UNESCO Aruba ta lansa un proyecto innovativo pa Aruba cu ta trata comunicacion y informacion [🇦🇼🇺🇸🇳🇱]

Oranjestad, Aruba – UNESCO Aruba ta anuncia e lansamento di e proyecto innovador: Comunicacion
y Informacion como un bienestar general: Diseñando un cuadra Nacional di Comunicacion pa Aruba.
E proyecto aki, aproba door di UNESCO (Paris) den 2024 como parti di e Programa di Participacion
2024-2025, ta basa riba e principio cu UNESCO su comunicacion y informacion (C&I) como un
bienestar publico esencial cu ta permiti participacion democratico, decision informa y trece un comunidad
solidario.
Como un isla chikito den desaroyo (Small Island Developing States, SIDS), e eco-sistema di
comunicacion y media di Aruba ta evolucionando. Estudionan ta indica pa fortalece e eco-sistema di
comunicacion di Aruba, ta fundamental pa garantisa acceso na informacion confiabel, promove
periodismo independiente y crea un espacio di comunicacion inclusivo.
E proyecto aki tin como meta pa duna un plataforma di dialogo riba con por fortalece polisa di
comunicacion structural, mehora transparencia y brinda sosten na acceso di informacion, libertad di
expression y periodismo independiente na un manera colectivo y inclusivo.
Den e proyecto aki, partnernan, incluyendo miembronan di sociedad civil (di differente grupo di edad),
periodista, funcionario cu ta crea polisa, sector priva y otro partner clave, lo traha hunto pa indentifica
oportunidadnan pa mehora e aspecto akinan y pa asegura cu comunicacion ta sirbi interes publico den un
manera inclusivo y sostenibel.
E proyecto lo desaroya den varios fase, incluyendo:
Investigacion amplio pa evalua e paisahe actual di C&I
Entrevistanan cu expertonan pa reconoce perspectivanan di esnan den e tereno
Sessionnan interactivo cu miembronan di sociedad civil, periodista, funcionario cu ta crea polisa,
educadornan, NGO-nan y representantenan di sector priva.
A traves di dialogonan structura y actividadnan colectivo, participantenan lo explora oportunidad pa
fortalece transparencia, acceso na informacion y promove miho conocemento den e area di comunicacion
na Aruba.
Unesco Aruba ta encurasha participacion amplio di e comunidad y ta invita tur partner interesa pa forma
parti di un bishita transformativo aki pa logra un sociedad mas transparente, informa y haya mas
conocemento riba e area di comunicacion. Bo voz ta importante!
Pa mas informacion tocante e proyecto y oportunidad di participacion, por tuma contacto cu:
UNESCO Aruba
UNESCO Aruba Launches Groundbreaking Communication Framework Project
Oranjestad, Aruba – UNESCO Aruba announces the launch of the design research project:
Communication and Information as a Public Good: Designing a National Communication
Framework for Aruba.
This project, approved by UNESCO (Paris) in 2024 as part of the Participation Program 2024-2025, is
based on UNESCO’s principle that communication and information (C&I) are essential public goods that
enable democratic participation, informed decision-making, and social cohesion.
As a Small Island Developing State (SIDS), Aruba’s communication and media landscape is evolving.
Studies have shown that ensuring equitable access to reliable information, fostering independent
journalism, and creating inclusive communication spaces are key to strengthening Aruba’s information
ecosystem. This project will provide a platform for dialogue on how to further strengthen structured
communication policies, enhance transparency, and support access to information, freedom of expression,
and independent journalism through a collective and inclusive approach.
Through this project, stakeholders involving civic society members (across different age groups),
journalists, policy officers, the private sector, and other key stakeholders, will collaboratively identify
opportunities to enhance these aspects, ensuring that communication serves the public interest in an
inclusive and sustainable way.
The project will unfold in multiple phases, including:
● Comprehensive research to assess the current C& I landscape;
● Expert interviews to gather insights from key players in the field;
● Interactive sessions with civic society members, journalists, policy officers, educators, NGOs,
and private sector representatives.
Through structured discussions and collaborative activities, participants will explore opportunities to
enhance transparency, access to information, and media literacy in Aruba.
UNESCO Aruba encourages a broad community participation and invites all interested stakeholders to
engage in this transformative journey toward a more transparent, informed, and media-literate society.
Your voice is important!
For more information about the project and participation opportunities, please contact:
UNESCO Aruba
UNESCO Aruba lanceert baanbrekend communicatiekaderproject
Oranjestad, Aruba – UNESCO Aruba kondigt de lancering aan van het ontwerpend onderzoeksproject:
Communicatie en Informatie als een Publiek Goed: Het Ontwerpen van een Nationaal
Communicatiekader voor Aruba.
Dit project, goedgekeurd door UNESCO (Parijs) in 2024 als onderdeel van het Participatieprogramma
2024-2025, is gebaseerd op UNESCO’s principe dat communicatie en informatie (C&I) essentiële
publieke goederen zijn die democratische participatie, geïnformeerde besluitvorming en sociale cohesie
mogelijk maken.
Als een Small Island Developing State (SIDS) bevindt het communicatie- en medialandschap van Aruba
zich in een continue ontwikkeling. Studies hebben aangetoond dat het waarborgen van eerlijke toegang
tot betrouwbare informatie, het bevorderen van onafhankelijke journalistiek en het creëren van inclusieve
communicatieruimtes essentieel zijn voor het versterken van Aruba’s informatie-ecosysteem. Dit project
biedt een platform voor dialoog over hoe gestructureerd communicatiebeleid verder kan worden versterkt,
hoe transparantie kan worden verbeterd en hoe toegang tot informatie, vrijheid van meningsuiting en
onafhankelijke journalistiek beter ondersteund kunnen worden via een collectieve en inclusieve aanpak.
Binnen dit project zullen belanghebbenden, waaronder leden van de civiele samenleving (van
verschillende leeftijdsgroepen), journalisten, beleidsmedewerkers, de private sector en andere
sleutelactoren, gezamenlijk kansen identificeren om deze aspecten te verbeteren. Op deze manier wordt
gewaarborgd dat communicatie het publieke belang op een inclusieve en duurzame manier dient.
Het project zal zich in meerdere fasen ontvouwen, waaronder:
Uitgebreid onderzoek om het huidige C&I-landschap in kaart te brengen;
Interviews met experts om inzichten te verzamelen van sleutelspelers in het veld;
Interactieve sessies met leden van de civiele samenleving, journalisten, beleidsmedewerkers,
onderwijzers, NGO’s en vertegenwoordigers van de private sector.
Door middel van gestructureerde discussies en gezamenlijke activiteiten zullen deelnemers kansen
verkennen om transparantie, toegang tot informatie en mediageletterdheid in Aruba te versterken.
UNESCO Aruba moedigt brede maatschappelijke participatie aan en nodigt alle geïnteresseerde
belanghebbenden uit om deel te nemen aan deze transformatieve reis naar een meer transparante,
geïnformeerde en media-geletterde samenleving. Jouw stem is belangrijk!
Voor meer informatie over het project en deelnamemogelijkheden, neem contact op met:
UNESCO Aruba
Stadionweg 37, Oranjestad, Aruba
Phone: (+297) 528-3524
Email: info@unesco.aw of b.kreykenbohm@unesco.aw
Website: facebook.com/UnescoAruba
