Chile will host an extraordinary meeting of the Ministers of Education of Latin America and the Caribbean

Educational debts

This meeting of Ministers of Education, which has also invited finance authorities and experts, takes place in a context where, according to various international evidence, we are experiencing the worst educational crisis in the last 100 years. The impact of the pandemic has been particularly severe in Latin America and the Caribbean, one of the most unequal regions in the world, affecting more than 170 million students across the region, who have lost, on average, 1.5 years of schooling.

In turn, the data reveal that there are historical debts of the educational systems to ensure inclusive, equitable, and quality education for all students. There are 4.3 million boys and girls of primary and lower secondary school age who remain out of school, which constitutes a core of exclusion that has not been remedied despite the efforts of the various countries in the region.

Claudia Uribe, director of the UNESCO Regional Office in Santiago, points out that “efforts must be redoubled so that the recovery and transformation of education are at the center of the political and social agenda. This requires actionable and well-directed plans that are accompanied by sufficient resources. Nothing less than the future of a generation depends on it.”

Likewise, Minister of Education Nicolás Cataldo noted that “at the meeting, we will exchange experiences of educational policies and their financing to advance in the reactivation, recovery, and transformation of education, and thus face the enormous challenges that our region has after the impact of emergencies and prolonged crises such as the pandemic. The ultimate goal is for States to find formulas to implement actions that allow us to eliminate gaps and guarantee quality education.”

This call is particularly relevant as it will impact 33 Ministries of Education that cater to the needs of approximately 125 million students and 6.9 million teachers in the region. The meeting will also advance in defining public policies oriented towards fundamental learnings. This is especially important considering that, according to the latest results of the 2022 PISA tests, in the region three out of four students do not reach the minimum competencies in Mathematics and more than half lack basic skills in Reading and Science.