‘Momentu históriko tapá pa falta di atenshon pa Reino Karibense’ [🇦🇼🇳🇱🇺🇸🇪🇸]

DEN HAAG, HULANDA – E presensia di Miembro di Parlamento di Kòrsou, Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. (PNP) durante Prinsjesdag i e ‘Algemene Politieke Beschouwingen’ (Deliberashonnan Polítiko General) ta marka un logro históriko. E promé biaha aki, hasí posibel dor di invitashon di Miembro di ‘Eerste Kamer’ Jeroen Recourt (GL-PvdA), a ser selebrá ku rekonosementu kaluroso di Prins Constantijn (ku a kompañá Mercelina na Antigua pa e SIDS 2024 Conference) i palabranan di elogio i sosten di vários Miembro di Staten-General tokante e trabou di Mercelina (PNP) na Kòrsou. Asta Gobernador Lucille George-Wout tabata kontentu ku e momentu históriko aki.

Sinembargo, e momentu ta ser tapá pa e falta di atenshon pa e partinan Karibense di Reino den e Diskurso di Trono i e debatenan ku a sigui. Esaki ta pasando miéntras ku 2024 ta marka e di 70 aniversario di Statüt, un aña den kual mester buska pa mas konekshon. Maske e Diskurso di Trono a referí na bon gobernashon i stabilidat/seguridat estatal, tabata falta plannan konkreto pa fortalesé e lasonan i atendé e impakto dje medidanan di ousteridat, e Fondo Nashonal di Kresementu i otro reformanan riba e partinan Karibense di Reino.

Mercelina ta boga pa polítika inklusivo

“Desishonnan tumá na Den Haag tin konsekuensianan grandi pa e habitantenan di Kòrsou, Aruba i Sint Maarten, por ehèmpel den enseñanza i kuido,” segun Mercelina. “Nos mester boga pa un maneho ku ta benefisiá tur Hulandes, sin importá unda nan ta biba.” E ta enfatisá tambe e ròl di union ku deporte por hunga den Reino, manera atletismo, ‘zeilen’ i baseball, i ta boga pa invershon den programanan di deporte manera e Weganan di Reino.

Un yamada pa mas atenshon

“E presensia históriko aki ta un paso den bon direkshon, pero mester di mas brùg duradero,” segun Mercelina, kende na yüni 2024 tambe tabata e promé parlamentario Hulandes-Karibense ku a entregá un moshon tokante outonomia fiskal den Tweede Kamer. “Nos mester fortalesé e lasonan i traha huntu na un futuro kaminda tur parti di Reino ta prosperá.”

E yamada pa mas atenshon pa e paisnan Karibense den Reino ta birando mas fuerte, spesialmente den e aña di hubileo aki i despues di e diskulpa pa e pasado di sklabitut. Ta di spera ku e Gobièrnu nobo di Reino (Schoof I) ta tuma e yamada aki na serio i ta tuma pasonan konkreto pa fortalesé e lasonan i konstruí un futuro huntu.

‘Historisch moment overschaduwd door gebrek aan aandacht voor Caribisch Koninkrijk’

DEN HAAG, NEDERLAND – De aanwezigheid van Statenlid Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. (PNP) van Curaçao tijdens Prinsjesdag én de Algemene Politieke Beschouwingen markeert een historische mijlpaal. Deze primeur, mogelijk gemaakt door Eerste Kamerlid Jeroen Recourt (GL-PvdA), werd gevierd met warme erkenning van Prins Constantijn (die samen met Mercelina in Antigua was voor de SIDS 2024-Conference) en lovende woorden van diverse Kamerleden over Mercelina (PNP)’s werk op Curaçao. Zelfs Gouverneur Lucille George-Wout was verheugd over dit historische moment.

Echter, de vreugde wordt overschaduwd door het gebrek aan aandacht voor de Caribische delen van het Koninkrijk in de Troonrede en de daaropvolgende debatten. Dit terwijl 2024 het 70-jarig jubileum van het Statuut markeert, een jaar waarin juist meer verbinding gezocht zou moeten worden. Hoewel de Troonrede refereerde aan goed bestuur en rechtszekerheid, ontbraken concrete plannen voor het versterken van de banden en het aanpakken van de impact van de bezuinigingen, het Nationaal Groeifonds en andere hervormingen op de Caribische delen van het Koninkrijk.

Mercelina pleit voor inclusieve politiek

“Beslissingen genomen in Den Haag hebben ook grote gevolgen voor de inwoners van Curaçao, Aruba en Sint Maarten, bijvoorbeeld onderwijs,” aldus Mercelina. “We moeten streven naar een beleid dat alle Nederlanders ten goede komt, ongeacht waar ze wonen.” Hij benadrukt ook de verbindende rol van sport, zoals atletiek, zeilen en honkbal, en pleit voor investeringen in sportprogramma’s zoals de Koninkrijksspelen.

