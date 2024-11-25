Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort ta Gana Premio Prestigioso di CHTA CHIEF 2024 pa su Programa Progresivo y Integral di Cuido di Empleado Aruba su hotel No. 1 tambe a wordo honra pa responsabilidad social [🇦🇼🇺🇸]

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – 25 di November, 2024 – Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba, ta briya como e honrado di e 2024 Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) pa e categoria di Desaroyo y Apoyo pa Personal (Empleado). E resort na Eagle Beach sa cu su personal ta e curason di su exito, y awor henter Caribe sa con profundo e ta cuida su team di profesionalnan di hospitalidad. Aparte di e honor maximo aki, e resort a wordo nombra como e prome finalista den e categoria di Responsabilidad Social pa su trabou extenso den cuido di su comunidad y isla. CHTA tambe a invita Crescenzia Biemans, Chief Corporate Officer di Bucuti & Tara, pa comparti tocante e esfuersonan den media social cu ta sobresali di e resort.

CHTA CHIEF 2024 na Miami

E Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) annual a tuma lugar na Miami, FL, 18 – 20 di november. CHTA ta un federacion di 32 asociacion nacional di hotel, cu mas cu 600 miembro di hotel y 300 miembronan aliado. Su evento CHIEF ta e evento principal di Caribe pa networking, educacion y intercambio di e mihor practica, cu ta inclui sesion nan di experto y e Exchange Hub.

E premionan CHIEF ta un caracteristica altamente anticipa tur aña ya cu miembronan ta busca pa reconose y siña for di e mihor practicanan den industria. Entreganan estilo estudio di caso pa Benta y Mercadeo Inovativo, Desaroyo y Apoyo pa Personal (Empleado), Responsabilidad Social, Transformacion di Tecnologia y Sostenibilidad Ambiental, di cual Bucuti & Tara ta e unico ganado di Hall of Fame desde 2023, ta wordo revisa pa un panel di huesnan cu ta representa profesionalnan di e industria mas halto den nan respectivo areanan cu despues ta hasi nan seleccion nan.

“Ta un tremendo honor pa Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort gana e CHTA CHIEF Award 2024 pa Desaroyo y Sosten di Hende (Personal) y ta e prome finalista pa Responsabilidad Social pasobra tur dia nos ta wak con nos por duna e mihor apoyo na nos hendenan, comunidad y e planeta, y pa wordo reconose pa yuda nos hendenan biba un mihor bida tanto profesional como personal ta un gran honor,” Crescenzia Biemans, Chief Corporate Officer di Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba ta comparti.

Aruba su top dunado di trabou como un di e top 25 mihor hotelnan di mundo

Bucuti & Tara su cuido progresivo y amplio pa su asociadonan tan stima a wordo honra cu e Premio CHTA CHIEF 2024 pa Desaroyo y Sosten di Hende (Personal). E resort a wordo reconoci pa su metodo di 360° cu un compromiso firme y entusiasmo pa nutri, desaroya y cuida su asosiadonan, un cuido cu ta extende nan famianan y finalmente e comunidad di e isla.

Como un di e mihor resortnan di mundo segun miyones di reseña di TripAdvisor y otro plataforma prestigioso manera Conde Nast y Travel + Leisure, Bucuti & Tara sa cu su lugar di trabou ta exigente tanto den operacion como den competencia pa keda den e punta di .001% di mas cu 1.6 miyon hotel mundialmente. Door di prepara y cuida cada miembro di personal, nan ta logra entrega experiencia di vakantie unico, mientras cu nan mes ta sinti nan mes balora, sosteni y empodera pa sobresali tanto profeshonalmente como personalmente.

Aspectonan sobresaliente di e programa premia di e resort

Desde cu ela habri na 1987, Bucuti rapidamente a bira un empleador deseabel, guia pa su compromiso na su hendenan, luga y planeta. Como un hotel independiente, e resort ta enfoca riba balora, apoya y empodera su personal pa sobresali tanto na trabou como den nan bida personal . Esaki ta evidente den e nivel halto di retencion di personal, satisfaccion di huespednan, y su ocupacion cual ta 97% durante henter e aña,, hunto cu lasonan fuerte den comunidad.

