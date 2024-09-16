MINISTER ENDY CROES TA DESEA TUR STUDIANTE Y DOCENTE DI UNIVERSIDAD DI ARUBA UN AÑA ACADEMICO EXITOSO 

ORANJESTAD: Diabierna anochi, den e edificio recien renoba di Maria Convent a tuma luga apertura di aña academico 2024 – 2025 di Universidad Aruba. Minister di Enseñansa y Deporte Endy Croes hunto cu Su Excelencia Gobernador di Aruba Alfonso Boekhoudt, Prome Minister Evelyn Wever – Croes, colega Minister Ursell Arends y Presidente di Parlamento Raymond Kamperveen tabata presente e ocasion special aki. A funda Universidad di Aruba na aña 1988 y desde e tempo ey, a sigui crece cu mas facultad y mas programa. E mandatario di Enseñansa ta desea rector interino Sra. Sue Ann Lee, College van Curatoren, staf di Universidad di Aruba y tur studiante y docente un aña academico exitoso.

Speech di Minister Endy Croes:

It is with great pride and a profound sense of responsibility that I stand before you today in this historic building, to address you at the official opening of the Academic Year 2024-2025. This building is a symbol of our commitment to the growth and progress of education in Aruba, which has recently undergone through a remarkable renovation with the great support of the European Union and is a testament to the spirit that drives our island forward. Congratulations to all stakeholders involved in this beautiful achievement!

Today marks the beginning of a new Academic Year, but also served as an opportunity to reflect on the role of the University of Aruba in our community and beyond. We welcome more than 300 new students, who have chosen to embark on their academic journey with the University of Aruba. To each one of you, I extend a warm welcome. Thank you for believing in the quality and potential of our small yet vibrant institution. By choosing one of the programs offered here, you have taken a crucial step towards shaping your future, and we are honored to have you as part of our university family.

The University of Aruba is more than just an institution of Higher Education; it is a representation of hope, knowledge, and opportunity for all of us. It is a privilege to have such a university dedicated to educating and empowering our people. The university strives for the highest standards of quality, accountability and innovation. Many have said that one of the greatest strengths of the University of Aruba is its small size, which allows students to be seen, heard and to be supported as individuals. Here, you are not just a number; you are part of a caring community. The students are the future leaders of our society. It is our duty to nurture their potential and ensure that they are prepared to excel, not only in their chosen fields but also as global citizens, with a deep sense of responsibility. Whether they pursue careers in Law, Finance, Hospitality and Tourism, Governance, Social Work, or the STEM fields Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics they must be equipped to lead with integrity, innovation, and a vision for the future of Aruba. We are living in a rapidly evolving, technology driven world, and it is important that the students and the university are prepared not only to get along with the demands of this new era, but to thrive in it. The students must not be followers of trends, but creators of those trends. They must apply their critical thinking and analytical skills, both inside and outside the classroom, driving progress and innovation, in ways that will shape a sustainable future for Aruba and beyond. The task of the University of Aruba is not limited to educating and graduating professionals. It must also be a source of lifelong learning, where personal and professional development is encouraged.

Let us remain committed to transparency, integrity, and the pursuit of excellence in everything we do. In doing so, the university will help establish Aruba as a leader within the Caribbean. I stand committed to the mission of the university and continue supporting the university in achieving its goals, and to ensure that it continues to be an institution that Aruba is proud of an institution that reflects our aspirations, our values, and our vision for the future

To conclude:

I wish you a fantastic new academic year filled with growth, learning, and achievement. As we move forward together, let us remember the words of Aristotle, who said, “The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet.” May this year be one, where we all reap the sweet rewards of our hard work and dedication. With great pride and optimism, I hereby declare the academic year 2024-2025 of the University of Aruba officially open!

Thank you.

Masha Danki