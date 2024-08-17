Dama coriendo cu un V-wagen a bay dal tras di e patruya di polis

Diabierna anochi laat durante patruya na e hotzone banda di e highrise hotelnan patruya polis a bin sinti un sla patras di e patruya, mesora nan a baha wak y a nota cu aki ta trata di un dama chauffeur den un V-wagen cu no a regula su velocidad ni a mantene distancia a bay dal tras di e patruya. Como ta trata aki di un auto di polis ta e specialista di trafico mester presenta y test ambos chauffeur pero tur cos tabata na ordo y unicamente un daño minimo. Afortunadamente ningun hende a resulta herida.