Aspectonan mas importante di e Programa Premia di Bucuti ta inclui, pero no limita na:

Dunado di trabou di oportunidad Igual. Desde su fundacion na 1987, e resort ta un luga di trabou progresivo y ta aproba pa IGLTA/TAG, proporcionando oportunidadnan igual pa miembronan di e comunidad LGBTQ+. Ademas, e resort ta ofrece entrenamento continuo den Diversidad, Igualidad y Inclusion pa asegura cu ningun hende ta enfrenta discriminacion basa riba rasa, religion, of genero, y hende muhernan ta ocupa posicionnan di liderazgo na e resort, incluyendo representacion den e team ehecutivo.

Desde su fundacion na 1987, e resort ta un luga di trabou progresivo y ta aproba pa IGLTA/TAG, proporcionando oportunidadnan igual pa miembronan di e comunidad LGBTQ+. Ademas, e resort ta ofrece entrenamento continuo den Diversidad, Igualidad y Inclusion pa asegura cu ningun hende ta enfrenta discriminacion basa riba rasa, religion, of genero, y hende muhernan ta ocupa posicionnan di liderazgo na e resort, incluyendo representacion den e team ehecutivo. Beneficionan Comprehensivo. E resort ta paga un sueldo mas halto cu e living wage, cual ta mucho mas halto cu e salario minimo legal, ta provee un entrada mas halto cu e promedio, y beneficionan cu ta inclui: un siman di trabou di 5 dia, dianan liber paga, te cu 27 dia di vakantie basa riba aña di servicio, varios bonusnan, descuentonan den tienda, seguro medico, dental, di bista, bida y trabou, apoyo pa salud mental y desaroyo continuo, un programa di spaar cu interes di 3% (unico y diferente di cualkier banco), prestamo cu interes abou y green loans pa compra sostenibel, membrecia di gimnasio, cuminda saludable, entrenamento continuo, y educacion incluyendo programa di universidad, curso profesional y hopi mas.

E resort ta paga un sueldo mas halto cu e living wage, cual ta mucho mas halto cu e salario minimo legal, ta provee un entrada mas halto cu e promedio, y beneficionan cu ta inclui: un siman di trabou di 5 dia, dianan liber paga, te cu 27 dia di vakantie basa riba aña di servicio, varios bonusnan, descuentonan den tienda, seguro medico, dental, di bista, bida y trabou, apoyo pa salud mental y desaroyo continuo, un programa di spaar cu interes di 3% (unico y diferente di cualkier banco), prestamo cu interes abou y green loans pa compra sostenibel, membrecia di gimnasio, cuminda saludable, entrenamento continuo, y educacion incluyendo programa di universidad, curso profesional y hopi mas. Cuido di Salud Avansa. Uniendo cu e ofertanan amplio di servicio medico, nobo pa 2025, ta cuido preventivo especifico pa genero, subsidio pa cuido di mucha, y e iniciativa di bienestar BucutiActive.

Uniendo cu e ofertanan amplio di servicio medico, nobo pa 2025, ta cuido preventivo especifico pa genero, subsidio pa cuido di mucha, y e iniciativa di bienestar BucutiActive. Integracion di AI. Herment inovativo ta wordo implementa pa empodera personal y yuda nan ta mas eficiente, sin reemplaza nan.

Herment inovativo ta wordo implementa pa empodera personal y yuda nan ta mas eficiente, sin reemplaza nan. Inversion den Comunidad. Un enfoke riba empleo local incluyendo celebracion di e cultura di personal y nan famia, atraves di receta ancestral cu ta wordo usa den e menu Autentico Arubano y Caribense di e resort, cuido pa mascotanan atraves di Stimami Sterilisami cu e resort a funda y ta financia, y su reserva natural, The Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve, cu ta cubri un area di 130,000 m² di tereno protegi na Noord pa futuro generacionnan.

Den 2024, Bucuti a honra 56 di su 159 Asociadonan pa nan servicio, cu 61% ta emplea pa 10 aña of mas. Cu 37 aña di reconocementonan, incluyendo Tripadvisor su Hotel No. 21 den Mundo, y honornan di Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, y Forbes Travel Guide, e exito di Bucuti ta basa riba excelencia den hospitalidad, sostenibilidad, y relacionnan autentico entre su personal fiel y huespednan.

