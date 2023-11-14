Minister Endy Croes: STICHTING JANTJE BETON A COMPROMETE CU LO YUDA ARUBA PA CONSTRUI Y/OF RENOBA 2 PA 3 SPEELTUIN

ORANJESTAD: Diabierna ultimo, Minister di Enseñansa y Deporte Endy Croes hunto cu Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes a reuni cu Stichting Jantje Beton y CEDE Aruba. Stichting Jantje Beton ta un fundacion di Hulanda cu ta traha pa yuda mucha- y hobennan hunga den aire liber y haci ehercicio, cual ta beneficia nan social-, mental- y fisicamente. E meta di Stichting Jantje Beton ta pa encarga cu tin espacionan accesibel pa mucha hunga. Awendia, e muchanan no ta hunga hopi mas den aire liber, mientras cu hunga den aire liber ta hopi importante pa e bienestar di nos muchanan. Na aña 2022, Gobierno di Aruba a acerca Stichting Jantje Beton pa pidi nan contribucion pa speeltuin na Aruba. Stichting Jantje Beton a haci un investigacion di e facilidadnan cu actualmente tin na Aruba pa e muchanan hunga pafo. A base di e resultado di e investigacion, Stichting Jantje Beton a conclui cu nan lo traha dos (2) speeltuin completamente nobo y/of renoba un speeltuin existente cu materialnan innovativo cu ta brinda siguridad na nos muchanan. Despues cu nan termina cu e estudio, lo informa Gobierno di Aruba unda lo construi e speeltuinnan nobo aki. Ademas, a informa un posibilidad di construi of renoba un di tres speeltuin. Durante e reunion, Minister Endy Croes a expresa su deseo pa haya algun veld mas na Aruba, manera Cruyff Court Aruba Veld. Esaki sigur ta un proyecto hopi bunita pa nos muchanan. Pa finalisa, Minister Endy Croes ta gradici Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes y Minister di Asuntonan Social Rocco Tjon cu hunto a traha duro pa logra cu Stichting Jantje Beton lo traha dos (2) pa tres (3) speeltuin completamente nobo na Aruba of renoba uno existente y asina brinda nos muchanan e oportunidad di por hunga pafo y disfruta den un ambiente sigur.