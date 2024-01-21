Elmar ta informa tocante e fayo den suministro di coriente for di W.E.B.

Attention to our customers: Due to an interruption of electricity production on the WEB plant, we are facing a problem with electricity supply. Our technician keda ‘stand-by’ pa asina with WEB solves the problem, with our son-in-law supplies electricity to the affected area.

Give us more updates asina with us to receive more information.

7:38 AM: Currently WEB is providing solutions and problems, for us to supply electricity to the area of Balashi, Barcadera, Bucuti and the neighbourhood.