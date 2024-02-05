Departamento di Labor y Investigacion (DAO) ta invita empresanan pa participa den un encuesta tocante nan experiencia cu hoben riba e mercado laboral  

ORANJESTAD – DAO ta anuncia cu cuminsando 29 januari 2024 tur invita tur dunado di trabou pa participa den un encuesta digital relaciona cu nan experiencia como dunado di trabou, particularmente nan experiencia trahando cu hobennan riba e mercado laboral. DAO ta reconoce cu dunado di trabou ta duna un aporte substancial riba e mercado laboral.

The Department of Labor and Investigation (DAO) invites employers to participate in a survey on their experiences with young persons on the labor market

Oranjestad – DAO announces that starting on the 29th of January 2024 employers are invited to participate in an online survey on their experiences as employers, particularly on their experiences working with young persons. DAO recognizes that employers provide a substantial contribution to the labor market of Aruba. The objective of this investigation is to get a more comprehensive view of employers on the work experiences of the young persons currently available on the labor market. This target group is the young individuals of 15 to 24 years of age and the group of young adults of 25 to 29 years of age.

This investigation consists of compiling information among others on the recruitment and employment of young workers from the point of view of Aruba’s employers. This insight allows for policies to be developed in a manner that is evidence-based and implemented in a targeted manner towards young workers. This data aids in the identification of areas that in which our labor market may harbor discrepancies related to the supply and demand for young workers, detecting challenges related to unemployment. For young persons’, especially, this information contributes to an improvement in their labor market prospects.

We kindly request your participation in this survey, it takes an estimated 10 minutes of your time. Below are the relevant links that will direct you to the online survey.

The Dutch version of the survey

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SWTS2024NED

The English version of the survey

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SWTS2024ENG

Participation in this investigation is completely voluntary. All information and data received will be published in aggregated form to assure the protection of your company’s identity. For more information regarding this survey, please contact the Bureau for Labor Market Research at 5237720 or send an email to mandy.lacle@aruba.gov.aw or simon.brete@aruba.gov.aw.

We appreciate you time and willingness to contribute to this important investigation. Your company’s participation contributes greatly to the development of labor policies and efforts made to improve the employment opportunities for young persons. We kindly ask for the survey to be completed before the 28st of February 2023.