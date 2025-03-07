PAHO Monthly Newsletter 42 March 2025

PAHO sends critical medicines and health emergency supplies to Haiti amid ongoing humanitarian crisis
As part of its continued and intensified efforts to address the acute health needs of Haitians amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) sent 7.7 tons of critical medicines and health supplies from its strategic reserve in Panama.
PAHO and AECID strengthen health cooperation, focusing on cervical cancer elimination in the Americas
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) have formalized a memorandum of understanding to reinforce their shared commitment to improving public health across the Americas. This agreement marks a decisive step in the fight against cervical cancer and other health challenges in the region.
WHO, St. Jude, PAHO launch groundbreaking international delivery of childhood cancer medicines
The World Health Organization (WHO) and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have commenced distribution of critically-needed childhood cancer medicines in pilot countries, including Ecuador, through the Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer Medicines.
New PAHO guide aims to improve early detection and survival rates of childhood cancer in Latin America and the Caribbean
On the occasion of International Childhood Cancer Day, observed every February 15, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) launched a new interactive guide aimed at improving the early diagnosis of childhood cancer, one of the leading causes of death among children and adolescents in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Countries of the Americas to have access to the HPV9 vaccine through the PAHO Revolving Fund from mid-2025
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced that the 9-valent HPV vaccine will be available to countries of the Americas via its Revolving Fund for Access to Vaccines starting July 2025. This will facilitate more affordable, efficient access to the vaccine, which provides protection against 9 strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), associated with various types of cancer.
PAHO warns of increased risk of dengue outbreaks due to circulation of DENV-3 in the Americas
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) issued an epidemiological alert regarding the increased risk of dengue outbreaks in the Americas, attributed to the growing circulation of the DENV-3 serotype in several countries in the region. PAHO urges countries to strengthen their surveillance, early diagnosis, and clinical management to address potential increases in dengue cases.
Over $800 million in vaccines, medicines and health technology procured by PAHO’s Regional Revolving Funds in 2024
The Regional Revolving Funds of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced its main achievements of 2024, including countries of the Americas increasing their investment in vaccines, medicines, and health technologies via the Fund compared to 2023.