ECTEL Invites the Public to Observe its 95th Board of Directors Meeting

Castries – Saint Lucia – 7th August 2023 – The Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) will be staging its 95th Board of Directors Meeting virtually, via Microsoft Teams platform, on Wednesday, 9th August 2023 from 9:00 a.m. Interested persons may choose to observe the proceedings of the meeting virtually by registering athttps://www.ectel.int/notice-95th-meeting-of-the-ectel-board-of-directors/.

On the Agenda are the matters arising out of the minutes from the last meeting held in Saint Lucia in March; as well as opening remarks by the Chairperson of the Board, Ms. Shaniqua Carey-Brown of St. Kitts and Nevis; ECTEL’s workplan for October 2022 to March 2023; an update on Quality of Service (QoS) Regulatory Framework and a report on the Integrated Spectrum Management and Monitoring System (ISMMS).

The Board of Directors comprises one member and an alternate from each Member State and the Managing Director of ECTEL as an ex-officio member. Their responsibilities include making recommendations to the Council on any matter relating to electronic communications, and establishing rules and procedures consistent with the Treaty for the management and operation of the ECTEL Directorate.

ECTEL has been the regional regulatory body advising the NTRCs on electronic communications matters in its five (5) Member States namely; the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines since 4th May 2000. Essentially, ECTEL works with the NTRCs to promote consumer rights and harmonisedbenefits in the electronic communications sector in its Member States.

