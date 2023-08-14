Durante ATA North America Marketing Retreat: AUA Airport a demostra su compromiso cu crecemento sostenibel

Recientemente e departamento di Aviation Business Development di Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) a asisti na e evento anual di mercadeo di Norte America, organisa door di Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) y Aruba Hotel and Tourism

Aruba Airport Authority N.V. showcases commitment to sustainable growth and global reach at ATA North America Marketing Retreat

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V.’s (AAA) Aviation Business Development unit recently attended the Aruba Tourism Authority’s (ATA) and Aruba Hotel and Tourism Association (AHATA) annual North America marketing retreat held in New York, USA. The event brought together key stakeholders from the local and international tourism industry, including AAA, ATA, AHATA, hotel partners, and international collaborators.

Representing AAA N.V., the Aviation Business Development Executive, Mrs. Jo-Anne Meaux-Arends, and Research and Development Officer, Ms. Joanne Trimon, participated actively in the retreat’s various presentations and engaging panel discussions. The topics covered during the retreat included the latest travel trends, changes in consumer behavior, Aruba’s tourist profile, and strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

At the retreat, Mrs. Jo-Anne Meaux-Arends took the stage and delivered an engaging presentation highlighting the sustained recovery of passenger traffic at Aruba Airport. Mrs. Meaux-Arends showcased the airport’s impressive growth and development, including non-stop services to more than 45 destinations, with U.S. carriers accounting for a substantial 75% of Aruba’s main visitors. Notably, Aruba ranked an impressive #4 in terms of growth among Caribbean peer markets, one point higher than its 2019 ranking.

Mrs. Meaux-Arends expressed her optimism about the aviation industry’s continued growth and how Aruba Airport is steadily following suit. She remarked “the aviation industry is experiencing a remarkable resurgence, with global aviation capacity expected to reach 100% of pre-pandemic levels in 2023, and the U.S. market is expected to grow by +2% year-over-year. Aruba Airport is proud to be part of this positive trajectory, as we continue to witness steady growth and continue to diversify our market, expanding our global network.”

Exciting updates on Aruba Airport’s airlift in 2023 and forecasted airlift for 2024 were also shared during the retreat. Mrs. Meaux-Arends outlined the high-level demand for Canada in Winter 2023, with Air Canada resuming its Toronto-Aruba service, accompanied by additional frequencies from WestJet and Sunwing. Furthermore, the growing interest in travel to the U.S. market was also highlighted, with various airlines increasing frequencies to the island in Winter 2023. Notable examples include Spirit Airlines increasing frequency on its Fort Lauderdale route to daily flights, JetBlue expanding flights from Newark, and Delta Air Lines adding a second daily flight on its Atlanta-Aruba route, along with increased frequencies on the Boston and JFK routes. Southwest Airlines will also contribute by adding an additional frequency on Saturdays.

These updates showcase Aruba Airport’s unwavering dedication to sustainable growth, adaptability, and its commitment to extending its global reach by exploring new opportunities.