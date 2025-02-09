 Posted in INCIDENTE

[VIDEO] Imagennan di e protesta dilanti un hotel!

18:42  February 9, 2025  Leave a comment

Diadomingo a tuma lugar un protesta encuanto e hotel cu lo ta tumando tur e beach p’e unda ciudadanonan ta perdiendo nan beach. Pa informacion di tur hende e beach ta publico y tur hende mag use.

