocionante di negoshi. E paso strategico aki tin como meta pa capitalisa e oportunidadnan cu presenta, diversifica e fluho di ingreso y consolida e autoridad su posicion como un leading player den e mercado global.

E obhetivo principal tras di e reunionnan aki tabata pa presenta e team di JET-TNCA, desaroya e relacionnan di colaboracion cu socionan strategico pa accede na nan experiencia- y recursonan y pa explora y propone idea innovativo di asociacion delinea cu nan mision di expande nan presencia den e mercadonan di Merca y Latino America.

Durante e site visits, e team di JET-TNCA tabatin e oportunidad di interactua cu varios Executive Airports den e industria di aviacion comercial na Merca, manera Banyan Air Service, Fontainebleau Aviation, Million Air, Meridian Air Charter y Atlantic Aviation, facilitando discusion profundo tocante diferente tema relaciona cu e crecemento empresarial y e oportunidadnan den e mercado.

Algun tema di discusion tabata e business models, partnershipstrategico y e plannan di expansion pa e region di Merca. Ademas, e tema di presencia di autoridad Mericano na e aeropuerto di Aruba, esta CBP Preclearance and services a genera basta interes, destacando e importancia di e procesonan simplifica pa e biaheronan internacional den e industria di business aviation.

E participacion di JET-TNCA den e HQ visits a marca un paso significativo pa mehora su posicion den e industria di aviacion den Caribe, reenforsando su compromiso cu planificacion y entrega di meta exitoso.



Aruba Airport Authority p ioneer s e xpansion into n ew b usiness s egments and m arkets

JET-TNCA embarks on a series of visits to private airports in the US



ORANJESTAD – JET-TNCA, the sole fixed based operator in Aruba under the ownership of Aruba Airport Authority N.V., has recently concluded a series of successful headquarters visits in Miami and New York. The visits were led by Aviation Business Development Executive, Mrs. Jo-Anne Meaux-Arends, accompanied by FBO Operations Manager, Ms. Minerva Flemming, and Aviation Business Development Research and Development officer, Ms. Joanne Trimon.

Aruba Airport Authority, a pioneering force in the aviation industry, has set its sights on expanding into exciting and prosperous new business segments. This strategic move aims to capitalize on emerging opportunities, diversify revenue streams, and solidify the authority’s position as a leading player in the global market.

The primary objective of these meetings was to introduce the JET-TNCA team, cultivate collaborative relationships with strategic partners to access their expertise and resources, and to explore and propose innovative partnership ideas aligned with our mission of expanding our presence in the US and Latin America markets.

During the site visits, the JET-TNCA team had the opportunity to engage with prominent Executive Airports in the U.S. business aviation industry, such as Banyan Air Service, Fontainebleau Aviation, Million Air, Meridian Air Charter and Atlantic Aviation, facilitating insightful discussions on various topics related to business growth and market opportunities.

Topics of discussion included business models, strategic partnerships, and expansion plans in the U.S. region. Additionally, the topics of CBP Preclearance and services sparked significant interest, highlighting the importance of streamlined processes for international travelers in the business aviation industry.

JET-TNCA’s participation in these HQ visits marks a significant step towards enhancing its position in the Caribbean aviation industry and reinforcing its commitment to planning and delivering successful missions.