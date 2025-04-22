Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Turns Earth Day into Earth Week with Over 30 Years of Environmental Leadership Guests, organizations and locals join forces to protect paradise

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – April 22, 2025 – The Caribbean’s first and only certified carbon-neutral resort, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba, is once again extending Earth Day into Earth Week. Starting the week on Earth Day, April 2022, this year’s collaborative effort brought together over 125 volunteers from the Aruba Conservation Foundation (ACF), and key members of the AHATA Environmental Committee including, the Aruba Airport Authority (AAA), Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort, Boardwalk Boutique Hotel, De Palm Tours, JOIA Aruba by Iberostar, Marriott Resorts & Casino, and the AHATA team. Thanks to complimentary transportation provided by De Palm Tours to support this initiative, the group gathered at 8:15 a.m. to begin what became one of the most meaningful cleanups to date, setting a powerful tone for a week of environmental action and awareness.

From Resort to Reef, Community and Guests Unite for Decades-long Beach Cleanup Tradition

This Earth Day marks the continuation of one of Aruba’s longest-running environmental traditions: Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort’s Monthly Beach Cleanup. For more than 30 years, this monthly initiative is a cornerstone of the resort’s enduring commitment to preserving the island’s natural beauty, engaging guests, staff and the broader community in spirited, hands-on environmental action. Each year, more than 1,000 pounds of debris are safely collected and either recycled or discarded responsibly by the resort.

To celebrate Earth Day 2025, and as active members of the Aruba Hotel and Tourism Association (AHATA) Environmental Committee, Bucuti & Tara extended a special invitation to fellow committee members to join a large-scale cleanup of the Sasarawichi Dunes coastline, an area essential to Aruba’s coastal health and biodiversity. Together, everyone cleaned up over 1.5 KM of the Sasarawichi area. This collaborative effort echoes the legacy of Bucuti & Tara’s owner and CEO, Ewald Biemans, who decades ago initiated AHATA’s pioneering “Sponsor-a-Mile” program. That early effort united hotels across the island to take ownership of a designated stretch of beach or surrounding area, laying the foundation for today’s island-wide environmental partnerships.

“At Bucuti & Tara, Earth Day isn’t just a date on the calendar, it’s a way of life,” says Crescenzia Biemans, Chief Corporate Officer of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. “Sustainability is woven into every decision we make, every day of the year. Our Earth Week 2025 program is designed to inspire action that goes far beyond a single day. Today’s beach cleanup was extra special because it brought together over 125 volunteers from fellow hotels, organizations, and the community. We’re so grateful to everyone who joined us. It’s this spirit of unity that makes the biggest impact, because only together can we rise to meet the challenge of caring for our planet.”

2025 Earth Week Activities

Bucuti & Tara will continue the week with a lineup of meaningful, sustainability-focused activities. Guests can enjoy a special showing of Aruba’s new, impactful documentary, Turning the Tide, in the island’s quest to save surrounding coral. They can also participate in a Zero Waste cocktail making class. All are welcome to register online for the 4th Annual Charity Dog Walk & Run to raise funds for Stimami Sterilisami, the resort-founded, groundbreaking nonprofit that has provided more than 40,000 spay/neuter procedures to local dogs and cats, improving animal welfare throughout Aruba.

With its comprehensive Earth Week programming, Bucuti & Tara continues to lead the way in regenerative travel, creating a resort experience where laidback luxury and sustainability go hand in hand.

About Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

Declared the first certified CarbonNeutral® hotel in the Caribbean in 2018, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort is led by celebrated hotelier and environmentalist, Ewald Biemans. The resort is nestled on the powdery white sands of Eagle Beach, home to protected sea turtles.

Home to the Caribbean’s Safest, Healthiest Vacation Experience and Aruba’s Health & Happiness Code

seal, Bucuti has 104 well-appointed guest rooms, suites and penthouses. It offers sunbeds and shade for

every guest; freshwater infinity pool; spa; WiFi; and complimentary iPad for use during stay.

Award-winning healthy dining is enjoyed at oceanfront Elements, Tara Lounge and private beach dining.

Reserved exclusively for guests and their friends, the open-air SandBar offers top-shelf cocktails and live

music daily along with the Caribbean’s first Healthy Hour. The resort is IGLTA and TAG Approved® as an

LGBTQ-friendly hotel. Bucuti & Tara, a worldwide sustainable tourism leader, holds eco-certifications of

CarbonNeutral®, LEED Gold, Green Globe Platinum and Travelife Gold and was named the World’s Most

Sustainable Hotel/Resort in 2016 by Green Globe. The resort exemplifies an all-embracing commitment

to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the United Nations deemed Bucuti & Tara’s

sustainability program “highly replicable and scalable” for hotels worldwide to emulate.