Registra pa AUA Airport Runway Run 2024 Uni cu AAA Wings of Hope y duna bek na comunidad

ORANJESTAD- Aeropuerto di Aruba conhuntamente cu Wings of Hope (WOH) ta organisando e di dos AUA Airport Runway Run riba diadomingo 17 di maart 2024, caminda un total di 125 coredo lo tin e oportunidad pa experencia un evento unico y na mes momento duna bek na comunidad. WoH di AAA ta enfoca riba e ehecucion di e proyectonan socialmente responsabel uzando Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) di Nacionnan Uni como nan guia principal pa contribui na e bienestar, futuro desaroyo y sostenibilidad di e comunidad Arubiano. Como parti di WOH su plan pa 2024, manera aña pasa, e di dos AUA Airport Runway Run lo enfoca pa recauda fondo pa dos fundacion esta Trampolin Pa Trabao y Funari, e empleadonan di AAA mes a scoge ambos fundacion pa medio di un encuesta.

Trampolin Pa Trabou su meta principal ta pa haya trabou pa e personanan di 17 aña bay ariba cu tin un limitacion. Dentro di un programa structura di capacitacion y orientacion laboral, e meta ta pa conecta su clientenan cu e dunado di trabou cu ta complementa nan potencial. Funari ta enfoca riba e integracion social di esnan cu un limitacion fisico bek den sociedad. E meta principal ta pa saca su

clientenan for di nan aislamento y brinda nan un sensacion di “normalidad” p’asina mantene nan mente y curpa activo.

E di dos AUA Airport Runway Run lo conta cu un total di 125 luga disponibel pa e coredonan cu lo core un poco mas cu 5K cuminsando for di Runway 11 pa Runway 29 y bek pa Runway 11. AUA Airport Runway Run lo cuminsa 6:00 am y caba 7:00 am. E ticketnan lo ta disponibel riba diasabra 9 di maart 2024 pa 12:00 pm exclusivamente riba pay.aw pa un balor di 25,- florin y lo ta basa riba “first come first serve”. Pa por participa den e AUA Airport Runway Run, e participantenan mester ta un coredo (canamento durante e Runway Run no lo ta permiti debi na e restriccionnan di aeropuerto), e coredo mester ta mayor di 18 aña y mester trece un ID valido na momento di e registracion p’asina por drenta e area caminda e Runway Run lo tuma luga.

Tur coredo lo ricibi gadget manera Safety Vests y hydration belt waist bags pa uza durante e Runway

Run. AAA Wings of Hope ta spera di por yama bonbini na e 125 “lucky runners” pa e di dos AUA Airport Runway Run y hunto recauda fondo pa un bon causa.



Register for the AUA Airport Runway Run 2024

Join AAA Wings of Hope and give back to the community.

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V.’s (AAA)Wings of Hope (WoH) team is organizing

the 2nd AUA Airport Runway Run 2024 on Sunday March 17, 2024, where a total of 125 runners

will have the opportunity to experience a unique event and give back to the community.

AAA’s WoH focuses on executing socially responsible projects with United Nations’ Sustainable

Development Goals (SDGs) as its guiding principle to contribute to the well-being, further

development, and sustainability of the Aruban community. As part of WoH’s 2024 plan, like last

year, the 2nd AUA Airport Runway Run 2024 will focus on raising funds for 2 foundations

including Trampolin Pa Trabao and Funari, which foundations were chosen by AAA employees

who voted for these foundations through a company poll.

Trampolin Pa Trabao’s essential goal is to find employment for people with limitations from the

age of 17 and up. Within a structured job training and guidance program, the goal is to match their

clients with local employers that best complement their potential.

Funari focuses on the social integration of physically disabled individuals into society. Their main

goal is to take their clients out of their isolation and provide them with a sense of “normalcy” to

keep their minds and bodies active.

The 2nd AUA Airport Runway Run 2024 will have a total of 125 runner spots available that will

be running a little over 5K starting from Runway 11 to Runway 29 and back towards Runway 11.

The AUA Airport Runway Run will start at 6:00AM and finish at 7:00AM. The tickets will be

going live on Saturday March 9, 2024, at 12PM exclusively on Pay.aw for AWG 25, -, and will be

based on first come first serve. To be able to participate in the AUA Airport Runway Run,

participants must be a runner (walking during the Runway Run will not be possible due to airport

restrictions), must be 18+ years old, and must bring a valid ID upon registration to enter Airport

premises for the Runway Run. All runners will receive branded gadgets such as Safety Vests and

hydration belt waist bags which will be used by the runners during the actual runway run.

AAA Wings of Hope looks forward to welcoming this year’s 125 lucky runners for the 2nd AUA

Airport Runway Run 2024, and together raise funds for a good cause.

Date: March 7, 2024