E exito aki ta posibel pasobra Bucuti & Tara ta crece hunto cu su hende.

Fuera di vakantie: E compromiso continuo di Bucuti & Tara na responsabilidad social

Bucuti & Tara ta e prome y unico hotel certifica carbono-neutral den Caribe y pronto Net Zero. E resort ta e contribuidor di hospitalidad mas enfoca riba solucionnan y accion na e comunidad di e isla. Bucuti & Tara ta comprende cu mientras Aruba por ta hopi desea pa bishitantenan cu ta keda pa algun dia, pa e comunidad y naturalesa eta un hogar pa bida largo. Manera e doño/CEO, Ewald Biemans, semper ta bisa, “Na Aruba nos no ta den negoshi di turismo, nos ta den negoshi di naturalesa, pasobra sin naturalesa, no tin turismo ni futuro.” E exito di e resort ta demuestra cu sostenibilidad, vakantienan inolvidabel, y ta un bon bisiña por bai man den man.

Bucuti & Tara a wordo honra como e prome finalista pa e categoria di Responsabilidad Social den e Premio CHIEF di CHTA. Cu decada di ta un partner di e comunidad activo y dedica, e honor di e aña aki ta enfoca riba su iniciativa inovador di Stimami Sterilisami y su donacion y desaroyo di The Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve.

Stimami Sterilisami, a wordo funda pa Bucuti & Tara na 2016 como un solucion humanitario pa e problema di sobrepoblacion di mascotanan di Aruba. E programa ta enfoca riba subsidia e costo di procedura di sterilisacion pa doñonan di mascota y organisacionnan di rescate. Te awor, Stimami Sterilisami a sterilisa y castra casi 40,000 mascotanan. Ademas, e fundacion ta sigui boga pa cuido responsabel di mascotanan y ta crea consientisacion bou di e comunidad.

The Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve a wordo funda na fin di 2018 como un regalo pa e futuro generacionnan di Aruba di parti Bucuti & Tara, su Doño/CEO Ewald Biemans, y su amiga pa bida Greta Marie Case. E tereno aki di 32 acre/13 hectar den Noord ta protegi pa semper. Actualmente den progreso na Fase 1 di reforestacion den colaboracion cu e organizacion Ban Lanta y Planta, e reserva natural ta sirbi como un espacio di union pa hende di tur edad. Residentenan, bishitantenan, entidadnan gubernamental, negoshinan local, y organisacionnan ta uni forsa, stimula pa un pasion comparti pa proteha e flora y fauna unico di Aruba. Mas cu 750 palo ya a wordo planta y actualmente ta agregando camindanan di naturalesa nobo. Ora cu e preserva ta completamente desaroya cu un aproximado di 15,000 palo indigena, e preserva, cu ta funciona como un carbon sink, lo absorbe 375 tonelada di emisionnan di CO2 anualmente.

Continuando e legado di comparti e mihor practicanan

E Chief Corporate Officer di e resort, Crescenzia Biemans, tabata honra pa sirbi como un panelista destaca durante e sesion di CHIEF: Leveraging Social Media to Immerse and Inspire. Bucuti & Tara ampliamente ta wordo celebra entre e marcanan turistico di Caribe pa su compromiso autentico, destacando experiencianan cultural genuino y contamento di storia interactivo. Durante e sesion, Biemans a comparti strategianan pa usa medionan social pa refleha e identidad unico di e resort, fortalece conexion entre huespednan y asociadonan di Bucuti, integra cultura local di Aruba den contenido online, y construi relacionnan significativo cu ta resona cu biaheronan global.

E panel tabata diseña pa ta hopi interactivo, invitando participacion activo di e publico. Participantenan a wordo anima pa pone nan mes pregunta, creando un intercambio dinamico di ideanan y bista, enbes di sigui un formato pre-escrito di Q&A. Biemans a detaya con e canalnan di medio social di Bucuti & Tara ta wordo personaliza pa cada plataforma, buscando huespednan y bishitantenan potencial na e lugarnan unda mas nan ta prefera di interactua. Biemans a enfatisa cu e contenido di e resort ta refleha su tres pilar fundamental—Romance, Bienestar y Sostenibilidad—treci na bida door di imagen bibo y contamento di storia yena cu emocion. Na e curason di esaki ta e asociadonan di Bucuti y su huespednan, asegurando un bos autentico cu ta amplifica e experiencia real di Bucuti & Tara.

