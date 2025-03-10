UNESCO Aruba ta lansa un proyecto innovativo pa Aruba cu ta trata comunicacion y informacion [🇦🇼🇺🇸🇳🇱]

Oranjestad, Aruba – UNESCO Aruba ta anuncia e lansamento di e proyecto innovador: Comunicacion

y Informacion como un bienestar general: Diseñando un cuadra Nacional di Comunicacion pa Aruba.

E proyecto aki, aproba door di UNESCO (Paris) den 2024 como parti di e Programa di Participacion

2024-2025, ta basa riba e principio cu UNESCO su comunicacion y informacion (C&I) como un

bienestar publico esencial cu ta permiti participacion democratico, decision informa y trece un comunidad

solidario.

Como un isla chikito den desaroyo (Small Island Developing States, SIDS), e eco-sistema di

comunicacion y media di Aruba ta evolucionando. Estudionan ta indica pa fortalece e eco-sistema di

comunicacion di Aruba, ta fundamental pa garantisa acceso na informacion confiabel, promove

periodismo independiente y crea un espacio di comunicacion inclusivo.

E proyecto aki tin como meta pa duna un plataforma di dialogo riba con por fortalece polisa di

comunicacion structural, mehora transparencia y brinda sosten na acceso di informacion, libertad di

expression y periodismo independiente na un manera colectivo y inclusivo.

Den e proyecto aki, partnernan, incluyendo miembronan di sociedad civil (di differente grupo di edad),

periodista, funcionario cu ta crea polisa, sector priva y otro partner clave, lo traha hunto pa indentifica

oportunidadnan pa mehora e aspecto akinan y pa asegura cu comunicacion ta sirbi interes publico den un

manera inclusivo y sostenibel.

E proyecto lo desaroya den varios fase, incluyendo:

 Investigacion amplio pa evalua e paisahe actual di C&I

 Entrevistanan cu expertonan pa reconoce perspectivanan di esnan den e tereno

 Sessionnan interactivo cu miembronan di sociedad civil, periodista, funcionario cu ta crea polisa,

educadornan, NGO-nan y representantenan di sector priva.

A traves di dialogonan structura y actividadnan colectivo, participantenan lo explora oportunidad pa

fortalece transparencia, acceso na informacion y promove miho conocemento den e area di comunicacion

na Aruba.

Unesco Aruba ta encurasha participacion amplio di e comunidad y ta invita tur partner interesa pa forma

parti di un bishita transformativo aki pa logra un sociedad mas transparente, informa y haya mas

conocemento riba e area di comunicacion. Bo voz ta importante!

Pa mas informacion tocante e proyecto y oportunidad di participacion, por tuma contacto cu:

UNESCO Aruba



UNESCO Aruba Launches Groundbreaking Communication Framework Project

Oranjestad, Aruba – UNESCO Aruba announces the launch of the design research project:

Communication and Information as a Public Good: Designing a National Communication

Framework for Aruba.

This project, approved by UNESCO (Paris) in 2024 as part of the Participation Program 2024-2025, is

based on UNESCO’s principle that communication and information (C&I) are essential public goods that

enable democratic participation, informed decision-making, and social cohesion.

As a Small Island Developing State (SIDS), Aruba’s communication and media landscape is evolving.

Studies have shown that ensuring equitable access to reliable information, fostering independent

journalism, and creating inclusive communication spaces are key to strengthening Aruba’s information

ecosystem. This project will provide a platform for dialogue on how to further strengthen structured

communication policies, enhance transparency, and support access to information, freedom of expression,

and independent journalism through a collective and inclusive approach.

Through this project, stakeholders involving civic society members (across different age groups),

journalists, policy officers, the private sector, and other key stakeholders, will collaboratively identify

opportunities to enhance these aspects, ensuring that communication serves the public interest in an

inclusive and sustainable way.

The project will unfold in multiple phases, including:

● Comprehensive research to assess the current C& I landscape;

● Expert interviews to gather insights from key players in the field;

● Interactive sessions with civic society members, journalists, policy officers, educators, NGOs,

and private sector representatives.

Through structured discussions and collaborative activities, participants will explore opportunities to

enhance transparency, access to information, and media literacy in Aruba.

UNESCO Aruba encourages a broad community participation and invites all interested stakeholders to

engage in this transformative journey toward a more transparent, informed, and media-literate society.

Your voice is important!

For more information about the project and participation opportunities, please contact:

UNESCO Aruba

UNESCO Aruba lanceert baanbrekend communicatiekaderproject

Oranjestad, Aruba – UNESCO Aruba kondigt de lancering aan van het ontwerpend onderzoeksproject:

Communicatie en Informatie als een Publiek Goed: Het Ontwerpen van een Nationaal

Communicatiekader voor Aruba.

Dit project, goedgekeurd door UNESCO (Parijs) in 2024 als onderdeel van het Participatieprogramma

2024-2025, is gebaseerd op UNESCO’s principe dat communicatie en informatie (C&I) essentiële

publieke goederen zijn die democratische participatie, geïnformeerde besluitvorming en sociale cohesie

mogelijk maken.

Als een Small Island Developing State (SIDS) bevindt het communicatie- en medialandschap van Aruba

zich in een continue ontwikkeling. Studies hebben aangetoond dat het waarborgen van eerlijke toegang

tot betrouwbare informatie, het bevorderen van onafhankelijke journalistiek en het creëren van inclusieve

communicatieruimtes essentieel zijn voor het versterken van Aruba’s informatie-ecosysteem. Dit project

biedt een platform voor dialoog over hoe gestructureerd communicatiebeleid verder kan worden versterkt,

hoe transparantie kan worden verbeterd en hoe toegang tot informatie, vrijheid van meningsuiting en

onafhankelijke journalistiek beter ondersteund kunnen worden via een collectieve en inclusieve aanpak.

Binnen dit project zullen belanghebbenden, waaronder leden van de civiele samenleving (van

verschillende leeftijdsgroepen), journalisten, beleidsmedewerkers, de private sector en andere

sleutelactoren, gezamenlijk kansen identificeren om deze aspecten te verbeteren. Op deze manier wordt

gewaarborgd dat communicatie het publieke belang op een inclusieve en duurzame manier dient.

Het project zal zich in meerdere fasen ontvouwen, waaronder:

 Uitgebreid onderzoek om het huidige C&I-landschap in kaart te brengen;

 Interviews met experts om inzichten te verzamelen van sleutelspelers in het veld;

 Interactieve sessies met leden van de civiele samenleving, journalisten, beleidsmedewerkers,

onderwijzers, NGO’s en vertegenwoordigers van de private sector.

Door middel van gestructureerde discussies en gezamenlijke activiteiten zullen deelnemers kansen

verkennen om transparantie, toegang tot informatie en mediageletterdheid in Aruba te versterken.

UNESCO Aruba moedigt brede maatschappelijke participatie aan en nodigt alle geïnteresseerde

belanghebbenden uit om deel te nemen aan deze transformatieve reis naar een meer transparante,

geïnformeerde en media-geletterde samenleving. Jouw stem is belangrijk!

Voor meer informatie over het project en deelnamemogelijkheden, neem contact op met:

UNESCO Aruba

Stadionweg 37, Oranjestad, Aruba

Phone: (+297) 528-3524

Email: info@unesco.aw of b.kreykenbohm@unesco.aw

Website: facebook.com/UnescoAruba

