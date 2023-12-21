Ministerio di Labor, Energía & Integracion Departamento di Labor & Investigacion ta anuncia aumento di salario minimo y e limite di salario pa aplicacion di e Ordenansa Laboral 2013 entrante 1 di januari 2024

ORANJESTAD – Ta ahusta e suma di salario minimo paun empleado cu tin 18 aña di edad of mas entrante 1 di januari 2024 na Afl. 1.986,20 pa luna y Afl. 463,25 pasiman.

Pa un empleado di 18 aña of mas cu ta haci traboudomestico den un residencia priva, e salario minimo ta bira Afl. 926,65 pa luna. Pa e empleado domestico cu ta traha22 ora of menos pa siman e suma di salario minimo lo bira Afl. 10,30 pa ora.

Como consecuencia di e ahustacion di e salario minimo e limite di salario pa aplicacion di e Ordenansa Laboral 2013 (Arbeidsverordening 2013) tambe lo subi entrante 1 di januari 2024. E Ordenansa Laboral 2013 ta e ley cu ta regla condicionnan di trabou manera entre otro e orananmaximo cu por traha pa dia of pa siman, dianan disosiego, pago di overtime ora traha mas cu e maximo ora permisibel ariba un dia normal di trabou y pago di overtimeriba dianan di fiesta. E Ordenansa Laboral no ta aplicabelpa tur trahado pero ta conta solamente pa trahadonan cu ta cay bou di e limite di salario.

E limite di salario nobo lo bira entrante 1 di januari 2024, e salario minimo

(Afl. 1.986,20) x factor 2.5= Afl. 4.965,50 pa luna. Esaki ta encera cu trahadonan cu ta gana un salario di Afl. 4.965,50 pa luna of Afl. 59.586,00 pa aña of menos, ta cay bou di proteccion di e Ordenansa Laboral 2013 y tinderecho riba tur condicion di trabou stipula den e ley aki.

Departamento di Labor y Investigacion ta pidi tur trahado y principalmente dunadonan di trabou pa tene bon cuenta cu e cambionan aki.

Ministry of Labor, Energy & Integration

Department of Labor & Research

announces the increase in minimum wage and income limit for the application of the Labor Ordinance 2013 as of January 1st, 2024

ORANJESTAD – The minimum wage of an employee who has reached the age of 18 years will be adjusted as ofJanuary 1st, 2024 to Afl. 1.986,20 per month and Afl. 463,25 per week. For a domestic worker performing labor in a private residence, the minimum wage will be Afl. 926,65 per month. For a domestic worker laboring 22 hours or less per week, the minimum wage will be Afl. 10,30 per hour.

As a result of the minimum wage adjustment, the income limit for the application of the Labor Ordinance 2013(Arbeidsverordening 2013) will also increase as of January 1st, 2024. The Labor Ordinance regulates working conditions such as the maximum working hours per day or week, rest days, overtime payments when exceeding the maximum working hours per day and per week, and overtime payments on holidays. The Labor Ordinance does not apply to all workers, but only to those who fall under the income limit.

The new income limit as of January 1st, 2024 will be Afl. 4.965,50 per month

(the minimum wage Afl. 1.986,20 x factor 2.5). Employees who earn a monthly salary of Afl. 4.965,50 or an annual salary of Afl. 59.586,00 or less fall under the protection of the Labor Ordinance 2013 and are entitled to all the working conditions this law provides.

The Department of Labor & Research kindly requests all employees, and in particular, all employers to take due note of this adjustment.

Ministerie van Arbeid, Energie en Integratie

Directie Arbeid en Onderzoek

kondigt de verhoging van het minimumloon en de inkomensgrens voor de toepassing van Arbeidsverodening 2013 per 1 januari 2024 aan

ORANJESTAD – Het bedrag van het minimumloon voor een werknemer die de leeftijd van 18 jaar heeft bereikt wordt per 1 januari 2024 aangepast op Afl. 1.986,20 per maand en Afl 463,25 per week. Voor een werknemer die de leeftijd van 18 jaar heeft bereikt en die huishoudelijke diensten verricht in de huishouding van natuurlijke personen wordt het minimumloon op Afl. 926,65 per maand bepaald. Voor huishoudelijke dienstbodes die 22 uur per week of minder werken, wordt het minimum-uurloon Afl. 10,30.

Als gevolg van de aanpassing van het minimumloon wordt de inkomensgrens voor toepassing van de Arbeidsverordening 2013 ook per 1 januari 2024 verhoogd.

De Arbeidsverordening 2013 regelt de arbeidsvoorwaarden zoals o.a. het maximum werkuren per dag of per week, rustdagen, overwerkbetalingen bij meer werken dan het toegestane aantal uren per dag of per week en overwerkbetalingen op feestdagen. De Arbeidsverodening is niet van toepassing op alle werknemers maar slechts op die werknemers die onder de inkomensgrens vallen.

Per 1 januari 2024 wordt de nieuwe inkomensgrens Afl. 4.965,50 per maand

(het minimumloon Afl. 1.986,20 x factor 2.5). Dit betekent dat werknemers die een salaris verdienen van Afl. 4.965,50 per maand of Afl. 59.586,00 per jaar of minder onder de bescherming van de Arbeidsverordening 2013 vallen en het recht hebben op alle arbeidsvoorwaarden die deze wet voorschrijft.

Directie Arbeid en Onderzoek verzoekt alle werknemers, maar in het bijzonder, alle werkgevers met deze aanpassingen rekening te houden.