Een roep om meer aandacht

“Deze historische aanwezigheid is een stap in de goede richting, maar er is meer nodig,” aldus Mercelina, die in juni 2024 ook de eerste Nederlands-Caribische parlementariër was die een motie indiende over fiscale autonomie in de Tweede Kamer. “We moeten de banden versterken en samenwerken aan een toekomst waarin alle delen van het Koninkrijk floreren.”

De roep om meer aandacht voor de Caribische landen binnen het Koninkrijk klinkt steeds luider, vooral in dit jubileumjaar en na de excuses voor het slavernijverleden. Het is te hopen dat de nieuwe Koninkrijksregering (Schoof I) deze oproep ter harte neemt en concrete stappen zet om de banden te versterken en een gezamenlijke toekomst te bouwen.

‘Historic Moment overshadowed by lack of attention to the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom’

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS – The presence of Member of Parliament Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. (PNP) from Curaçao during Prinsjesdag (Prince’s Day) and the General Political Debates (Algemene Politieke Beschouwingen) marks a historic milestone. This first-time occurrence, made possible by Senator Jeroen Recourt (GL-PvdA), was celebrated with warm recognition from Prince Constantijn (who accompanied Mercelina to Antigua for the SIDS 2024 Conference) and praise from various Members of Parliament regarding Mercelina (PNP)’s work in Curaçao. Even Governor Lucille George-Wout was pleased with this historic moment.

However, the joy is overshadowed by the lack of attention to the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom in the Throne Speech and the subsequent debates. This is happening while 2024 marks the 70th anniversary of the Charter (Statuut), a year in which more connection should be sought. Although the Throne Speech referred to good governance and legal certainty, concrete plans for strengthening ties and addressing the impact of austerity measures, the National Growth Fund, and other reforms on the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom were lacking.

Mercelina advocates for inclusive politics

“Decisions made in The Hague also have major consequences for the residents of Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten, for example in education,” says Mercelina. “We must strive for policies that benefit all Dutch people, regardless of where they live.” He also emphasizes the unifying role that sports can play within the Kingdom, such as athletics, sailing, and baseball, and advocates for investments in sports programs such as the Kingdom Games.

A call for more attention

“This historic presence is a step in the right direction, but more is needed,” says Mercelina, who in June 2024 was also the first Dutch Caribbean parliamentarian to submit a motion on fiscal autonomy in the Second Chamber. “We must strengthen ties and work together towards a future in which all parts of the Kingdom flourish.”

The call for more attention to the Caribbean countries within the Kingdom is growing louder, especially in this anniversary year and after the apologies for the slavery past. It is hoped that the new Kingdom government (Schoof I) will take this call to heart and take concrete steps to strengthen ties and build a shared future.

‘Momento histórico eclipsado por la falta de atención al Reino Caribeño’

LA HAYA, PAÍSES BAJOS – La presencia del miembro del Parlamento Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. (PNP) de Curazao durante el Prinsjesdag (Día del Príncipe) y los Debates Políticos Generales marca un hito histórico. Esta primicia, posibilitada por el senador Jeroen Recourt (GL-PvdA), fue celebrada con un cálido reconocimiento del Príncipe Constantino (quien estaba con Mercelina en Antigua para la Conferencia SIDS 2024) y elogios de varios miembros del Parlamento sobre el trabajo de Mercelina (PNP) en Curazao. Incluso la gobernadora Lucille George-Wout se mostró complacida con este momento histórico.

Sin embargo, la alegría se ve ensombrecida por la falta de atención a las partes caribeñas del Reino en el Discurso del Trono y los debates posteriores. Esto ocurre mientras 2024 marca el 70 aniversario de la Carta, un año en el que se debería buscar una mayor conexión. Aunque el Discurso del Trono se refirió al buen gobierno y la seguridad jurídica, faltaron planes concretos para fortalecer los lazos y abordar el impacto de las medidas de austeridad, el Fondo Nacional de Crecimiento y otras reformas en las partes caribeñas del Reino.

Mercelina aboga por una política inclusiva

“Las decisiones tomadas en La Haya también tienen importantes consecuencias para los residentes de Curazao, Aruba y Sint Maarten, por ejemplo, en educación”, dice Mercelina. “Debemos luchar por políticas que beneficien a todos los holandeses, independientemente de dónde vivan”. También enfatiza el papel unificador que el deporte puede desempeñar dentro del Reino, como el atletismo, la vela y el béisbol, y aboga por inversiones en programas deportivos como los Juegos del Reino.

Un llamado a una mayor atención

“Esta presencia histórica es un paso en la dirección correcta, pero se necesita más”, dice Mercelina, quien en junio de 2024 también fue el primer parlamentario holandés-caribeño en presentar una moción sobre autonomía fiscal en la Segunda Cámara. “Debemos fortalecer los lazos y trabajar juntos hacia un futuro en el que todas las partes del Reino florezcan”.

El llamado a prestar más atención a los países caribeños dentro del Reino se hace cada vez más fuerte, especialmente en este año de aniversario y después de las disculpas por el pasado de la esclavitud. Se espera que el nuevo gobierno del Reino (Schoof I) tome en serio este llamado y tome medidas concretas para fortalecer los lazos y construir un futuro compartido.