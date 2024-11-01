Ta Busca hende pa traha, J.I. Manpower & Security Services

J.I. Manpower & Security Services
We are currently looking for:
-
Casino Cleaner (Masculino)
-
Casino Hostess ( Fluent English, Spanish)Surveillance (camera room: 2 years or more experience)
-
Casino floor Supervisor (must know all games)
Hiring also:
-
Cook Helper
-
Kitchen helper
-
house keeping
-
laundry worker
-
House Men
Requirements:
Valid Id: Cedula rijbewijs, Dutch Nationality
Census paper 5 florin.
We offer an:
attractive Salary
vacation day
pension plan
If your intrested to be part of this team call or email:
Cell : 641-3276
Email: jimanpower2014@gmail.com