Posted in INCIDENTE Pasaheronan a keda pega na Bonaire debi cu avion no kier a start 12:43 October 20, 2024 Leave a comment Pasaheronan cu mester a regresa Aruba no por a regresa ya cu e avion no kier a start y nan a keda pega na Bonaire. Related Articles Polis tabata tin “hardtime” cu turista burachi cu tabata haci fastioso na Marriott Ocean Club [VIDEO] Chauffeur a baha caminda drenta mondi banda di Molen Polis a bay na Catiri pa un supuesto pelea pero na yegada a topa cu un dama altera manera cu polis a drenta su cura. 5 Persona den auto a bolter na Pos Abao y nan tur a bandona e sitio.