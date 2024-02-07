PAHO: Connecting for Health

Monthly Newsletter | No. 29 | February 2024
Antimicrobial resistance, and climate change key issues for the Americas at 154th WHO Executive Board
Accelerating action to tackle the escalating threat posed by antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and ensuring that health equity is taken into consideration in national climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts were among the top issues discussed at the World Health Organization’s 154th Executive Board.
PAHO, WHO directors meet President Lula to discuss priority health issues for Brazil, the Americas and the world
On an official visit to Brazil, the Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Jarbas Barbosa, and the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, met on Monday 5 February with the President of the Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the country’s Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, where they reviewed priority issues to make the country, the region and the world healthier, safer and more equitable.
Launch of WHO’s Health Emergency Appeal 2024: funding requirements and priorities for the Americas
The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially launched its 2024 Health Emergency Appeal. The Appeal aims to enable response to 41 ongoing health crises, including in the Americas, and deliver critical health care services and protection of vulnerable communities against deepening threats around the world.
Global cancer burden growing, amidst mounting need for services
Ahead of World Cancer Day, the WHO’s cancer agency, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) released the largest estimates of the global burden of cancer. The estimates highlight the growing burden of cancer, the disproportionate impact on underserved populations, and the urgent need to address cancer inequities worldwide.
PAHO calls for renewed surveillance and increased vaccination efforts as measles cases rise globally
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) published an epidemiological alert urging countries to intensify vaccination activities, epidemiological surveillance, and rapid response preparedness for possible measles outbreaks in the region, given the increase in cases worldwide and the detection of imported cases in early 2024 in the Americas.
Tobacco use declines despite tobacco industry efforts to jeopardize progress
Globally, there are 1.25 billion adult tobacco users, according to the latest estimates in the World Health Organization (WHO) tobacco trends report out today. Trends in 2022 show a continued decline in tobacco use rates globally, with about 1 in 5 adults worldwide consuming tobacco compared to 1 in 3 in 2000.
PAHO releases toolkit to enhance management of cardiovascular risk and hypertension in the Americas
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recently published HEARTS in the Americas: Compendium of essential clinical tools 2023, a collection of resources aimed at assisting healthcare teams in improving the management of cardiovascular risk conditions and hypertension in primary healthcare settings across the region.
National Road Safety Council Review meeting highlights urgency for comprehensive action road fatalities in Jamaica
The concern about the persistently high rates of road traffic deaths on Jamaica’s roads took center stage at the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) Review Meeting in Kingston.