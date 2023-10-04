Connecting for Health PAHO monthly newsletter

Connecting for Health
Monthly Newsletter | No. 25 | October 2023
Health authorities of the Americas agree to take urgent action to recuperate gains lost during COVID-19 pandemic
At PAHO’s 60th Directing Council, ministers and high-level health authorities from the Americas adopted 12 resolutions to strengthen health policies and recover gains lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PAHO Director launches Better Care for NCDs: a new initiative to improve diagnosis and treatment through Primary Health Care
Non-communicable diseases, principally cardiovascular diseases, cancer, respiratory diseases and diabetes, are the leading causes of death in the Region of the Americas, accounting for 81% of lives lost.
Countries of the Americas agree to strengthen human resources for health to achieve resilient health systems
The Policy On The Health Workforce 2030, approved by health authorities during PAHO’s 60th Directing Council, highlights the severe impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on the availability, distribution, and quality of health personnel.
Charting a resilient future: learning from COVID-19 for a safer tomorrow
On the sidelines of PAHO’s 60th Directing Council, the organization presented its follow-up plan to an external evaluation of its response to the pandemic and recommendations to enable countries to better prepare for and respond to future health emergencies.
PAHO Directing Council endorses new regional strategy to improve mental health and prevent suicide
The strategy aims to mobilize resources and guide PAHO Member States in their efforts through an equity- and rights-based approach to mental health care.
Wellness Week: PAHO calls for promoting care as a human right and social responsibility
The concept of care encompasses the support needed throughout the life span, from infancy to old age, as well as at times of illness or dependency. It also involves, for example, caring for both physical and mental health, facilitating work-life balance, and caring for the environment.
Renewed focus on Primary Health Care key to resilient, inclusive health systems: PAHO Director at the 78th UNGA
A fundamental change in health priorities with a renewed focus on Primary Health Care is crucial to ensure post-pandemic recovery and achieve global health targets, underscored Dr. Jarbas Barbosa speaking at UNGA.
New PAHO analysis reveals diabetes increasing in all countries in the Americas
PAHO launched a series of diabetes country profiles illustrating the rising burden of diabetes and diabetic kidney disease for countries in the Region of the Americas.
Haiti: PAHO’s humanitarian response amid escalating violence
PAHO is working closely with Haiti’s Ministry of Health to address urgent healthcare needs among internally displaced populations in Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas.