Aruba Airport Authority den colaboracion cu KPA a realisa un ehercicio di emergencia enfocando riba aspectonan specifico di proceduranan di reaccion di emergencia. [🇦🇼🇺🇸]

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) ayera nochi a organisa un “Emergency Exercise” den colaboracion ku Korps Politie Aruba (KPA) na Aeropuerto Internacional Reina Beatrix.

E ehercicio aki a wordu organisa segun e documento di International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) y leynan local di aviacion di Aruba (AUA-AGA) ku ta delinea metodo pa asina test y evalua plannan di emergencia di aeropuerto, incluyendo un training parcial.

E proposito di e training aki tabata pa evalua tempo di reaccion di KPA den un senario di emergencia. AAA a test sistema di notificacion di emergencia di aeropuerto, tempo di reaccion di Crisis team di AAA, setup di e Crisis team, asistensia di e “Emergency Response Team”, y tambe e team di Seguridad pa cu asistensia y coordinacion di accesso y salida pa servicionan di emergencia. AAA ta usa e resultado di e tipo di entrenamento aki pa revisa y actualisa e manual di emergencia di aeropuerto.

AAA ta gradici KPA pa e oportunidad di entrenamento y pa asina continua cu e bon colaboracion. AAA ta orguyoso di su team di boluntario cu a actua como victima den e ehercicio aki y tur colega y partners cu di un manera of otro a yuda pa hasi e training aki un exito.

Tocante AUA Airport

AUA Airport ta un di e aeropuertonan mas ocupa den region Caribe, cu mas di 25 diferente aerolinea operando na Aruba contribuyendo na casi 3 miyon pasahero pa aña y brindando servicio aereo na 31 pais y 45 destinacion non-stop rond mundo. Di e mercadonan cu AUA Airport ta brinda servicio na dje, 78% ta di Merca y Canada, 14% ta di Latino America, 4% ta di Europa y 4% ta di Caribe Hulandes. AUA Airport ta reconoce cu esaki ta danki na un economia stabiel, clima politico, hospitalidad, populacion diversifica y siguridad general di nos isla. AUA Airport su aspiracion ta pa converti den un di e aeropuertonan mas sostenibel, sigur y prepara pa futuro den e region di Latino America y Caribe, brindando un espacio laboral confiabel, cu instalacionnan moderno y ademas cu un excelente servicio n’e cliente p’asina por refleha e hospitalidad di Aruba, contribuyendo na un futuro prospero pa Aruba.

Haya sa mas di loke ta pasando na AUA Airport door di bishita www.airportaruba.com y conecta cu AUA Airport riba Twitter.com/Aruba_Airport, Facebook.com/ArubaAirport, Instagram.com/arubaairport

Fecha: 18 di Juli, 2024

[🇺🇸]

Aruba Airport Authority in collaboration with KPA conducted an emergency drill to test specific aspects of emergency response procedures.

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) conducted a focused emergency training exercise in collaboration with the Aruba Police Force (KPA) at Aeropuerto Internacional Reina Beatrix this evening.

This training was organized in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Aruba’s local aviation legislation (AUA-AGA), which delineates methods for evaluating an airport emergency plan, including a partial exercise.

The purpose of the training was to evaluate KPA’s response time in an emergency scenario. AAA assessed the airport’s emergency notification system, the Crisis Team’s response time, the setup of the Crisis Team, Emergency Response Team assistance, and Security response to provide access, egress, and assistance to emergency services. AAA uses the results of these exercises to revise and update the airport’s emergency manuals.

AAA extends its gratitude to KPA for this training opportunity and looks forward to continued collaboration. AAA is proud of its team of volunteers who acted as victims in this training and all other colleagues and partners who assisted in making this training a success.

About AUA Airport

AUA Airport is one of the busiest airports in the Caribbean region, with more than 25 different airlines operating into Aruba contributing to processing almost 3 million passengers per year and providing air service to 31 cities and 45 non-stop destinations worldwide. AUA Airport’s markets served comprise of 78% from the United States & Canada, 14% from Latin America, 4% from Europe, and 4% from Dutch Caribbean. AUA Airport attributes this to the island’s stable economic and political climate, hospitable and multilingual population, and safe environment. AUA Airport’s aspiration is to become one of the most Sustainable, Safe, and Future Proof airports of the Latin America & Caribbean region, providing a trusted workplace, modern airport facilities and excellent customer service which reflects Aruban hospitality, contributing to a prosperous future for Aruba.

Learn more about what’s happening at AUA Airport by visiting www.airportaruba.com and connect with AUA Airport on Twitter.com/Aruba_Airport, Facebook.com/ArubaAirport, Instagram.com/arubaairport/ and Linkedin.com/ArubaAirport.

Date: July 19, 2024