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Wins Coveted 2024 CHTA CHIEF Award for its Progressive, Comprehensive Employee Care Program

Aruba’s No. 1 Hotel also honored for Social Responsibility

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – Nov. 25, 2024 – Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba, is beaming as the proud recipient of the 2024 Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) Award for People (Staff) Development and Support. The Eagle Beach resort knows that its staff is the heartbeat of its success and now the entire Caribbean knows how deeply it cares for its team of hospitality professionals. In addition to this top honor, the resort was named the first finalist for the category of Social Responsibility and community outreach for its extensive work in taking care of its island community and home. CHTA also invited Crescenzia Biemans, Bucuti & Tara’s Chief

Corporate Officer, to share behind the scenes insight into the resort’s top performing social media efforts. CHTA CHIEF 2024 sizzles in Miami

The annual Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) convened in Miami, FL, Nov. 18 – 20. CHTA is a federation of 32 National Hotel Associations, with more than 600 hotel members and 300 allied members. Its CHIEF event is the Caribbean’s premier event for networking, education, and best practice sharing, featuring expert sessions and the Exchange Hub.

The CHIEF awards are a highly anticipated feature every year as members seek to recognize and learn from best practices. Case study-style submissions for Innovative Sales and Marketing, People (Staff) Development and Support, Social Responsibility, Tech Transformation, and Environmental Sustainability, of which Bucuti & Tara is the only Hall of Fame winner in 2023, are reviewed by a panel of judges representing top industry professionals in their respective areas who then make their selections.

“It is a tremendous honor for Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort to win the 2024 CHTA CHIEF Award for People (Staff) Development and Support and be the first-place finalist for Social Responsibility because every single day we look at how we can best support our people, community and the planet, and to be recognized for helping our people live better lives both professionally and personally is a great honor,” shares Crescenzia Biemans, Chief Corporate Officer of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba. Aruba’s top hotel employer as one of the world’s top 25 best hotels Bucuti & Tara’s progressive, comprehensive care for its beloved Bucuti Associates was honored with the 2024 CHTA CHIEF Award for People (Staff) Development and Support. The resort was recognized for its 360° approach with an unyielding commitment and enthusiasm for nurturing, developing and caring for

its associates, which carries over to their families and ultimately the island community.

Reigning as one of the entire world’s top resorts according to millions of TripAdvisor reviewers and other prestigious outlets such as Conde Nast and Travel + Leisure, Bucuti & Tara knows that its workplace is demanding both in operating and in competing to remain in the pinnacle of .001% of more than 1.6M hotels globally. By preparing and caring for each staff member, they are able to deliver heralded vacation experiences as they, themselves, feel valued, supported and empowered to excel both professionally and personally.

Highlights of the resort’s award winning program

Since opening in 1987, Bucuti quickly became a sought-after employer, driven by its commitment to people, place, and planet. As an independent hotel, the resort focuses on valuing, supporting, and empowering staff to succeed both at work and in life. This is evident in high staff retention, guest satisfaction, and near sellout occupancy (97% year-round), along with strong community ties.

Highlights of Bucuti’s award-winning program include, but are not limited to:

● Equal Opportunity Employer. Since its founding in 1987, the resort has been a progressive

workplace and is IGLTA/TAG-approved, providing equal opportunities for members of the LGBTQ+ community. It offers ongoing DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) training to ensure that no one faces discrimination based on race, religion, or gender, and women have long held leadership roles at the resort, including representation on the executive team.

● Comprehensive benefits. The resort pays above a living wage which far surpasses the legal

minimum wage, provides higher than average income, and perks include a 5-day work week, paid days off, up to 27 days of vacation based on years of service, numerous bonuses, store discounts, medical, dental, vision, life, and workplace insurance, mental health support and ongoing development, a 3%-interest savings program (unlike any bank), low interest and green loans for sustainable purchases, gym memberships, healthy dining, ongoing training, and education, covering university programs, professional courses, and much more.

