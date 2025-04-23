Un Strea Nobo pa Aruba: Chef Michelin Jeremy Ford ta Uni su Talento cu un di e Miho Hotelnan di Mundo pa Redefini e Experiencia Culinario Caribeño

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – April 23, 2025 – Pa prome biaha, Aruba lo yama bon bini na un restaurant dirigi pa un Chef cu Strea Michelin, aki mes na un di e miho hotelnan na mundo, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba. Den zomer di 2025, Terra by Jeremy Ford lo habri su porta pa introduci un era nobo den gastronomia Caribeño. Bou di liderato di e ganado di Top Chef y e visionario tras di Stubborn Seed na Miami cu dos strea Michelin, Chef Ford ta prepara pa redefini loke ta nifika pa come den paraiso.

Dos Strea ta Uni pa Crea un Constelacion Culinario Nobo

Chef Jeremy Ford no ta solamente conoci pa su platonan unico y expresivo, pero tambe pa su compromiso firme cu sostenibilidad. Su restaurant na Miami, Stubborn Seed, a ricibi tanto un Strea Michelin pa excelencia culinario como un prestigioso Strea Berde pa sostenibilidad—un distincion otorga na restaurantnan cu ta demostra practicanan medioambiental sobresaliente, manera uzo di ingredientenan local, reduccion di desecho, y promocion di biodiversidad.

Central den e enfoke sostenibel di Ford ta Ford’s Farm, un finca organico di 5.5 acre na Homestead, Florida. E proyecto hands-on aki ta dune e oportunidad pa cultiva un variedad di producto, for di berdura vibrante te na yerbanan aromatico, asegurando un conceccion directo entre tera y plato. Door di integra e ingredientenan creci na e finca mes den su menu, Chef Ford no ta solamente garantisa frescura, sino tambe ta refleha un compromiso medioambiental y innovativo den e mundo culinario.

E dedicacion profundo na sostenibilidad y excelencia ta loke ta haci e colaboracion entre Terra by Jeremy Ford y Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, e prome y unico resort certifica carbon-neutral den Caribe y un di e Top 25 Miho Hotelnan na Mundo riba Tripadvisor, un union berdaderamente perfecto. Hunto, nan ta demonstra cu sostenibilidad y luho no ta exclui otro, pero mas bien por eleva otro. Funda riba balornan comparti, pensamentonan visionario, y respet profundo pa nos planeta, e colaboracion aki ta representa e standard nobo di hospitalidad—un caminda experiencianan excepcional ta bai man den man cu iniciativanan medioambiental cu tin significado.

Gastronomia Refina, Eleva y Natural

Terra by Jeremy Ford lo ta un fine dining restaurant exclusivo, intimo y eleva, cu un menu cuidadosamente diseña cu platonan unico, complementa cu un opcion di chef’s tasting experience. Cada plato lo resalta tecnicanan culinario innovador, presentacionnan impactante, y sabornan vibrante inspira pa e temporada. Chef Ford lo personalmente selecciona ingredientenan excepcional haya localmente na Aruba, of for di su mes un finca organico na Florida, pa garantisa frescura y creatividad pa cada plato. Cu un servicio altamente personalisa y atencion meticuloso pa detaye, Terra ta promote pa brinda un experiencia culinario sofistica, caminda excelencia y un respeto genuino pa naturalesa ta uni den un experiencia gastronomico inolvidabel.

Traha cu nos isla, y pa nos Isla

Loke ta mas emocionante ta cu Terra no ta un concepto importa; e ta un vision culinario unico den su clase, crea cu Aruba y pa Aruba, cu colaboracion cu chefnan, agricultornan, y artisanonan local. Chef Jeremy Ford ta desaroyando e restaurant aki hunto cu su socionan local, Maurice y Karim Neme, tercera generacion di pioneronan di hospitalidad na Aruba cu ta forma un parti integral di e legado turistico di Aruba. E aportacionnan duradero di famia Neme den hospitalidad y cultura na Aruba ta yuda forma e identidad di Aruba como un destinacion premier. Hunto, nan ta creando un experiencia culinario cu no solamente ta pone na muestra e maestria Michelin di Ford, pero tambe ta sinceramente celebra e sabor, cultura, comunidad y medioambiente di nos isla. Terra lo ta un homenahe na Aruba mes—un experiencia gastronomico cu ta resalta loke ta local y autentico, honrando e tera y e comunidad cu ta haci esaki posibel.

