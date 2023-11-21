Aruba Open Beach Tennis Championships 2023 Exceeds All Expectations

Aruba, November 21, 2023 – The Aruba Open Beach Tennis Championships 2023 concluded on

Championship Sunday, November 19, leaving a lasting mark with exhilarating high-level matches,

unexpected upsets, and remarkable performances that captivated spectators and players alike.

From the Aruba Open’s kick-off on November 12, Bushiri Beach welcomed a full house of spectators

every night of the 8-day event.

The sporting event features various beach tennis tournaments with different categories catering to

participants of diverse skill levels. It has consistently been an inclusive event, welcoming players at the

beginner, intermediate, advanced, or professional levels to participate.

Beach tennis enthusiasts witnessed intense battles in the ITF BT400 draw, leading up to the climactic

finals that unfolded on November 19.

A highlight of the event was the unexpected twists in the competition, as several top-ranked teams

faced early exits, setting the stage for new contenders to rise. The number 1 men’s doubles team in the

world from France and Italy lost in quarterfinals. The number 1 ranked female player was defeated in

semis.

Aruba’s own Aksel Samardzic showcased his prowess in a hard-fought semifinals singles match against

Brazil’s top player, Andre Baran (4th world ranking), culminating in a gripping 10-8 super tiebreak victory

for the Brazilian. Samardzic, currently ranked 19th globally, demonstrated resilience and skill throughout

the tournament.

Samardzic continued to shine in the pro mixed doubles, partnering with Venezuela’s Patricia Diaz. The

dynamic duo advanced to the finals but ultimately secured the runner-up position in a closely contested

match.

The winners of the Aruba Open Beach Tennis Championships 2023 ITF BT400 were celebrated at the

prize ceremony, showcasing the following results:

Pro Men Doubles:

 Winners: Michele Cappelletti (Italy) and Andre Baran (Brazil)

 Runners Up: Daniel Schmitt (Brazil) and Fabricio Neis (Brazil)

Pro Women Doubles:

 Winners: Nicole Nobile and Flaminia Daina (Italy)

 Runners Up: Veronica Casadei and Greta Giusti (Italy)

Pro Mixed Doubles:

 Winners: Sophia Chow (Brazil) and Mattia Spoto (Italy)

 Runners Up: Patricia Diaz (Venezuela) and Aksel Samardzic (Aruba)

Pro Men Singles:

 Winner: Andre Baran (Brazil)

 Runner Up: Michele Cappelletti (Italy)

Pro Women Singles:

 Winner: Sofia Cimatti (Italy)

 Runner Up: Giulia Gasparri (Italy)

Tournament Most Valuable Players (MVP)

 Men: Andre Baran (Brazil)

 Women: Flaminia Daina (Italy)

Nations Cup:

 Winner: Brazil

 Runner Up: Italy

Trophies and prizes were handed out by Aruba Tourism Authority’s, Patrick Melchiors, and Minister of

Sport and Education, Endy Croes. ATA is Aruba Open’s longtime title partner.