SISSTEM Bachelor Thesis Defense Explores COVID-19’s Impact on Aruba’s Food Production [🇺🇸]

[Oranjestad, Sep 13] – On August 30, Alejandra Moreno Ramirez presented her thesis titled “The Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Aruba’s Food Production,” offering valuable insights into how the global pandemic influenced food security on the island.

The research examined how food insecurity worsened worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, including in small island economies like Aruba. Relying on literature reviews, survey responses from the World Food Programme (WFP), and interviews with local stakeholders, the study uncovers how the Aruban population adapted to disrupted food supply chains. A significant finding of the research is that, in response to the crisis, many Arubans began growing their own food locally, despite the island’s challenging environmental conditions for agriculture. While local food production increased, the study also highlights that Aruba’s overall food security is maintained primarily through its purchasing power. The island heavily relies on food imports, making economic factors a key element of its resilience. The research also calls attention to the importance of technological solutions in making local food production sustainable.

“This research shows that while Aruba responded resourcefully to the crisis, the key to long-term food security will be innovation and investment in sustainable agriculture,” Alejandra explained.