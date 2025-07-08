Dos Strea Berde ta Uni pa Haci Historia Culinario Caribense [🇦🇼🇺🇸]

Bucuti & Tara lo pronto duna bonbini na e prome restaurant den Caribe cu ta bai ser dirigi door di un chef distingui cu un Michelin Star pa excelencia culinario y un Green Michelin Star pa sostenibilidad

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – 8 di Juli 2025 – Excelencia gastronomico ta encontra elegancia ambiental e zomer aki, mientras Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, e oasis exclusivo pa adulto mas renombra di Caribe, ta prepara pa habri Terra by Jeremy Ford. Esaki ta un restaurant inovador cu lo wordo dirigi pa Chef Jeremy Ford, di e restaurant Stubborn Seed na Miami cu a ricibi un prestigioso Michelin Star y recientemente tambe a wordo distingui cu un Green Michelin Star pa sostenibilidad.

E logro mas reciente aki ta nifica cu Ford ta trece na Aruba e calidad y e prestigio di un di e combinacionnan culinario mas respeta y raro na mundo, haciendo esaki un prome pa e isla y e region.

Den un combinacion dedica di excelencia hospitalario, funda firmemente riba sostenibilidad, Ford a scoge Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, e hotel renombra internacional como Tripadvisor su No. 1 Best Hotel den Caribe, No. 5 Best Hotel den Mundo, y e prome y unico hotel den Caribe cu un certificacion carbon-neutral, pa e experiencia culinario nobo aki. Hunto, nan ta refina loke ta nifica pa come bon, cu proposito y placer.

“Mientras nos ta anticipa cu gran entusiasmo e presentacion historico di Terra by Jeremy Ford, nos ta extende nos felicitacion di curason na Chef Ford y su ekipo cu e premiacion di e prestigioso Michelin Green Star, un di e honornan mas halto pa gastronomia sostenibel. Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, conoci como e hotel mas sostenibel di mundo, ta orguyoso pa pronto duna bonbini na huespednan pa un experiencia culinario cu ta eleva nan bienestar y placer, mientras tambe honra nos compromiso profundo y comparti cu nos planeta,” asina a expresa Crescenzia Biemans, Chief Corporate Officer di Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba.

Un di e reconocemento mas prestigioso y unico

Ford, cu a gana Top Chef Season 13 di Bravo Television, ta e chef renombra tras di un coleccion di destinacionnan culinario popular, cual ta inclui su restaurantnan na Miami, Las Vegas y Florida Keys. E restaurant di Ford na Miami, distingui cu un Michelin Star y nominacion di James Beard Foundation, a subi na un nivel mas elite cu e otorgamento recien di Michelin Green Star, un honor cu ta reconoce na e nivel mas halto di sostenibilidad culinario.

Masha poco chef of establecimiento den mundo por bisa cu nan tin e dos reconocemento aki. E enfoke detaya di Ford riba sostenibilidad — for di compra responsable, maneho eficiente di desprecio, operacion sostenibel cu baho consumo di energia, y cooperacion cu comunidad — lo sigui defini e experiencia di gastronomia di Terra by Jeremy Ford.

Un experiencia gastronomico basa riba responsabilidad

Terra by Jeremy Ford lo ta un destino gastronomico pa tanto huespednan di resort como residente local, ofreciendo un experiencia cu ta traspasa e frontera di gastronomia tradicional di luho pa pone mesun enfoke riba sabor, origen y sostenibilidad. E menu lo resalta e rikesa di Aruba y di region cu plato temporal, tecnicanan sostenibel y ingredientenan local y di Ford’s Farm, e finca organico di e chef na Homestead, Florida. Esaki ta un iniciativa cu ta permiti Chef Ford cultiva berdura vibrante y yerbanan aromatico di calidad superior, pa asina crea un conexion directo entre origen y mesa cu cada plato.

Loke ta haci Terra berdaderamente unico ta cu e ta wordo desaroya cu e isla, pa e isla. Esaki no ta un concepto importa, sino un vision culinario singular crea hunto cu chefnan local, agricultornan, piscadonan y artistanan. Chef Ford ta desaroya Terra den colaboracion cu Maurice y Karim Neme, pioneronan di hospitalidad Arubiano di tercera generacion, kende nan historia familiar a yuda e desaroyo di e identidad turistico di Aruba durante decada. Nan laso profundo cu e comunidad ta garantisa cu Terra lo bira un homenahe na cultura, ingredientenan y medioambiente di Aruba.

