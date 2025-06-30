Bucuti & Tara Honra cu Dos Premiacion di AHATA Impact Awards 2025 pa Promove Herencia Cultural y Conservacion Ambiental Un legado continuo di hospitalidad cu proposito, basa riba cariño pa pueblo, naturaleza, y identidad di Aruba [🇦🇼🇺🇸]

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – June 30, 2025—Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort ta honra di a ricibi dos Impact Awards 2025 di e Aruba Hotel and Tourism Association (AHATA) pa e categorianan di Promove Herencia Cultural y Conservacion Ambiental. Esaki ta un reconocemento significativo pa e compromiso constante cu Bucuti & Tara tin pa su pueblo, planeta y identidad di Aruba. E premiacion, cu ta wordo organisa anualmente door di AHATA, ta honra e organisacionnan cu a logra haci mas impacto den e industria di turismo pa e futuro di nos isla. Bucuti & Tara ta orguyoso di ta un resort local, cu ta mantene y reinverti su fondonan na Aruba, cual ta atrae huespednan cu ta busca algo hopi mas cu solamente un paisahe bunita. Su atraccion duradero ta basa riba oferce un experiencia di biahe sostenibel, autentico y cu tin significado.

E ganadornan di e aña aki a wordo selecta door di un grupo independiente di huradonan, consistiendo di: Daniel Tecklenborg (CEDE), Edjean Semeleer (GoCultura), Francielle Lacle y Rosabelle Illes (Universidad di Aruba), y Jan Noordzij (Advance HR). Ambos victoria ta representa un logro excepcional pa Bucuti & Tara y ta un fuente di gran orguyo pa tur miembro di su ekipo.

Excelencia ambiental y liderazgo global

E reconocemento di Bucuti & Tara den e categoria di Conservacion Ambiental ta particularmente significativo, pasobra esaki ta e di dos biaha cu e resort a gana e categoria aki den dos aña. E rason dicon e resort a gana e premio aki atrobe ta paso nan a demonstra den nan applicacion con e resort a sigui desaroya su programa ambiental como un lider tanto local como global, bayendo mas leu cu su certificacion CarbonNeutral® pa logra Net Zero den Scope 1 y 2 den e aña venidero.

Na diferencia di hopi otro organizacion cu ta depende fuerte riba credito di carbon (carbon credits), Bucuti & Tara a pone prioridad riba elimina emisionnan na su fuente. Por medio di eficiencia di energia, energia renovabel, y innovacion operativo, e resort ta sigui reduci su emisionnan den manera medibel. E metodo aki a wordo califica pa Nacionnan Uni como “altamente replicabel y escalabel” pa industria global di hospitalidad.

For di 2018, ora Bucuti & Tara a bira e prome hotel certifica CarbonNeutral® den Caribe, e resort a sigui desaroya su programa ambiental den manera constante. Nan cushina a wordo converti completamente electrico, sin uzo di combustibel fosil, y a instala sistema di airco VRF eficiente den energia. Tambe, a isola cu un capa di MIG pa reduci consumo di energia, y a sustitui tur vehiculo pa vehiculonan electrico.

Ademas, Bucuti & Tara a bira e prome na Aruba cu a reemplaza calentadornan di awa cu gas LPG pa sistemanan di pomp di calor, haciendo uso di calor ambiental na lugar di gas. Den operacionnan di F&B, e resort tambe a implementa un sistema di zero desperdicio, asegurando cu absolutamente niun desecho di cuminda ta bai e landfill.

E resort tambe a introduci Green Loans pa su empleadonan, ofreciendo sosten financiero pa invirti den panel solar, sistema di inverter, vehiculonan electrico, coating isolante, of otro solucionnan sostenibel. E iniciativa aki ta resalta e resort su compromiso pa proteha medio ambiente, no solamente na e resort, pero tambe den nos comunidad, empoderando nos ekipo pa biba un bida sostenibel den nan propio hogar.

Na banda di e logronan aki, Bucuti & Tara ta e unico hotel certifica CarbonNeutral® den Caribe y e hotel mas eco-certifica, cu certificacion di Green Globe Platinum, Travelife Gold, y LEED Gold. Den 2024, e resort a bira e prome hotel na mundo cu a logra dos score perfecto consecutivo di 100% durante e auditnan di Green Globe — un prestacion excepcional, tumando na cuenta cu e promedio mundial ta solamente 63%.

“Mi welo a cuminsa nos programa ambiental ya caba na principio di añanan ‘90. For di comienzo, esaki no tabata solamente un principio, sino un promesa: un promesa di cuida e isla cu nos ta yama cas, y di protehe pa e generacionnan cu ta bin despues di nos,” Crescenzia Biemans, Chief Corporate Officer ta conta. “Ta un honor pa mi pa sigui e legado aki y pa demostra cu ora un negoshi tin un proposito real, e por enrikece bida y sostene su valor pa hopi generacion.”

