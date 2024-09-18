JCI Senator of Aruba the arrival of Senator Dave Martinus, President of ASAC [🇺🇸]

Oranjestad- JCI Senator of Aruba has one of his senators, that has been elected as President of ASAC ( Association of Senators of America and the Carribean) in the person of Senator Dave Martinus, for the year 2025. This happened last Friday September 13, 2024 in Ecuador.

We has honor him last Monday 16, 2024 in the Vip room at the Queen Beatrix Airport upon his arrival back in Aruba.

Senator Dave has been a long way in his carreer in Jaycee.

We wish Senator Dave a lots of strenght in his position for the coming year 2025 and may he keep Aruba high in the international level.