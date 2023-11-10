Aruba Open Beach Tennis Championships is Back with Enhancements

The highly anticipated Aruba Open Beach Tennis Championships is set to take place from November 12 to 19, 2023, at Bushiri Beach. This esteemed event has held a prominent position in the world of beach tennis since its inception in 2012, drawing players from an impressive 40 countries.

Although the tournament has been a yearly success, the organizers of the major sporting event are not resting on their laurels. Players and spectators this year can expect improved individual stadium seating which is on par with national sporting events worldwide. A new mobile app is being launched for beach tennis players and for spectators where participants can access a number of activities via their mobile phones. This includes schedules, upcoming matches on center court, food court options and so much more. There is other technological advancements such as a newly added LED screen facing LG Smith Boulevard plus other improvements.

The Aruba Open showcases the sport’s inclusivity, welcoming participants of all levels, from amateur enthusiasts to seasoned professionals. The tournament spans over eight days and has been reinstated on the ITF calendar as an ITF BT400 event, allowing professional players to earn valuable ranking points. Annually, over 1,200 players, comprising 700 international participants and 500 local players, typically sign up to compete from around the globe.

Aruba Open 2023 is a can’t-miss event and an icon in Aruba, setting the benchmark for international beach tennis tournaments. It also sets a precedent for other potential major sporting events that the island is capable of orchestrating.

The Bushiri Beach festival site will offer daily live entertainment, happy hours, food court, shops, exhilarating pro beach tennis matches and so much more. Free entrance for all. Everyone in the community of Aruba is invited.

Aruba Open 2023 is powered by Aruba Tourism Authority, Beach Tennis Aruba, Amstel Bright, CMB (Caribbean Mercantile Bank), Setar, Sexy Brand, Aruba Airport Authority, Royal Aruba Aloe, Elite Productions, Integrated Security Services, and Shark,

Visit www.ArubaBeachTennisOpen.com for details.

The program for the Aruba Open Beach Tennis Championships is as follows: Sunday, November 12:

– 16:00 – Official kick-off of Aruba Open Beach Tennis Championships 2023. – 17:00 – Pro Doubles Invitational Super Tie Break Cup.

– 21:00 – Buleria live on stage!

Monday, November 13:

– 09:00 – Pro singles tournament group play and 1st round main draw (24 teams), if necessary.

– 09:00 – Amateur singles tournament group play (advanced, intermediate, beginners, masters & U16). – 21:00 – Alain Rockney live on stage!

Tuesday, November 14:

– 09:00 – Pro mixed doubles tournament group play.

– 09:00 – Amateur mixed doubles group play (advanced, intermediate & beginners).

– 15:00 – Pro singles tournament main draw round of 16 & quarterfinals.

– 17:00 – Amateur singles tournament elimination rounds (advanced, intermediate, beginners, masters & U16).

– 18:00 – Pro singles tournament semifinals and finals. – 21:00 – Honeypot live on stage!

Wednesday, November 15:

– 09:00 – Team cup tournament group play for Pro, Advanced, Intermediate, and Beginners.

– 12:00 – Pro mixed doubles main draw (24 teams max).

– 15:00 – Amateur mixed doubles tournament elimination rounds (advanced, intermediate & beginners).

– 15:00 – Juniors doubles tournament for U16 & U18.

– 16:00 – SEXY BRAND Masters (50+) men’s and women’s doubles tournament group play, followed by elimination rounds

– 18:00 – Pro mixed doubles tournament semifinals and finals!

– 21:00 – DJ Armando live on stage!

Thursday, November 16:

– 09:00 – ITF BT400 men’s and women’s doubles qualifying tournament.

– 09:00 – Team cup tournament elimination rounds for advanced, intermediate & beginners. – 15:00 – Juniors doubles tournament for U10, U12, and U14.

– 15:00 – Team cup tournament elimination rounds for pro teams.

– 15:00 – Nations Cup

– 21:00 – Ataniro live on stage!

Friday, November 17:

– 09:00 – ITF BT400 men’s and women’s doubles main draw, round of 32

– 09:00 – Amateur men’s and women’s doubles tournament group play (advanced, intermediate & beginners)

– 09:00 – Men’s and women’s doubles qualifying consolation tournament

– 21:00 – Tsunami live on stage!

Saturday, November 18:

– 09:00 – ITF BT400 men’s and women’s doubles main draw round of 16, and quarterfinals.

– 09:00 – ITF BT400 men’s and women’s doubles consolation tournament R16 and quarterfinals. – 09:00 – Men’s and women’s doubles qualifying consolation tournament.

– 09:00 – Amateur men’s and women’s doubles tournament group play (advanced, intermediate & beginners).

– 21:00 – DJ Yeimy live on stage!

Sunday, November 19:

– 10:00 – ITF BT400 men’s and women’s doubles consolation tournament. – 10:00 – Men’s and women’s doubles qualifying consolation tournament.

– 10:00 – Amateur men’s and women’s doubles tournament elimination rounds (advanced, intermediate & beginners).

– 11:00 – ITF BT400 men’s and women’s doubles main draw semifinals. – 19:00 – ITF BT400 men’s and women’s doubles finals.

– 21:00 – Aruba Open 2023 afterparty with DJ Nutzbeatz!