Eagle History Tour: Un recorido den tempo cu ta honra e historia di e refineria di Eagle, e rol di Aruba den Segunda Guerra Mundial y nos herencia cultural.

Dia 16 di februari Stichting Monumentenfonds Aruba den presencia di mandatarionan, partnersnan di e proyecto y invitadonan a lansa e proyecto di Eagle History Tour. Minister di Cultura, Xiomara Maduro, a duna inicio na e proyecto, cu e meta pa conscientisa tocante e historia di e refineria di Eagle y su rol durante Segunda Guerra Mundial, rib’e fecha cu exactamente 82 aña pasa Aruba a keda envolvi den guerra.

E iniciativa aki, cu a conta cu e apoyo di Vfonds na Hulanda, tin como meta pa atrae residente y bishitantenan y asina promove un conocimiento mas profundo di Aruba su historia y herencia.

E proyecto tin varios meta:

Conmemora: Honra e victimanan, incluyendo 4 marinier, cu a perde nan bida durante e desmantelacion di e torpedo na Eagle Beach.

Educacion: Informa e comunidad local y bishitantenan tocante e historia di Eagle Beach y Aruba su rol crucial durante e Segunda Guerra Mundial.

Conscientisacion cultural: Enfatisa e importancia di e refineria di Eagle den e historia di Aruba y crea consientisacion pa medio di obhetonan di arte, programanan educativo y participacion comunitario.

E historia di industria di petrolio na Aruba a inicia na 1924 ora cu Lago Oil & Transport Co. Ltd a establece na Sint Nicolaas Baai y na 1927 Arend Petroleum Maatschappij N.V. a habri su refineria na e parti west di e isla. Esaki a comberti Aruba den un di e productornan di petroleo refina mas grandi di mundo den corto tempo.

Durante e Segunda Guerra Mundial, Aruba a bira un blanco pa atekenan Aleman. Esaki a hiba na eventonan tragico caminda bidanan a bay perdi durante un atake na e refineria di Eagle.

E proyecto ta inclui varios sub proyecto manera programanan educativo, un audio tour titula: ‘Eagle History Audio Tour’ y obhetonan di arte di luz crea pa Studio Goddijn cu lo conta e historia di e refineria. E iniciativanan aki no lo pone enfasis solamente riba e sitionan historico de e area pero tambe enfoca riba e importancia di preserva esakinan pa e comunidad di Aruba.

Stichting Monumentenfonds Aruba ta gradici un y tur cu a forma parti di e proyecto aki. Y ta invita e comunidad pa participa den e biahe aki door di tempo y siña mas di e historia di e refineria di Eagle.

Pa final di maart e recorido lo ta completo cu tur e borchinan di informacion pero for di awor ya por sigui e recorido di audio via di www.izi.travel y bishita e obheto di arte di luz na edificio di DRH na L.G. Smith Boulevard 172 caminda cu originalmente tabata e oficina principal di e refineria di Eagle.

Akinan lo por admira obhetonan traha di tuberianan di refineria recicla y cuta conta e storia di e refineria y recorda e trabounan cu tabata eherce for di e punto aki cu tabata maneha e refineria di Eagle.

Cu enfoke riba preservacion, educacion y identidad cultural, e tour historico di Eagle ta contribui na preserva e historia di Aruba pa e futuro generacionnan.

Pa mas informacion: www.monumentenfondsaruba.com @monumentsfundaruba Fb: Stichiting Monumentenfonds Aruba

Launch of Eagle History Tour: Honoring the history of the Eagle Refinery, Aruba’s role in WWII and our Cultural Heritage



01-03-2024

The Eagle History Tour project, aimed at increasing awareness of the history of the Eagle refinery and its role during World War II, was launched on February 16, the 82nd anniversary of Aruba’s involvement in World War II.

This initiative, supported by Vfonds in the Netherlands, aims to engage both residents and tourists and promote a deeper understanding of Aruba’s history and heritage. The project has several goals:

Commemoration:

Honoring the victims, including four marines, who lost their lives while dismantling a torpedo on Eagle Beach during the war.

Education:

Informing the local community and visitors about the history of Eagle Beach and Aruba’s crucial role during World War II.

Cultural Awareness:

Emphasizing the importance of the Eagle Refinery in Aruba’s history and creating cultural awareness through art objects, educational programs, and community participation.

The history of the oil industry began in Aruba when in 1924 the Lago Oil & Transport Co. Ltd established itself in the Sint Nicolaas Bay, and in 1927 the Arend Petroleum Maatschappij N.V. opened its refinery on the west side of the island, near Oranjestad. This made Aruba one of the world’s largest oil producers in a short period.

During World War II, Aruba became a target of attacks by Nazi Germany, leading to tragic events such as the loss of lives during an attack on the Eagle Refinery. The Eagle History Tour project aims to commemorate these events and keep their significance alive.

