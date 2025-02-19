Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort ta brinda sesionnan VIP exclusivo pa su asociadonan pa Turning the Tide, e orguyo mas nobo di cine di Aruba. [🇦🇼🇺🇸]

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – Feb. 19, 2025 – Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba, ta sigui duna trato VIP na su Asociadonan cu sesionnan exclusivo y priva di Turning the Tide, Aruba su documental nobo y primo di su tipo, na Gloria IMAX den su VIP rooms.

E prome sesion a tuma lugar riba 12 di Februari, y e siguiente sesion priva a tuma lugar dialuna, 17 di Februari. Como parti di su enfoke integra y duradero riba sostenibilidad, Bucuti & Tara ta brinda su Asociadonan acceso gratis na e pelicula inspirador cu ta mustra e trabou transformador cu ta tuma lugar riba nos isla. Durante e experiencia, nan por disfruta di popcorn y nan bebida preferi, hunto cu un persona special di nan escogencia.

E Olanan di Mañan Ta Subi riba e Costanan di Aruba

Turning the Tide, un documental cu ta mustra e trabou inspirador di Aruba Conservation Foundation den colaboracion cu Wageningen University & Research, ScubbleBubbles Foundation, RESEMBID y Universidad di Aruba, ta explora e desafionan ambiental di Aruba, specificamente e peligernan pa e habitatnan marino y e esfuersonan colectivo pa rehabilita ecosistemanan fragil aki—cuminsando for di fondo di laman subi bin ariba.

Como e prome y unico hotel certifica carbono-neutral den Caribe, un parti di lidera cu ehempel ta inclui empodera e ekipo di Bucuti & Tara cu conocemento tocante e desafionan ambiental urgente cu e isla y planeta ta enfrenta .

Turning the Tide ta alinia perfectamente cu e mision di e resort y su compromiso na e Objetivonan di Desaroyo Sostenibel di e Nacionnan Uni (UN SDGs), proporcionando un manera interesante pa refleha cu sostenibilidad ta e kurason di tur loke e resort ta hasi. E sesionnan special aki no ta simplemente un anochi di pelicula—nan ta un oportunidad pa e Asociadonan di Bucuti y nan famianan reuni, comparti e historia di sostenibilidad di Aruba, y wordo inspira pa sigui sostene proyectonan transformador cu ta proteha nan cas pa e generacionnan futuro.

Isla Chikito, Logronan Grandi

E resort semper a kere cu hende por cambia e mundo for di unda nan ta para—of den e caso di Turning the Tide, for di unda nan ta landa. E esfuersonan aki ta pidi colaboracion, y den e spirito di un meta uni, Bucuti & Tara ta contento di por a brinda e sesionnan special aki na su ekipo pa celebra e progreso pa proteha Aruba pa e futuro generacionnan.

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Invites Staff to Private VIP Screenings

of Aruba’s New Cinematic Pride, Turning the Tide

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – Feb. 19, 2025 – Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba, recently provided VIP treatment to its staff with exclusive and private screenings of Aruba’s new, and first-ever, full-length documentary of its type, Turning the Tide at Gloria IMAX in its VIP rooms. First held Feb. 12 with a second private screening on Feb. 17, Bucuti & Tara’s longstanding comprehensive approach to sustainability embraces Bucuti Associates, providing them with complimentary access to this movie about the life-changing work happening within their island home, while enjoying popcorn and their favorite beverage together with their plus one guest of choice.

The Tides of Tomorrow are Cresting Aruba’s Shores

Turning the Tide, a documentary that showcases the inspiring work of the Aruba Conservation Foundation in collaboration with Wageningen University & Research, ScubbleBubbles Foundation, RESEMBID and University of Aruba, explores Aruba’s environmental challenges, specifically in regards to the dangers to marine habitats and the collective efforts to rehabilitate these fragile ecosystems–starting from the bottom of the sea floor and up.

As the Caribbean’s first and only certified carbon-neutral hotel, a part of leading by example includes empowering Bucuti & Tara’s team with knowledge about the urgent environmental challenges facing the fragile island and planet. Turning the Tide perfectly aligns with the resort’s mission and commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, offering an engaging way to reflect on why sustainability is at the core of everything the resort does. These special screenings are more than just a movie night—they are an opportunity for Bucuti Associates and their families to come together, share in Aruba’s sustainability story, and be inspired to continue supporting transformative projects that protect their home for generations to come.

Small Island, Major Achievements

The resort has long believed that people can change the world from right where they are standing–or in the case of Turning the Tide, from right where they are swimming. These efforts call for collaboration, and in the spirit of a united goal, Bucuti & Tara is delighted to have provided its team with these special screenings that celebrate progress to protect Aruba for generations to come.