PAHO connecting for HEALTH!

Connecting for Health
Monthly Newsletter | No. 26 | November 2023
PAHO Director: Improving access to medicines and health technologies, key to achieving universal health
During his visit to Mexico, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa underscored how the COVID-19 crisis brought to the fore the need to diversify the production of health technologies to ensure equitable access and advance towards universal health in the Americas.
V World Summit on Mental Health: PAHO Director urges guaranteed access to services and care without stigma or discrimination
Speaking at the inauguration of the 5th World Mental Health Summit in Buenos Aires, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa urged countries to ensure that “all people have access to quality mental health care, and services, based on human rights and free of stigma.”
Dr. Rhonda Sealey-Thomas, a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda is sworn in as PAHO/WHO Assistant Director
Dr. Sealey-Thomas holds a Doctorate in Public Health and has worked for the Ministry of Health of Antigua and Barbuda for over 25 years, most recently serving as Chief Medical Officer from 2005-2023.
PAHO Director underscores transatlantic partnerships to address present and future health challenges
At the 2023 World Health Summit in Berlin, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa highlighted the need for cooperation across regions to increase health access and equity, especially as countries work to improve preparedness and response to future health threats.
PAHO Director meets with President of Argentina to discuss regional vaccine development and other priority health issues
Dr. Jarbas Barbosa and President Alberto Fernandez discussed the need to strengthen the production of vaccines and medical supplies in Latin America and the Caribbean in order to ensure regional self-sufficiency.
With over 2.5 million users, PAHO’s Virtual Campus for Public Health celebrates 20 years of operation
On October 30, PAHO celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Virtual Public Health Campus, highlighting its fundamental contribution to virtual health education.
PAHO and European Union discuss main health challenges in the Americas
The PAHO Director received Members of the Public Health Subcommittee of the European Parliament at PAHO’s headquarters in Washington DC to discuss health priorities, successes, and challenges in the region of the Americas.
PAHO seeks to strengthen pharmaceutical services in the Americas
PAHO presented a new tool to assess the quality of pharmaceutical service provision and launched a network to facilitate collaboration among countries.
PAHO joins forces with Canada to reverse declining immunization against vaccine-preventable diseases in Haiti
PAHO will support Haiti in expanding vaccination against potentially lethal vaccine-preventable diseases, including polio, measles, diphtheria and tetanus.
World Mental Health Day 2023: Mental health is a universal human right
This year’s event highlighted the global commitment to raise awareness of mental health and advocate for it as a universal human right. Visit the campaign page.