Cultura como un sentimento bibo

E reconocemento di Bucuti & Tara den e categoria di Promove Herencia Cultural ta refleha un compromiso profundo y constante pa honra e identidad di Aruba. No ta solamente cu momentonan special of actividadnan cultural, pero principalmente cu e decisionnan diario di e resort cu ta preserva y balora loke ta autenticamente di nos.

Cultura ta bin na bida na Bucuti & Tara via experencianan significativo pa su huespednan, manera e obra di arte expresivo di nos Artist-in-Residence, Elisa LeJuez, e mercado semanal cu artistanan local, y e diseño di Elements Restaurant y Tara Lounge, cu ta inspira den petroglifonan Arawak y ta resalta detayenan artesanal traha localmante. Tur obra di arte na Bucuti & Tara ta localmente traha, fortaleciendo e conexion entre nos huespednan y artistanan local Aruba.

Pafo di e resort, e team di concierge ta selecciona cuidadosamente experiencianan autentico, manera paseonan guia pa wak muralnan na San Nicolas, te cu caminatanan den Parke Nacional Arikok, caminda e huespednan por siña tokante e historia, paisahenan y biodiversidad nativo di Aruba.

Pero cultura tin su rais den tera tambe. Na e Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve di 130.000 m², funda door di e resort mes, Bucuti & Tara ta trahando hunto cu Ban Lanta y Planta pa reforesta e terenonan aki, plantando flora autentico di Aruba y creando un refugio pa especienan manera prikichi, shoco, coneu y lagadishi — cu ta desapareciendo poco a poco bao di e peso di desaroyo sin limite.

E esfuerso aki ta hopi mas cu conservacion; e ta preservacion cultural, pasobra pa proteha e identidad real di Aruba, nos mester proteha no solamente su storia y tradicionnan, pero tambe e naturalesa bibo cu a forma nan, generacion tras generacion.

Un aña yen di impacto y inspiracion

E dobel reconocemento aki ta yega durante un aña clave pa Bucuti & Tara. Recientemente nombra como Hotel #1 di Caribe y Hotel #5 di Mundo riba Tripadvisor, e resort ta sigui demostra cu ora un negoshi ta funda riba proposito, exito ta sigui naturalmente. Cu un ocupacion di 97% durante ful aña, Bucuti & Tara ta atrae biaheronan cu ta busca hopi mas cu solamente luho; nan ta yega pa un experiencia cu tin significado, cu ta autentico y cu ta crea un conexion profundo cu e lugar mes.

“Nos ta kere den haci loke ta corecto, pasobra esey ta e principio di ken nos ta,” asina Rik van der Berg, Resort Manager, a comparti. “E reconocemento aki ta refleha e curazon di Bucuti & Tara: nos Bucuti Team cu ta haci e lugar aki asina special. Tambe, nos ta sumamente agradecido na nos huespednan cu ta compronde nos mision y nos dushi isla y comunidad.”

Bucuti & Tara Honored with Dual 2025 AHATA Impact Awards for Championing Cultural Heritage and Environmental Conservation

A continued legacy of purpose-driven hospitality rooted in care for Aruba’s people, nature, and identity

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – June 30, 2025—Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort is honored to have received two 2025 AHATA Impact Awards for the categories Championing Cultural Heritage and Environmental Conservation, a meaningful acknowledgment of the resort’s ongoing commitment to Aruba’s people, planet, and place. Presented annually by the Aruba Hotel and Tourism Association (AHATA), the awards celebrate the tourism industry’s most impactful contributions to the island’s future. As a local, family-owned resort rooted in purpose, Bucuti & Tara continues to welcome guests who seek more than a picturesque escape. Its enduring appeal lies in offering experiences that are sustainable, authentic, and meaningful.

This year’s winners were selected by an independent panel including Daniel Tecklenborg (CEDE), Edjean Semeleer (GoCultura), Francielle Lacle and Rosabelle Illes (University of Aruba), and Jan Noordzij (Advance HR). This dual win marks a heartfelt milestone in what has already been an exceptional year for Bucuti & Tara and serves as a source of immense pride for the entire team.

Environmental Excellence and Global Leadership

Bucuti & Tara’s recognition in the Environmental Conservation category is especially meaningful, having previously received the inaugural AHATA Impact Award for Environmental Protection in 2023. Rather than resting on that milestone, the resort’s latest submission focused on how it has continued to evolve as a local and global leader, moving beyond carbon neutrality toward becoming Net Zero in Scopes 1 and 2.

Unlike many organizations that rely heavily on carbon credits, Bucuti & Tara has prioritized eliminating emissions at the source. Through energy efficiency, renewable energy, and operational innovation, the resort continues to reduce its carbon footprint in measurable ways, an approach that the United Nations has coined as “highly replicable and scalable” for the global hospitality industry.

Since becoming the Caribbean’s first certified carbon-neutral hotel in 2018, Bucuti & Tara has steadily advanced its environmental program. The resort has transitioned to a fully electric, fossil-fuel-free kitchen, upgraded to energy-efficient VRF air-conditioning, applied MIG insulating coatings to reduce energy use, and replaced its entire fleet with electric vehicles. It also became the first in Aruba to replace LPG water heaters with heat pump systems that use ambient heat instead of gas. Additionally, in food & beverage operations, the resort implemented a zero-waste system, ensuring nothing is sent to the landfill.

