Resultado Campeonato Sudamericano di Gimnasia Artistica niveles USAG na Cali, Colombia.

Dia 22-26 di November a tuma lugar e Campeonato Sudamericano di Gimnasia Artistica niveles USAG na Cali, Colombia. Na e campeonato aki a participa un total di 1400 gimnasta y 10 pais entre otro diferente scolnan di Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Panama, Puerto Rico, Paraguay, Venezuela, Argentina. Gihae Gymnastics a bai cu un total di 15 atleta cu a participa den nivel 1-2-3-4. Esaki ta e resultado final di tur e premionan cu a trece pa Aruba.

Gihae a logra un total di

12 medaya di Oro, 20 medaya di zilver y 15 medaya di bronze. Y 3 Copa di Team 1er 🏆lugar nivel 4, Team 2do 🏆Lugar Nivel 1 y Team 2do Lugar Nivel 2

NIVEL 1

Nimra Martinus

🥇1st Place Uneven Bars

🥉3rd Place Salto

🥉3rd Place Floor

🥈2nd Place Beam

All Around 🥇 1st Place

Yuna Fajardo

🏅4th Place Uneven Bars

🥈 2nd Place Salto

🏅5th Place Floor

🥉3rd Place Beam

All around 🥉3rd Place

Zoey Chung

🥉3rd Place Uneven Bars

🥉3rd Place Salto

🥇1st Place Floor

🏅5th Place Beam

All around 🏅4th Place

Kalisha Inacio

8th Place Uneven Bars

🏅5th Place Salto

🥈2nd Place Floor

🏅4th Place Beam

All around 🏅5th Place

NIVEL 2

Alyna Henriquez

🥇1st Place Uneven Bars

6th Place Salto

🥇1st Place Floor

🥈2nd Place Beam

All Around 🥇 1st Place

Alinah Polanco

🥈2nd Place Uneven Bars

🏅4th Place Salto

🏅4th Place Floor

🥉3rd Place Beam

All Around 🥉 3rd Place

Romy Fajardo

🏅4th Place Uneven Bars

🏅4th Place Salto

🥉3rd Place Floor

🥇1st Place Beam

All Around 🥈 2nd Place

Isabella Rodriguez

🥉3rd Place Uneven Bars

🏅5th Place Salto

🏅5th Place Floor

🥈2nd Place Beam

All Around 🥈2nd Place

NIVEL 3

Luciana Gonzalez

🥈2nd Place Uneven Bars

🥈2nd Place Salto

🏅5th Place Floor

🏅4th Place Beam

All Around 🥈 2nd Place

Ruzinaily Romero

6th Place Uneven Bars

🏅4th Place Salto

🥉3rd Place Floor

6th Place Beam

All Around 🏅6th Place

NIVEL 4

Amalia Tromp

🥈2nd Place Uneven Bars

🥇1st Place Salto

🥇1st Place Floor

🥈2nd Place Beam

All Around 🥇 1st Place

Kaelyn Palma Villegas

🥉3rd Place Uneven Bars

🥈2nd Place Salto

🥈2nd Place Floor

🥇1st Place Beam

All Around 🥈 2nd Place

Jaydyzianne Wester

🥉3rd Place Uneven Bars

🥈2nd Place Salto

🥈2nd Place Floor

🥈2nd Place Beam

All Around 🥇 1st Place

Jira Oleana

🏅4th Place Uneven Bars

🥉3rd Place Salto

🥉3rd Place Floor

🥇1st Place Beam

All Around 🥈 2nd Place

TEAM NIVEL 1

SUBCAMPEON SUDAMERICANO

Nimra Martinus, Yuna Fajardo, Zoey Chung, Kalisha Inacio.

TEAM NIVEL 2

SUBCAMPEÓN SUDAMERICANO

Alyna Henriquez, Alinah Polanco, Romy Fajardo, Isabella Rodriquez

TEAM NIVEL 4

CAMPEON SUDAMERICANO

Amalia Tromp, Kaelyn Palma Villegas, Jaydyzianne Wester, Jira Oleana.

Un pabien grandi ta bai na tur atletanan, Coachnan; Coach Himilce Casares & Coach Jimmy Palma Villegas. Y sigur tur e Mayornan, famia y team di apoyo di Aruba. Last but not least Jeanine Gomez y Cindy Barrero cu semper tey!!! Tambe na nos sponsornan danki pa aporta na nos team!!!

Gihae Gymnastics ‘Where Champions are made, Success stories are written

& Athletes become Legendary’