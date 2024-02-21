UNESCO | Ministries of Education commit to increase efforts to reactivate, recover, and transform educational systems

The text was officialized after the Extraordinary Meeting of Ministers of Education of Latin America and the Caribbean ‘From commitments to action’(Santiago, January 25 and 26, 2024), a meeting that brought together education and finance authorities from 30 countries at the ECLAC headquarters to accelerate the achievement of the SDG4 goals and the 2030 Agenda. The meeting occurred 60 years after the Conference on Education and Economic and Social Development in Latin America in ECLAC, with both events coinciding on topics such as the influence of education on development and the presentation of new public policy challenges and collaborative work.

The Declaration of Santiago 2024 resonates with previous declarations, highlighting that education is a fundamental human right and that its exercise contributes to ensuring other rights, reducing inequalities, and strengthening communities. Claudia Uribe, director of the UNESCO Regional Multisectoral Office in Santiago, emphasized: “This meeting marks a new milestone in our history of regional cooperation in education and brings a renewed commitment towards collective action in favor of recovery, reactivation, and educational transformation, without losing sight of the right to education.”

The text underlines the commitment to work to ensure the financial sustainability of educational policies as a catalyzing element to advance towards the SDG4 goals, and to establish innovative policies that address both the effects of the pandemic that exacerbated educational inequalities and restricted access to education, particularly to vulnerable groups, as well as challenges prior to it. In particular, the declaration calls for strengthening the response to emergencies and prolonged crises and paying attention to the assistance and reconnection of those who have been left out or have prematurely left the educational system.

The Minister of Education of Chile, Nicolás Cataldo, pointed out: “Moving from commitment to action was the motto promoted during the Ministerial. Therefore, materializing the definitions in terms of public policies related to education requires the joint efforts of our countries regarding how these policies will be financed in order to make progress in the innovative strategies we need to meet these objectives.”

José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), focused on the learnings and innovations of the educational systems of the region during the pandemic crisis: “As we stated in the ECLAC annual report Social Panorama of Latin America and the Caribbean 2022, the experience of interrupting face-to-face classes and the silent crisis generated in these years also opens an opportunity to transform educational systems,” he said.

The meeting not only focused its discussions on a central forum. The event had innovation spaces such as a meeting with young people and with civil society and teachers. Also, it had an educational exhibition on the experiences of countries in recovery and transformation and various parallel and preparatory events.