The project includes various sub-projects, including educational programs, an audio tour: ‘Eagle History Audio Tour,’ and light art objects created by Studio Goddijn, telling the history of the refinery. These initiatives will not only highlight the historical sites of Eagle but also emphasize their importance to the Aruban community.

Monumentsfund Aruba would like to thank everyone who has been part of this project. And invite the community to participate in this journey through time and learn more about the history of the Eagle refinery.

By the end of March, the tour will be complete with all the information signs in place, but from now on, you can listen to the audio tour via www.izi.travel and visit the light art objects at the DRH building on L.G. Smith Boulevard 172, where originally the main office of the Eagle refinery was located. There you can admire objects made from recycled refinery pipes and learn about the history of the refinery.

With a focus on preservation, education, and cultural identity, the Eagle history tour contributes to preserving Aruba’s history for future generations.

For more information and updates on the Eagle History Tour project:

http://www.monumentenfondsaruba.com @monumentsfundaruba Fb: Stichting Monumentenfonds Aruba

Lancering Eagle History Tour: Eerbetoon aan de geschiedenis van de Eagle Raffinaderij, de rol van Aruba in de Tweede Wereld Oorlog en ons cultureel erfgoed.



01-03-2024



Het Eagle History Tour-project, gericht op het vergroten van het bewustzijn over de geschiedenis van de Eagle-raffinaderij en haar rol tijdens de Tweede Wereldoorlog, werd op 16 februari, de 82e verjaardag van de betrokkenheid van Aruba en Curaçao bij de Tweede Wereldoorlog, gelanceerd.

Dit initiatief, dat wordt ondersteund door Vfonds in Nederland, heeft tot doel zowel bewoners als toeristen te betrekken en een dieper begrip van de geschiedenis en het erfgoed van Aruba te bevorderen.

Het project heeft verschillende doelen:

Herdenking:

Eerbiedigen van de slachtoffers, waaronder vier mariniers, die hun leven verloren bij het ontmantelen van een torpedo op Eagle Beach tijdens de oorlog.

Educatie:

Informeren van de lokale gemeenschap en bezoekers over de geschiedenis van Eagle Beach en de cruciale rol van Aruba tijdens de Tweede Wereldoorlog.

Cultureel Bewustzijn:

Benadrukken van het belang van de Eagle Raffinaderij in de geschiedenis van Aruba en het creëren van cultureel bewustzijn door middel van kunstobjecten, educatieve programma’s en participatie van de gemeenschap.

De geschiedenis van de olie industrie begon op Aruba toen in 1924 de Lago Oil & Transport Co. Ltd zich in de Sint-Nicolaasbaai vestigde , en in 1927 opende de Arend Petroleum Maatschappij N.V. haar raffinaderij aan de westzijde van het eiland, dicht bij Oranjestad. Dit zorgde ervoor dat Aruba binnen korte tijd een van ‘s werelds grootste olieproducenten werd.

Tijdens de Tweede Wereldoorlog werd Aruba doelwit van aanvallen van Nazi-Duitsland, wat leidde tot tragische gebeurtenissen, zoals het verlies van levens tijdens een aanval op de Eagle Raffinaderij. Het Eagle History Tour-project wil deze gebeurtenissen herdenken en de betekenis ervan levend houden.

Het project omvat verschillende sub projecten, waaronder educatieve programma’s, een audiotour: ‘Eagle History Audio Tour’ en lichtobjecten, gecreëerd door Studio Goddijn, die de geschiedenis van de raffinaderij vertellen. Deze initiatieven zullen niet alleen de historische locaties van Eagle belichten, maar ook het belang ervan voor de Arubaanse gemeenschap benadrukken.

Monumentenfonds Aruba wil graag iedereen bedanken die deel heeft uitgemaakt van dit project. En nodigt de gemeenschap uit om deel te nemen aan deze reis door de tijd en meer te leren over de geschiedenis van de Eagle-raffinaderij.

Eind maart is de tour compleet met alle informatieborden, maar vanaf nu kun je de audiotour beluisteren via www.izi.travel en de lichtkunstobjecten bezoeken bij het DRH-gebouw aan de L.G. Smith Boulevard 172, waar oorspronkelijk het hoofdkantoor van de Eagle-raffinaderij was gevestigd. Daar kun je voorwerpen bewonderen die zijn gemaakt van gerecyclede raffinaderijpijpen en meer te weten komen over de geschiedenis van de raffinaderij.

Met een focus op behoud, educatie en culturele identiteit draagt de Eagle History Tour bij aan het behoud van de geschiedenis van Aruba voor toekomstige generaties.

Voor meer informatie en updates over het Eagle History Tour-project:

www.monumentenfondsaruba.com @monumentsfundaruba Fb: Stichting Monumentenfonds Aruba