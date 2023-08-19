Master Class: Leonid Kozlov Dance Academy ta anuncia su Master Class cu e famoso maestro internacional invitada, Sra. Valentina Kozlova.

Mr. Leonid Kozlov is glad to announce that Leonid Kozlov Dance Academy is accepting new students for the beginner, intermediate and advanced ballet groups.

One exciting event that the Academy will be hosting is a Master Class with the famous international guest teacher ms. Valentina Kozlova.

This exceptional and affordable opportunity will be open to ballet students of all levels on saturday, september 2, from 4:00 pm to 5:15 pm for F50,- Please, reserve your spot in advance as we have limited spots available.

Mr. Leonid and Ms. Valentina were the famous couple dancing together for over 30 years conquering every continent of the world. Both were the Principal Dancer and Principal Ballerina of the famous Bolshoi Ballet, New York City Ballet and Autralian Ballet.

They defected together in 1979. In the United States, Mr. Kozlov worked with renowned choreographers like George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, and Alvin Ailey. He showcased his choreographic talents in productions for important companies around the world like Santiago de Chile Ballet, New Jersey Ballet and Australian Ballet.

Ms. Valentina Kozlova is the founder of Valentina Kozlova Dance Foundation that holds International Ballet and Dance competitions worldwide with finals in NYC. She is also looking for talented dancers to invite to future international competitions.

For more information and registration for our regular classes / the Master Class, contact us via email: kozlovdance@gmail.com or WhatsApp: +297 745 5313

Or come saturday, august 26, from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm / 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm to the Academy.

Leonid Kozlov Dance Academy ta informa cu ta acepta estudiante nobo pa e grupo di ballet di principiante, intermedio i avansa.

Un evento emoshonante ta cu e Academia lo organisa un Master Class cu e famoso maestro internacional invitada, Sra. Valentina Kozlova.

E experensia excepsional y asequibel aki lo ta habri pa tur studiantenan di ballet.

Diasabra, 2 di September, di 4:00 pm pa 5:15 pm. F50,- Por fabor, reserva bo lugar.

Mr. Leonid y Sra. Valentina tabata e pareha famoso cu a baila huntu pa mas di 30 aña na cada continente di mundo. Ambos tabata e Bailarin Prinsipal y Ballerina Prinsipal di e renombra Balletnan Bolshoi Ballet y New York City Ballet. Nan a deserta hunto na 1979. Na Estados Unidos. El a traha cu coreografonan renombra manera George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, y Alvin Ailey. Sr. Kozlov tambe a demonstra su talento cu coreografia den produccionnan pa companianan importante rond di mundo.

Sra. Valentina Kozlova ta e fundadora di Valentina Kozlova Dance Foundation cu ta organisando competensianan Internacional di Ballet y Baile rond di mundu cu finalnan na Nueva York. Tambe, e

ta busca aki bailarines talentoso pa invita pa futuronan competensianan internacional.