Elevando Aruba su Reputacion Culinario Globalmente

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort a pone Aruba riba e tarima mundial hopi tempo pasa cu su hospitalidad renombra y esfuersonan pionero den sostenibilidad. Awor, cu e yegada di Terra by Jeremy Ford, esey ta bai un paso mas leu, transformando e isla den un destinacion culinario reconoci mundialmente.

Door di uni e legado celebra di Bucuti cu e arte culinario premia di Chef Ford, Terra lo amplifica e reputacion global di Aruba den gastronomia, estableciendo un estandar nobo pa innovacion, excelencia, y sostenibilidad den fine dining.



A New Star for Aruba: Michelin-Starred Chef Jeremy Ford Joining One of the World’s Top Hotels to Redefine Caribbean Fine Dining

A match made in paradise

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – April 23, 2025 – For the first time, Aruba will welcome a restaurant led by a Michelin-Starred Chef, right here at one of the world’s top hotels, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba. Opening in Summer 2025, Terra by Jeremy Fordwill introduce a bold new era of Caribbean dining. Led by the Top Chef winner and the visionary behind Miami’s Michelin Two-Star Stubborn Seed, Chef Ford is set to redefine what it means to dine in paradise.

Two Green Stars Unite to Create a New Culinary Constellation

Chef Jeremy Ford is not only celebrated for his bold, expressive cuisine but also for his unwavering commitment to sustainability. His Miami restaurant, Stubborn Seed, has been honored with both a Michelin Star for culinary excellence and a prestigious Green Star for sustainability, a distinction awarded to restaurants that demonstrate outstanding environmental practices, such as sourcing local ingredients, reducing waste, and promoting biodiversity. ​

Central to Ford’s sustainable approach is Ford’s Farm, a 5.5-acre organic farm in Homestead, Florida. This hands-on venture allows him to cultivate a variety of produce, from vibrant vegetables to aromatic herbs, ensuring a direct connection between the land and the plate. By integrating farm-grown ingredients into his menus, Chef Ford not only guarantees freshness but also embodies a commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation in the culinary world. ​

This deep-rooted dedication to sustainability and excellence makes the collaboration between Terra by Jeremy Ford and Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, the Caribbean’s first and only certified carbon-neutral resort, and one of Tripadvisor’s Top 25 Best Hotels in the World, a true match in paradise. Together, they demonstrate that sustainability and luxury are not mutually exclusive, but rather enhance and elevate each other. Grounded in shared values, visionary thinking, and deep respect for the planet, this partnership represents the new standard of hospitality—one where exceptional experiences go hand in hand with meaningful environmental stewardship.

Refined Dining Grounded in Nature

Terra by Jeremy Ford will be an exclusive, intimate, and elevated fine dining restaurant, featuring a thoughtfully crafted menu of signature dishes, complemented by an optional chef’s tasting experience. Each dish will showcase innovative culinary techniques, striking presentations, and vibrant flavors inspired by the seasons. Chef Ford carefully selects exceptional ingredients sourced locally in Aruba and from his own organic farm in Florida, delivering freshness and creativity to every plate. With highly personalized service and meticulous attention to detail, Terra promises guests a sophisticated culinary journey where excellence and a genuine respect for nature seamlessly blend into an unforgettable dining experience.

Built with the Island, for the Island

What is most exciting is that Terra is not an imported concept—it’s a one-of-a-kind culinary vision being created with Aruba, for Aruba, through close partnerships with local chefs, farmers, and artisans. Chef Jeremy Ford is developing this restaurant in collaboration with local partners Maurice and Karim Neme, third-generation hospitality pioneers deeply embedded in Aruba’s tourism legacy. The Neme family’s longstanding contributions to the island’s hospitality and cultural landscape have been instrumental in shaping Aruba’s identity as a premier destination. Together, they are crafting a dining experience that not only showcases Ford’s Michelin-starred expertise but also genuinely celebrates the island’s flavors, culture, community, and environment. Terra will be a tribute to Aruba itself—a dining experience that elevates what is local and authentic while honoring the land and the people who make it possible.​

Elevating Aruba’s Global Culinary Reputation

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort has long placed Aruba on the global stage through its renowned hospitality and pioneering sustainability efforts. Now, with the arrival of Terra by Jeremy Ford, that commitment is taken even further, transforming the island into an internationally recognized culinary destination. By merging Bucuti’s celebrated legacy with Chef Ford’s acclaimed culinary artistry, Terra will amplify Aruba’s global culinary reputation, setting a new standard for innovation, excellence, and sustainability in fine dining.