● Enhanced healthcare. Joining extensive medical service offerings, new in 2025, gender-specific preventative care, child care subsidies, and the BucutiActive wellness initiative.

● AI integration. Innovative tools are implemented to empower staff and help them become more efficient, without replacing them.

● Community investment. A focus on hiring locally including celebrating staff and family culture such as through ancestral recipes featured in the resort’s Authentic Aruban & Caribbean Menu, pet care through the resort-founded and funded Stimami Sterilisami, and its nature preserve, The Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve, which spans an area of 130,000 m2 of protected land in the area of Noord for future generations to come.

In 2024, Bucuti honored 56 of 159 Associates for milestone service, with 61% employed for 10 or more years. With 37 years of accolades, including Tripadvisor’s No. 21 Hotel in the World, and honors from Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and Forbes Travel Guide, Bucuti’s success is built on hospitality excellence, sustainability, and authentic relationships between its loyal staff and guests.

This success happens because Bucuti & Tara grows with its people. Beyond the vacation: Bucuti & Tara’s year-round commitment to social responsibility Bucuti & Tara is the Caribbean’s first and only certified carbon-neutral hotel, soon to be Net Zero. The

resort is the most solution-focused, action-driven hospitality contributor to its island community. Bucuti & Tara knows that while Aruba may be highly sought-after by visitors who visit for days, it is home for a lifetime to its community and nature. As owner/CEO, Ewald Biemans, always says, “In Aruba we are not in the tourism business, we are in the nature business because without it, there is no tourism and no future.”

The resort’s success proves that sustainability, memorable vacations, and being a good neighbor can go hand in hand. Bucuti & Tara was honored as the first-place finalist for the CHTA CHIEF Award category for Social Responsibility. With decades of being an active, dedicated community partner, this year’s honor focused on its groundbreaking initiative of Stimami Sterilisami and its gifting and development of The Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve.

Stimami Sterilisami, or “Love me, Sterilize me” was founded by Bucuti & Tara in 2016 as a humane solution to Aruba’s pet overpopulation issue. The program focuses on subsidizing the cost of spaying and neutering procedures for individual pet owners and rescue organizations. To date, Stimami Sterilisami has spayed and neutered more than 38,000 pets. In addition, the foundation continues to advocate for responsible pet ownership and create awareness among its community.

The Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve was founded in late 2018 as a gift to Aruba’s future generations from Bucuti & Tara, Owner/CEO Ewald Biemans, and lifelong friend Greta Marie Case. This 32-acre/13-hectare stretch of land in busy Noord is now protected forever. Currently progressing through Phase 1 of reforestation in partnership with the non-profit Ban Lanta y Planta, the nature preserve serves as a unifying space for people of all ages. Residents, visitors, government entities, local businesses, and organizations come together, driven by a shared passion for protecting Aruba’s unique flora and fauna.

More than 750 trees have already been planted and new nature trails are currently being added. At full build-out of approximately 15,000 indigenous trees, the preserve, which doubles as a carbon sink, will draw down 375 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Continuing the legacy of sharing best practices

The resort’s Chief Corporate Officer, Crescenzia Biemans, was honored to serve as a featured panelist for the CHIEF session: Leveraging Social Media to Immerse and Inspire. Bucuti & Tara is widely celebrated among Caribbean tourism brands for its authentic engagement, showcasing genuine cultural experiences and immersive storytelling. During the session, Biemans shared strategies for using social media to reflect the resort’s unique identity, foster connections between guests and Bucuti Associates, integrate local Aruban culture into online content, and build meaningful relationships that resonate with global travelers.

The panel was designed to be highly interactive, inviting active audience participation. Attendees were encouraged to pose their own questions, creating a dynamic exchange of ideas and insights rather than following a pre-scripted Q&A format. Biemans explained how Bucuti & Tara’s social media channels are customized for each platform, meeting guests and potential visitors where they prefer to engage. She emphasized that the resort’s content reflects its three core pillars—Romance, Wellness, and Sustainability—brought to life through vivid imagery and heartfelt storytelling. At the heart of this approach are the resort’s Bucuti Associates and guests, ensuring an authentic brand voice that amplifies the true

Bucuti & Tara experience.

To learn more, visit Bucuti.com.