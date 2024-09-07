Posted in INCIDENTE Polis a bin topa un accidente dilanti Digicel na Tanki Leendert 19:40 September 7, 2024 Leave a comment Diasabra anochi a durante patruya un oficial di e brigada motorisa a bin topa cu un accidente unda un chauffeur no a regula su velocidad ni a mantene distancia a bay dal tras di e auto su dilanti. Afortunadamente ningun hende a resulta herida. Related Articles Chauffeur no a regula su velocidad ni a mantene distancia a bay dal tras di auto riba Caya G.F. “Betico” Croes un hende a resulta herida! Polis a detene conocido L. V. H. pa asina hib’e RESPALDO Polis a bay Pindastraat pa un persona canando cu un machete den man Turistanan den V131 a sali dilanti dama, dal su auto y sigi bay manera nada a pasa