Holiday Inn Resort Aruba celebrates 55 years of True Hospitality with additions a new general manager New gastronomic offerings and management infuse this long-standing icon in Aruba with renewed spirits  

28 February 2024 (Palm Beach, Aruba): This 2024 year will mark the 55th anniversary of the Holiday Inn Resort Aruba, the property looks forward with great pride to celebrating 55 years on the One Happy Island, doing what it does best: providing new and repeating guests alike, with a quarter mile of pristine beaches and long-lasting memories to cherish for a lifetime.

Always looking to incorporate novelties, the hotel recently opened Agave, Mexican Cuisine, its newest restaurant to the delight of guests and local visitors, offering the rich flavours of this very popular culinary tradition and a variety of mixed drinks. The renovated Palm Lobby Bar & Café is looking better than ever with a modern open-air concept, new bite offerings, and beverage favourites. To top off the year, a new Gelato Store at the end of the courtyard and right on the beach, entices guests and passers-by to indulge7 on a cold treat after a day in under the Caribbean sun.

This year the hotel also welcomes Kevin Anderson, a familiar face, as its General Manager. Kevin started back in 2014 as a consultant, and quickly made his way up, serving as General Manager from 2017 to 2019. After a time in the U.S.A, he now returns to lead the Holiday Inn Resort Aruba and continue offering the great experiences the hotel is known for and the dedicated service guests keep coming back to.

Eva Ruiz, Cluster Sales & Marketing Director said: “Holiday Inn Resort Aruba continues to stand among the favourite properties for travellers in the Caribbean, growing year over year in visiting leisure groups and wedding events segments in which we’ve solidified a reputation for excellence”. She recons the last year was a wonderful one for the island and together with her team puts great effort in providing unforgettable experiences for guests. She often likes to quote Eleanor Roosevelt’s words “True hospitality consists of giving the best of yourself to your guests.”

With additions that are sure to become guest favourites and under new management, this one happy resort on one happy island, is as ready as ever to continue uplifting guests for years to come.