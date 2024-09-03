Prepara Pa Ofertanan Increibel riba Articulonan di Hotel Nobo y Usa na e di Tres Stimami Sterilisami Summer Sidewalk Sale! [🇦🇼🇺🇸]   

ORANJESTAD, Aruba – 3 September, 2024 – Marca bo calendario paso Stimami Sterilisami su Summer Sidewalk Sale ta bira bek pa su di tres aña diadomingo awor, 8 di September, cu ofertanan increibel riba productonan di hotel nobo y usa y actividadnan leuk pa henter comunidad. Uni cu nos na Chinese Club of Aruba, cuminsando tempran 8’or di mainta te cu 3:30 di atardi, of te ora cu tur articulo caba!

E aña aki, bo por spera un seleccion aun mas amplio di articulonan di hotel di calidad halto for di resortnan top como Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Hyatt Regency Resort, The Ritz Carlton, Marriott Vacation Club, y RIU Palace. For di mueblenan pa paden y pafo, te cu clechi di cama, plato, glas, ekipo di buffet, y hopi mas, lo tin algo pa tur hende na prijsnan increibel.

Aparte di e ofertanan fantastico, bishitantenan lo por gosa di Lola Taqueria su taconan famoso di $1 cu lo ta disponibel durante e benta.

Subasta y Rifa Emocionante

Nobo e aña aki ta cu lo tin un subasta cu lo cuminsa 11’or di mainta. E subasta lo inclui un weekend stay na Hyatt Regency Resort, un cena na Ruinas del Mar, day passes na RIU, all-you-can-eat desayuno y lunch na RIU, passes pa Jolly Pirates, y mas sorpresa! Ademas, lo tin regalonan especial cu lo wordo rifa durante henter e dia. No perde bo chens pa haña e ofertonan special mientras cu bo ta sostene un causa importante.

Adopta un Mascota

Amantenan di bestia lo tin e oportunidad pa topa cacho y pushi adorable cu ta cla pa adopcion for di organisacionnan local di rescate, incluyendo Luna Foundation, Sgt. Peppers Friends, AWAA, Nine Lives Foundation, Crijojo Trappers, Animal Shelter, New Life for Paws, Annie’s Faith, Animal Rights Foundation, y PawsUni. E organisacionnan aki lo ta presente cu mascotanan cla pa adopcion for di 8:30 AM te cu 11 AM, y tambe cu stendanan pa drenta cu ta ofrece merchandize y articulonan pa bestia di One Love Foundation.

Sostene un Causa Digno

100% di e fondonan recauda durante e dia lo wordo usa pa funda e campaña nacional di sterilisacion di Stimami Sterilisami, cu ya a sterilisa casi 38,000 cacho y pushi na Aruba. E trabou vital aki no ta posibel sin e apoyo generoso di nos donadornan, boluntarionan, y comunidad.

No perde e oportunidad increibel aki pa haña bon ofertanan, sostene bienestar di bestianan, y disfruta di un dia di union na comunidad. Nos ta spera pa mira bo dia 8 di September!

Tocante Fundashon Stimami Sterilisami

Fundashon Stimami Sterilisami ta un organisacion non-profit dedica na reduci y mitiga e poblacion di cacho y pushi riba caya den un manera humano y efectivo via nos programa nacional di sterilisacion. Tur donacion ta wordo usa pa cubri e costonan di sterilisacion di cacho y pushi pa doñonan di mascota individual y organisacionnan di rescate. Nos bukinan ta wordo audita y ta habri pa publico. Pa contribui na e causa importante aki, bo por haci un donacion directo na Fundashon Stimami Sterilisami via transferencia bancario:

Bank: Aruba Bank

Account Number: 6012630190

Account Name: FUNDASHON STIMAMI STERILISAMI

Swift Code: ARUBAWAX

FUNDASHON STIMAMI STERILISAMI​​ ​​

www.stimamisterilisami.com

Aruba Bank 6012630190

KVK: S1744.0​​

Get Ready for Unbelievable Deals on New and Used Hotel Items at the Third Annual Stimami Sterilisami Summer Sidewalk Sale!

ORANJESTAD, Aruba – August 31, 2024 – Mark your calendars for an exciting event this September 8th! The Stimami Sterilisami Summer Sidewalk Sale is back for its third year, promising unbeatable deals and a fun-filled day for the entire community. Join us at the Chinese Club of Aruba, starting bright and early at 8 AM and ending at 3:30 PM, or when all items are sold!

This year, you can expect an even wider selection of high-quality hotel items from top-tier resorts including Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Hyatt Regency Resort, The Ritz Carlton, Marriott Vacation Club, and RIU Palace. From indoor and outdoor furniture to linens to plates, glasses, buffet equipment, and much more, there will be something for everyone at incredible prices.

In addition to the fantastic deals, attendees can look forward to enjoying Lola Taqueria’s special pop-up taco stand, where their famous $1 tacos will be available throughout the sale.

Exciting Auction and Raffle

New this year, we’ll be hosting an auction starting at 11 AM. The auction will feature a weekend stay at the Hyatt Regency Resort, a dinner at Ruinas del Mar, day passes at the RIU, all-you-can-eat breakfast and lunch at the RIU, day passes from the Jolly Pirates, and other surprise deals! Additionally there will be special surprise gifts that will also be raffled off throughout the day. Don’t miss your chance to grab some fantastic bargains while supporting a great cause.

Adopt a New Best Friend

Animal lovers will have the opportunity to meet adorable, adoptable dogs and cats from local rescue organizations, including Luna Foundation, Sgt. Peppers Friends, AWAA, Nine Lives Foundation, Crijojo Trappers, Animal Shelter, New Life for Paws, Annie’s Faith, the Animal Rights Foundation, and PawsUni. These organizations will be present with pets ready for adoption from 8:30 AM to 11 AM, as well as indoor stands offering merchandise and pet items from One Love Foundation.

Support a Worthy Cause

100% of the proceeds from the sale, auction, and raffle will go directly to Stimami Sterilisami’s national spay and neuter campaign, which has already helped spay and neuter nearly 38,000 cats and dogs across Aruba. This vital work wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of our donors, volunteers, and the community.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to snag great deals, support animal welfare, and enjoy a day of community spirit. See you there!

About Stimami Sterilisami Foundation

Stimami Sterilisami is a non-profit organization dedicated to humanely and effectively reducing the number of abandoned dogs and cats in Aruba through its national spay and neuter program. Every donation is used to cover the costs of spaying and neutering of dogs and cats for individual pet owners and volunteer organizations. Our books are audited and open to the public. To contribute to this important cause, you can make a direct contribution to Stimami Sterilisami Foundation via bank transfer:

Bank: Aruba Bank

Account Number: 6012630190

Account Name: FUNDASHON STIMAMI STERILISAMI

Swift Code: ARUBAWAX

Get ready for a day of unbeatable deals, community engagement, and the chance to make a difference. We look forward to seeing you on September 8th!

FUNDASHON STIMAMI STERILISAMI​​ ​​

www.stimamisterilisami.com

Aruba Bank 6012630190

KVK: S1744.0​​