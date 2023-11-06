A gradua di Universidad di Aruba, Joselynne Stephany Croes.

ORANJESTAD – Diahuebs, 2 november, 2023, a gradua na e Facultad di Ley na Universidad di Aruba, Joselynne Stephany Croes. El a gradua defendiendo su master tesis titulá:

“Compulsory vaccination and the Law: Can these two go hand in hand on Aruba? Research into the possibility of introducing compulsory vaccination on Aruba.”

Miembronan di e comision di examen tawata:

mr. dr. Benedicta Deogratias

mr. Abida Abarkan, LL. M

mr. dr. Jayburtt Dijkhoff



Universidad di Aruba ta felicita Joselynne Stephany Croescu su logro.

Afgestudeerd aan de Universiteit van Aruba, Joselynne Stephany Croes.

ORANJESTAD – Op donderdag, 2 november, 2023, verdedigde Joselynne Stephany Croes haarMasterscriptie aan de Faculteit der Rechtsgeleerdheid bij de Universiteit van Aruba met als onderwerp:

“Compulsory vaccination and the Law: Can these two go hand in hand on Aruba? Research into the possibility of introducing compulsory vaccination on Aruba.”

De examencommissie bestond uit de leden:

mr. dr. Benedicta Deogratias

mr. Abida Abarkan, LL.M

mr. dr. Jayburtt Dijkhoff

​

De Universiteit van Aruba feliciteert Joselynne Stephany Croes van harte met het behaalde resultaat.