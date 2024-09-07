 Posted in INCIDENTE

Polis a bin topa un accidente dilanti Digicel na Tanki Leendert

19:40  September 7, 2024  Leave a comment

Diasabra anochi a durante patruya un oficial di e brigada motorisa a bin topa cu un accidente unda un chauffeur no a regula su velocidad ni a mantene distancia a bay dal tras di e auto su dilanti. Afortunadamente ningun hende a resulta herida.

Share:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *