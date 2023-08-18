Inauguracion oficial di obra di arte publico pa conmemora 100 aña di aviacion na Aruba

ORANJESTAD – Durante un ceremonia oficial cu a tuma lugadiabierna dia 18 di augustus mainta den presencia di Minister di Transporte Ursell Arends y CEO di Aeropuerto di Aruba Joost Meijs conhuntamente cu demas invitado a devela un arte publicoriba Linear Park, net dilanti di Aruba Bank Camacuri. E obra di arte ta crea pa Gilbert Senchi. E obra tin un total di 10 meter di haltura y ta conmemora e aterisahe di e prome sea planes naAruba dia 18 di augustus di aña 1923 y ta fungi como un milestone conmemorativo na honor di e 100 aña di aviacion naAruba.

Un grupo chikito di mandatario, sponsor y invitado a reuni naLinear Park cerca di e luga caminda a construi e prome sitio di aterisahe oficial na aña 1935. Den e area aki, cu antes tabata yamaBaca Morto, por topa cu e obra di arte net memey caminda tur hende por pasa mira.

Durante e ceremonia di inauguracion a laga tur e invitadonanmira un video caminda a demostra e rikesa di historia di 100 añadi aviacion na Aruba, sigui pa e discursonan di CEO di Aeropuerto di Aruba Joost Meijs, Minister di Transporte Ursell Arends y Deputy Director di Department of Civil Aviation Aruba (DCA) Anthony Kirchner. E discursonan a reconoce e contribucion cu aviacion di Aruba tin pa comunidad y economialocal, ademas di enfatisa riba e importancia di preserva e patrimonio aeronautico a traves di instalacion di e arte publico cu recientemente a inaugura.

Gilbert Senchi, kende ta un artista local, tabata encarga pa crea un obra di arte cu ta fungi como un monumento cu ta conmemora100 aña di aviacion na Aruba. Senchi tabata ocupa riba e obra akidurante seis luna, trahando e modelo y dunando forma na e materialnan di brons y hero pa e obra di arte di 10 meter di haltura, tur esaki a sosode na su tayer di arte situa na Colombia. Despues el a welder y compila e structura di 4.000 kilogram den un tayer local na San Nicolas. E haltura di e obra di arte ta representa 10 decada di e historia di aviacion na Aruba, mientrascu e estatua di hero den forma di e rabo di un avion ta representae futuro di aviacion y e replica di brons di e avion Curtiss-H16 riba e structura ta rindi homenahe na e prome aterisahe na Aruba cu a sosode 100 aña pasa.

E develacion oficial di e obra di arte tabata den man di Minister di Finansa y Cultura Xiomara Maduro, Minister di Turismo y Salud Publico Dangui Oduber, Minister di Transporte, Integridad, Naturalesa y Asuntonan di Adulto Mayor Ursell Arends, Anthony Kirchner, Joost Meijs y e sponsornan cu a haci esaki posibel. E instalacion di e arte ta un regalo pa comunidad di Aruba y ta posibel danki na Aruba Airport Authority cu colaboracion di Gobierno di Aruba, AHATA, ANSA, ATA, De Wit Stores N.V., Dufry Aruba N.V., y One Happy Bar N.V.

Despues cu a termina cu e ceremonia, a yama tur e empleadonandi AAA pa bin dilanti di e obra di arte pa saca un potretconmemorativo, tur e trahadonan di AAA tabata bisti cu un polospecial pa e ocasion di celebracion di 100 aña di aviacion.



Official Unveiling of New Public Art Installation Commemorating 100 Years of Aviation in Aruba

ORANJESTAD – During an official ceremony on Friday morning August 18, Minister of Transportation Ursell Arends and Aruba Airport CEO Joost Meijs along with special invitees christened a new public art installation at Linear Park across from Aruba Bank Camacuri, created by local artist Gilbert Senchi. The eye-catching 10-meter-tall artwork commemorates the landing of the first sea planes in Aruba on August the 18th in 1923 and will serve as a commemorative landmark in honor of 100 years of aviation in Aruba.

A small group of dignitaries, sponsors and special guests gathered at Linear Park near the location where the first official landing site was constructed in 1935. On this area, back then called Baca Morto, the new art installation now stands tall amidst the Linear Park paved walkway and parking.

During the unveiling ceremony all invitees were presented with a video showcasing the rich history of 100 years of aviation in Aruba, followed by speeches of Joost Meijs, CEO of Aruba Airport Authority (AAA), Minister of Transportation Ursell Arends and Anthony Kirchner, Deputy Director of Department of Civil Aviation Aruba (DCA). The speeches acknowledged the contributions of Aruba’s aviation to the local community and economy, while also emphasizing the importance of preserving the aviation heritage by means of the newly unveiled public art installation.

Local artist Gilbert Senchi was commissioned to create an artwork that would serve as a monument, commemorating 100 years of aviation in Aruba. Senchi worked on the installation for half a year, modeling and molding the bronze and steel components for the 10-meter-tall artwork at his art workshop in Colombia, and afterwards welding and compilingthe 4,000-kilogram structure in a local workshop in San Nicolas, Aruba. The length of the artwork represents 10 decades of aviation history in Aruba, while the steel statue in the shape of a plane’s tail refers to the future of flying and the bronze replica of the Curtiss-H16 airplane atop the structure brings salute to the historic first landing in Aruba, 100 years ago.

The official dedicatory christening of the art installation was conducted by Minister of Finance & Culture, Xiomara Maduro, Minister of Tourism & Public Health, Dangui Oduber, Minister of Transport, Integrity, Nature and Elderly Affairs, Ursell Arends, Anthony Kirchner, Joost Meijs, andthe sponsors of the public art piece. The art installation is a gift to the Aruban community and made possible by the Aruba Airport Authority with contributions of the Government of Aruba, AHATA, ANSA, ATA, De Wit Stores N.V., DufryAruba N.V., and One Happy Bar N.V..

After the ceremony was concluded AAA-employees were invited to gather in front of the new public art piece for a commemorative picture moment, all dressed in special attire to celebrate 100 years of aviation.