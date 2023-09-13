DISCURSO DI MINISTER ENDY CROES NA APERTURA DI AÑA ACADEMICO 2023 -2024 DI UNIVERSIDAD DI ARUBA

ORANJESTAD: Diabierna mainta, a tuma luga e apertura di aña academico 2023 – 2024 di Universidad Aruba. AlabesUniversidad di Aruba ta celebrando su 35 aniversario.Minister di Enseñansa y Deporte Endy Croes tabata presente,unda a hiba un discurso na e ocasion special aki, felicitando e studiante– y docentenan y deseando nan exito den e añaacademico nobo.



Discurso di Minister Endy Croes:

I extend my warm greetings to all of you this morning, as we come together to mark the official commencement of the academic year 2023 – 2024, and to embark on the celebration of the University of Aruba’s 35th, anniversary. What a milestone. Congratulations. As the Minister of Education and Sport of Aruba, it is with great pride, and immense joy, that I stand before you today. This institution, built upon a foundation of excellence, has played a “crucial” role in shaping the minds of countless individuals, equipping them with the knowledge and skills essential for contributing to the betterment of our society. In these times of formidable challenges, when the world faces unusual crises, we find our beloved University of Aruba, encountering its own set of trials, that test the unity of our academic community. However, it is, in these moments of adversity, that we must pause, reflect, and that we must remember, what truly defines us as an institution of higher learning. Our purpose, our mission, and indeed, our very existence as a university, revolve around one noble objective: the pursuit of academic excellence. We are here to cultivate and to promote, the intellectual growth of our students, to empower them with knowledge, and to prepare them to be agents of positive change, within our Aruban community. It is about the collective impact we can make on the lives of our students and the society we serve. To attain academic excellence, we must stand united as a cohesive team. It is natural, that occasionally differences in opinions could arise, which is good and which is sane, to threaten our collaborative spirit.We are here, and you are here, because we share a common belief, in the trans-formative power of education, and the limitless potential, it holds for our students. To effectively pursue academic excellence, we must embrace accountability and responsibility.

Our students observe us, and our Aruban community relies on us. They look to us for guidance, wisdom, and inspiration. They anticipate our capacity to rise above challenges, to find common ground, and to lead by example. It calls for wisdom and strength, to stand united, and to march forward collectively, toward academic excellence.

I always share to promote and believe in practice the 4 C’s of the 21st century skills which are Communication, Collaboration, Critical Thinking problem solving, Creativity. Today, I encourage the University of Aruba and the entire Aruban educational community to foster (3) Core Values; Respect- Excellence and Friendship. These are the foundations to promote sports, culture and education with the goal of building a better world. A better world not only for us but also for future generations.

Respect:

It is through respect that we can create an environment where innovation flourishes, collaboration thrives, and every member of our team feels valued and empowered.

Excellence:

We should all strive for excellence and encourage other people to be the best they can be. “Excellence is never an accident. It is always the result of high intention, sincere effort and intelligent execution; it also determines your destiny.”

Friendship:

Forming lifelong bonds with students, teachers, and people around you is something very special and dynamic.​

To conclude: I express my heartfelt gratitude for your attention, and may this academic year be marked by celebration, unity, progress, and an unwavering commitment to our noble mission. Ladies and gentlemen, it is with great pleasure that, I hereby declare the Academic Year 2023-2024 of the University of Aruba officially OPEN!