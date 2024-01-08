[VIDEO] Na Montaña polis a detene muhe cu a staka homber na su zij dilanti nan yiunan!

Diadomingo anochi a drenta informe di cu un mucha ta bisa cu nan mayornan ta pleitando den cas y ta tirando cosnan rond y hasta e muhe a staka e homber cu un botter na su zij, mesora a dirigi tanto polis como ambulans na e sitio. Na yegada di e patruya a haya nan mes den un situacion unda tur e pleito aki tabata tumando lugar dilanti nan yiunan di 17 y 15 aña. Polis a nota cu e homber tabata herida y tabata keha di dolor. Na yegada di e ambulans nan a atende e homber y mester a hib’e hospital. Polis a detene e muhe y a transporte pa warda di polis. Mientras e yiunan a ser hiba pa slachtofferhulp. e investigadornan technico y forensyco tambe a presenta pa documenta e hechonan y rondia e evidencianan y pruebanan cu por tin pa cu e investigacion.