Elmar ta informa tocante e fayo den suministro di coriente for di W.E.B.

Atencion na nos clientenan: Debi na un interupcion den produccion di coriente den planta di WEB, nos ta confrontando problema den suministro di coriente. Nos tecniconan ta keda ‘stand-by’ pa asina cu WEB soluciona e problema, cu nos por cuminsa suministra coriente den tur area afecta.
Nos lo duna mas update asina cu nos ricibi mas informacion.
7:38 AM: Actualmente WEB ta purbando di soluciona e problema, pa nos por cuminsa suministra coriente promer den e area di Balashi, Barcadera, Bucuti y vecindario.
7:45 AM: Tecniconan di ELMAR ta cla pa cuminsa suministra coriente den tur area afecta, asina cu WEB reestablece produccion di coriente.
