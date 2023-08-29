Reflecting on 85 Years of Service and Commitment

Aruba, August 29, 2023 – The Rotary Club of Aruba, an organization dedicated to the well-being and prosperity of the Aruban community, is taking a moment to pause and reflect on its remarkable journey over the past 85 years.

Since its inception in August 1938, the Rotary Club of Aruba has brought together individuals from diverse backgrounds, representing various occupations, businesses, and industries. These dedicated men and women have met weekly, fostering a deeper understanding of Rotary’s principles and extending a helping hand wherever it was needed.

What began with just a handful of pioneers has grown steadily over the years, despite the occasional challenges, to become a stable and robust organization comprising 45 to 50 devoted members. Over this span of 85 years, the Rotary Club of Aruba has convened more than 4,400 meetings and actively supported numerous charitable causes and organizations. Their ultimate goal: to transform Aruba into a better, more ‘dushi’ (beloved) place for everyone in our community through service and enhanced understanding.

The Rotary Club of Aruba extends its heartfelt gratitude to the broader Aruban community and, in particular, Aruba’s businesses for their unwavering support and collaboration. It is with immense appreciation that the Rotary Club of Aruba acknowledges the community’s acceptance of their efforts and the opportunity to SERVE.

As the Rotary Club of Aruba looks back on this remarkable journey, they remain committed to their mission of service and look forward to continuing their work for the betterment of Aruba’s future. Here’s to another 85 years of dedication, community, and making a positive impact on Aruba and its people.

For more information or media inquiries, please visit https://rotaryclubaruba.org