The resort also introduced Green Loans for its Associates, offering financial support to invest in solar panels, inverter systems, electric vehicles, insulating coating, or other sustainable solutions. This initiative underscores our commitment to protecting the environment not only within our resort, but throughout our community by empowering our team to lead sustainable lives at home.

Alongside these achievements, Bucuti & Tara remains the only certified CarbonNeutral® in the Caribbean and the eco-certified hotel, holding certifications for Green Globe Platinum, Travelife Gold, and LEED Gold. In 2024, it became the first hotel in the world to earn two consecutive perfect 100% audit scores from Green Globe, a rare feat, with the global average at just 63%.

“My grandfather started our environmental journey already in the early 1990s. From the very beginning, it has been more than a principle. It has been a promise to care for the island that is our home and to protect it for those who come after us,” shares Crescenzia Biemans, Chief Corporate Officer. “I am honored to carry this legacy forward and to help demonstrate that when a business is rooted in purpose, it has the power to enrich lives and endure through generations.”

Culture as a Living Heartbeat

Bucuti & Tara’s recognition in the Championing Cultural Heritage category reflects a deep, ongoing commitment to honoring Aruba’s identity, not just through curated moments, but through daily choices that protect and preserve what is truly Aruban.

Culture comes to life through meaningful guest experiences like the bold, expressive works of Artist-in-Residence Elisa LeJuez, the weekly local artisan market, and the design of Elements Restaurant and Tara Lounge, which draws inspiration from ancient petroglyphs and showcases handcrafted local details. Every piece of art at Bucuti & Tara is locally made, deepening the connection between guests and Aruba’s creative spirit. Beyond the resort, Bucuti’s concierge team carefully curates a selection of authentic experiences, from guided mural tours in San Nicolas to private hikes through Parke Nacional Arikok, where guests learn about Aruba’s history, landscapes, and native biodiversity.

But culture is also rooted in the land itself. At the resort-founded 130,000 sqm Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve, the resort is working together with Ban Lanta y Planta to reforest a once-threatened landscape, planting authentic Aruban flora and creating a safe haven for species like the prikichi, shoco, coneu, and lagadishi — all quietly vanishing under the weight of unchecked development. This effort is more than conservation; it’s cultural preservation, because to protect Aruba’s true identity, we must safeguard not only its stories and traditions, but also the living, breathing nature that has shaped them for generations.

A Banner Year of Impact and Inspiration

This dual recognition comes during a milestone year for Bucuti & Tara. Recently named the #1 Hotel in the Caribbean and #5 Hotel in the World on Tripadvisor, the resort continues to demonstrate that when a business is built on purpose, success naturally follows. With 97% year-round occupancy, Bucuti & Tara consistently attracts travelers who seek more than luxury; they come for meaning, authenticity, and a deeper connection to place.

“We believe in doing the right thing because it is who we are every single day throughout all of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort,” shares Rik van der Berg, Resort Manager. “This recognition reflects the heart of Bucuti & Tara, our Bucuti Associates who make this place so special, and we are endlessly grateful to our guests who embrace our mission and our beautiful island.”

The 2025 AHATA Impact Awards affirm that Bucuti & Tara’s steady reverence for people, place, and planet continues to resonate, and that purpose-led hospitality has a powerful place in shaping the future.

IMAGES & VIDEOS

Images are located in this Dropbox folder, and general resort images are in this private media gallery.

About Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

Declared the first certified CarbonNeutral® hotel in the Caribbean in 2018, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort is the No. 5 Hotel in the World and No. 1 Best Hotel in the Caribbean according to Tripadvisor. Aruba’s premier adults-only boutique resort is led by celebrated hotelier and environmentalist Ewald Biemans, who holds many accolades, including multiple Hotelier of the Year awards. The resort is nestled on the powdery white sands of Eagle Beach, home to protected sea turtles and named one of the “Dream Beaches of the World.”

Home to the Caribbean’s Safest, Healthiest Vacation Experience and Aruba’s Health & Happiness Code seal, Bucuti has 104 well-appointed guest rooms, suites, and penthouses. It offers sunbeds and shade for every guest, a freshwater infinity pool, a spa, WiFi, and a complimentary tablet for use during the stay. Award-winning healthy dining is enjoyed at Oceanfront Elements, Tara Lounge, and private beach dining. Reserved exclusively for guests and their friends, the open-air SandBar offers top-shelf cocktails, live music daily, and the Caribbean’s first Healthy Hour. The resort is IGLTA and TAG Approved® as an LGBTQ-friendly hotel. Bucuti & Tara, a worldwide sustainable tourism leader, holds eco-certifications of CarbonNeutral®, LEED Gold, Green Globe Platinum, and Travelife Gold and was named the World’s Most Sustainable Hotel/Resort in 2016 by Green Globe. The resort exemplifies an all-embracing commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and the United Nations deemed Bucuti & Tara’s sustainability program “highly replicable and scalable” for hotels worldwide to emulate.