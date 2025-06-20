Join the second session of the webinar series “Breaking Cycles: Preventing and Addressing Violence in the Education Sector”  

How do restorative practices strengthen the educational response to violence? will be the focus of the second session in the webinar series “Breaking Cycles: Preventing and Addressing Violence in the Education Sector”, organized by the UNESCO Regional Office in Santiago. The event will take place virtually on Thursday, 26 June 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Chilean time (see your local time below).

This webinar series aims to provide a space for reflection and dialogue around effective strategies to prevent and address violence in educational settings. Through thematic sessions held between April and November 2025, experiences, practical approaches, and innovative perspectives from various disciplines and regions across Latin America and the Caribbean will be shared.

The second session will feature renowned experts in the field of restorative practices. Mara Hernández, PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Associate Professor-Researcher at the Centre for Economic Research and Teaching (CIDE), will speak from her experience coordinating the Negotiation, Mediation and Dialogue Programme (ProDiálogo CIDE) in Mexico. Claire de Mezerville López, Lecturer at the School of Guidance and Special Education at the University of Costa Rica and Community Engagement Specialist at the International Institute for Restorative Practices, will also take part.

Both speakers will share approaches and practical case studies demonstrating how restorative justice can be a powerful tool for promoting a culture of peace, collaborative conflict resolution, and stronger school communities.

The session is intended for policymakers, school leadership teams, teachers, counsellors, researchers, students, and anyone interested in contributing to safer, more inclusive and equitable education.

The event will offer simultaneous interpretation into English and will take place virtually on Thursday, 26 June 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Chilean time (see your local time below):

6:00 p.m.: Surinam.

5:00 p.m.: Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, British Virgin islands, Haiti, Guyana, Anguilla, Martinica, Saint Martin, Turks and Caicos.

4:00 p.m.: Jamaica, Cayman Islands.

3:00 p.m.: Belize.

11:00 p.m.: Madrid, Paris.

