A gradua di Universidad di Aruba, Joselynne Stephany Croes.

ORANJESTAD – Diahuebs, 2 november, 2023, a gradua na e Facultad di Ley na Universidad di Aruba, Joselynne Stephany Croes. El a gradua defendiendo su master tesis titulá:
“Compulsory vaccination and the Law: Can these two go hand in hand on Aruba? Research into the possibility of introducing compulsory vaccination on Aruba.”
Miembronan di e comision di examen tawata:
mr. dr. Benedicta Deogratias
mr. Abida Abarkan, LL. M
mr. dr. Jayburtt Dijkhoff
Universidad di Aruba ta felicita Joselynne Stephany Croescu su logro.
