PAHO: Connecting for Health

On an official visit to Brazil, the Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Jarbas Barbosa, and the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, met on Monday 5 February with the President of the Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the country’s Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, where they reviewed priority issues to make the country, the region and the world healthier, safer and more equitable.