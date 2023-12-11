Resultado Campeonato Sudamericano di Gimnasia Artistica niveles USAG na Cali, Colombia.

Dia 22-26 di November a tuma lugar e Campeonato Sudamericano di Gimnasia Artistica niveles USAG na Cali, Colombia. Na e campeonato aki a participa un total di 1400 gimnasta y 10 pais entre otro diferente scolnan di Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Panama, Puerto Rico, Paraguay, Venezuela, Argentina. Gihae Gymnastics a bai cu un total di 15 atleta cu a participa den nivel 1-2-3-4. Esaki ta e resultado final di tur e premionan cu a trece pa Aruba.
Gihae a logra un total di
12 medaya di Oro, 20 medaya di zilver y 15 medaya di bronze. Y 3 Copa di Team 1er 🏆lugar nivel 4, Team 2do 🏆Lugar Nivel 1 y Team 2do Lugar Nivel 2
NIVEL 1
Nimra Martinus
🥇1st Place Uneven Bars
🥉3rd Place Salto
🥉3rd Place Floor
🥈2nd Place Beam
All Around 🥇 1st Place
Yuna Fajardo
🏅4th Place Uneven Bars
🥈 2nd Place Salto
🏅5th Place Floor
🥉3rd Place Beam
All around 🥉3rd Place
Zoey Chung
🥉3rd Place Uneven Bars
🥉3rd Place Salto
🥇1st Place Floor
🏅5th Place Beam
All around 🏅4th Place
Kalisha Inacio
8th Place Uneven Bars
🏅5th Place Salto
🥈2nd Place Floor
🏅4th Place Beam
All around 🏅5th Place
NIVEL 2
Alyna Henriquez
🥇1st Place Uneven Bars
6th Place Salto
🥇1st Place Floor
🥈2nd Place Beam
All Around 🥇 1st Place
Alinah Polanco
🥈2nd Place Uneven Bars
🏅4th Place Salto
🏅4th Place Floor
🥉3rd Place Beam
All Around 🥉 3rd Place
Romy Fajardo
🏅4th Place Uneven Bars
🏅4th Place Salto
🥉3rd Place Floor
🥇1st Place Beam
All Around 🥈 2nd Place
Isabella Rodriguez
🥉3rd Place Uneven Bars
🏅5th Place Salto
🏅5th Place Floor
🥈2nd Place Beam
All Around 🥈2nd Place
NIVEL 3
Luciana Gonzalez
🥈2nd Place Uneven Bars
🥈2nd Place Salto
🏅5th Place Floor
🏅4th Place Beam
All Around 🥈 2nd Place
Ruzinaily Romero
6th Place Uneven Bars
🏅4th Place Salto
🥉3rd Place Floor
6th Place Beam
All Around 🏅6th Place
NIVEL 4
Amalia Tromp
🥈2nd Place Uneven Bars
🥇1st Place Salto
🥇1st Place Floor
🥈2nd Place Beam
All Around 🥇 1st Place
Kaelyn Palma Villegas
🥉3rd Place Uneven Bars
🥈2nd Place Salto
🥈2nd Place Floor
🥇1st Place Beam
All Around 🥈 2nd Place
Jaydyzianne Wester
🥉3rd Place Uneven Bars
🥈2nd Place Salto
🥈2nd Place Floor
🥈2nd Place Beam
All Around 🥇 1st Place
Jira Oleana
🏅4th Place Uneven Bars
🥉3rd Place Salto
🥉3rd Place Floor
🥇1st Place Beam
All Around 🥈 2nd Place
TEAM NIVEL 1
SUBCAMPEON SUDAMERICANO
Nimra Martinus, Yuna Fajardo, Zoey Chung, Kalisha Inacio.
TEAM NIVEL 2
SUBCAMPEÓN SUDAMERICANO
Alyna Henriquez, Alinah Polanco, Romy Fajardo, Isabella Rodriquez
TEAM NIVEL 4
CAMPEON SUDAMERICANO
Amalia Tromp, Kaelyn Palma Villegas, Jaydyzianne Wester, Jira Oleana.
Un pabien grandi ta bai na tur atletanan, Coachnan; Coach Himilce Casares & Coach Jimmy Palma Villegas. Y sigur tur e Mayornan, famia y team di apoyo di Aruba. Last but not least Jeanine Gomez y Cindy Barrero cu semper tey!!! Tambe na nos sponsornan danki pa aporta na nos team!!!
Gihae Gymnastics ‘Where Champions are made, Success stories are written
& Athletes become Legendary’