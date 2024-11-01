 Posted in Uncategorized

Ta Busca hende pa traha, J.I. Manpower & Security Services

13:05  November 1, 2024

J.I. Manpower & Security Services
We are currently looking for:
  • Casino Cleaner (Masculino)
  • Casino Hostess ( Fluent English, Spanish)
    Surveillance (camera room: 2 years or more experience)
  • Casino floor Supervisor (must know all games)
Hiring also:
  • Cook Helper
  • Kitchen helper
  • house keeping
  • laundry worker
  • House Men
Requirements:
                                                                                                                                                                  Valid Id: Cedula  rijbewijs, Dutch Nationality
Census paper 5 florin.
We offer an:
attractive Salary
vacation day
pension plan
If your intrested to be part of this team call or email:
Cell : 641-3276
Email: jimanpower2014@gmail.com