Huespednan por spera un experiencia culinario sin igual, unda tecnicanan gastronomico eleva, surtido sostenibel y e bunitesa natural di e isla ta uni den harmonia perfecto. Terra by Jeremy Ford ta aspira pa converti su mes den un punto di referencia pa gastronomia di destino den Caribe, naci for di un herencia comparti di excelencia y sostenibilidad, y realisa den e legendario Bucuti & Tara, e resort cu a duna un otro definicion na eco-luho mundialmente.

Two Green Stars Align to Make Caribbean Culinary History

Bucuti & Tara will welcome the Caribbean’s first restaurant led by a chef honored with both a Michelin star for culinary excellence and a Green Michelin star for sustainability

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – July 8, 2025 – Epicurean excellence meets environmental elegance this summer as Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba’s premier adults-only oasis, prepares for the opening of Terra by Jeremy Ford. This boundary-breaking restaurant will be helmed by Chef Jeremy Ford, whose Miami-based Stubborn Seed holds a prestigious Michelin Star and was recently further distinguished with a coveted Michelin Green Star for sustainability. This latest achievement means Ford is bringing this pedigree of one of the rarest and most respected culinary combinations in the world to Aruba, making it a first for the island and the region.

In a meticulous match of hospitality excellence firmly rooted in a foundation of sustainability, Ford has chosen Aruba’s heralded Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Tripadvisor’s No. 1 Best Hotel in the Caribbean and No. 5 Best Hotel in the World and the Caribbean’s first and only certified carbon-neutral hotel, for this new destination dining experience. Together, they are redefining what it means to dine well, with both purpose and pleasure.

“As we eagerly anticipate the groundbreaking debut of Terra by Jeremy Ford, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Chef Ford, and his team on earning the prestigious Michelin Green Star, one of the highest honors in sustainable dining. Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, the world’s most sustainable hotel, is proud to soon welcome guests to a culinary experience that both elevates their wellbeing and delight, while also honoring our deeply shared commitment to the planet,” shares Crescenzia Biemans, Chief Corporate Officer, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba.

The Rarest of Stars for Sustainability in Fine Dining

Ford, the winner of Bravo television’s Top Chef Season 13, is the mastermind chef behind a shared portfolio of culinary hot spots including Miami, Las Vegas, and the Florida Keys. The James Beard Foundation nominee’s Miami-based Michelin Star restaurant joins a new elite level with the recently earned Michelin Green Star, an honor bestowed only for the finest in culinary sustainability.

Few chefs or establishments in the world can claim both. Ford’s meticulous approach to sustainability—from responsible sourcing to waste reduction, energy-efficient operations, and community collaboration—will further shape the fine dining experience of Terra by Jeremy Ford. Guests will delight in unique flavors backed by the most stringent sustainability standards that care for them as much as they do the planet.

A Destination Dining Experience Rooted in Responsibility

Terra by Jeremy Ford will be a culinary destination for resort guests and locals alike, offering an experience that transcends traditional fine dining by placing equal importance on flavor, origin, and sustainability. The menu will celebrate the bounty of Aruba and the region through seasonally evolving dishes, regenerative cooking techniques, and ingredients sourced both locally and from Ford’s Farm, the chef’s 5.5-acre organic farm in Homestead, Florida. This hands-on venture allows Chef Ford to cultivate vibrant vegetables and aromatic herbs with care, ensuring every plate is a direct connection between the land and the plate.

What makes Terra truly unique is that it is being built with the island, for the island. This is not an imported concept, but a one-of-a-kind culinary vision created with local chefs, farmers, fishermen, and artisans. Chef Ford is developing Terra in partnership with third-generation Aruban hospitality pioneers Maurice and Karim Neme, whose family legacy has helped shape Aruba’s tourism identity for decades. Their deep ties to the community ensure that Terra will be a heartfelt tribute to Aruba’s culture, ingredients, and environment.

Guests can expect an unparalleled dining experience where elevated culinary techniques, sustainable sourcing and the island’s natural beauty come together in harmony. Terra by Jeremy Ford promises to be a landmark for destination dining in the Caribbean, born from a shared legacy of excellence and sustainability, and brought to life at the iconic Bucuti & Tara, the resort that redefined eco-luxury for the world.

