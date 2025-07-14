Bucuti & Tara ta agradecido di ser clasifica un biaha mas entre e mihor hotelnan di Caribe segun Travel + Leisure [🇦🇼🇺🇸🇳🇱]

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – [14 di Juli, 2025] — Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, e resort exclusivo pa adulto, ta orguyoso di a wordo reconoci un biaha mas den e Travel + Leisure 2025 World’s Best Awards. Como e unico resort Arubano nomina entre e Top 25 Resorts den Caribe, Bermuda y Bahamas, Bucuti & Tara ta sumamente honra pa representa Aruba y ta mantene su compromiso pa crea experiencia cu tin balor profundo, cu hospitalidad refina y autentico di nos isla.

“Durante 30 aña, lectornan di Travel + Leisure a pone un spotlight riba e experiencianan di biahe mas memorabel rond di mundo,” Crescenzia Biemans , Chief Corporate Officer di Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort a conta. “Pa wordo reconoci consistentemente entre e mihornan na mundo ta un reflexion di e dedicacion di nos Bucuti Team pa ofrece autenticidad, luho sostenibel y un ambiente unda huesped por sinti un conexion profundo cu nan mes y cu Aruba. Nos ta sumamente orguyoso di nos ekipo excepcional na Bucuti y nos ta profundamente agradecido na nos huespednan maraviyoso cu a tuma e tempo pa vota pa nos.”

Un nivel di excelencia: World’s Best Awards

E Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards ta un di e reconocementonan mas aprecia den industria di turismo. Casi 180.000 lector a somete mas cu 657.000 voto, evaluando mas cu 8.700 propiedad rond di mundo. Resortnan ta wordo evalua riba servicio, ubicacion, camber, facilidad, cuminda y balor general.

Tur respuesta ta wordo evalua den un rango di “malo” te “excelente,” y e puntuacion final ta representa e promedio general riba tur e criterionan menciona. Loke ta separa e ganadornan di otro ta nan capacidad pa crea recuerdonan duradero, unda cada detaye ta contribui na un experiencia inolvidabel cu ta keda presente den bo memoria pa hopi aña despues di bo biahe.

E unico resort na Aruba nombra den e lista di 2025

Pa ta e unico resort na Aruba reconoci den Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards di e aña aki, entre miles di propiedad respeta rond di mundo, ta un refleho poderoso di loke biahero moderno realmente ta aprecia. Aparte di servicio excepcional y un ambiente trankil, e huespednan ta scoge un resort carbon-neutral cu ta reinverti activamente den su medio ambiente, su comunidad y su empleadonan. Bucuti & Tara ta sigui ricibi reconocemento mundial, no solamente pa e experiencia cu e ta brinda, pero tambe pa e sentido profundo di pertenencia, serenidad y proposito cu e ta stimula.

“Loke ta haci Bucuti & Tara diferente ta e pasion tras di cada detaye,” segun Rik van der Berg, Resort Manager. “Nos ta un luga unda pareha ta reconecta, unda bienestar ta un estilo di bida y sostenibilidad ta parti di nos identidad. Pa wordo reconoci door di nos huespednan cu ta aprecia e idealnan aki ta algo cu tin un gran balor pa nos ekipo henter.”

Romanticismo, Bienestar y Sostenibilidad na e centro di cada paso

E evolucion constante di Bucuti & Tara ta un impulso pa un deseo continuo di innova cu proposito, mientras e ta keda fiel na su tres pilar fundamental: romanticismo, bienestar y sostenibilidad. E resultado ta un experiencia cu ta sinti tanto profundamente personal como cuidadosamente elabora.

Entre e logronan reciente:

Programa di bienestar amplia. Huespednan por gosa awor di un enfoke mas holistico na bienestar, cu un yoga deck den aire liber rondona di naturaleza, y cu programa enfoka riba actividad fisico, nutricion y atencion consciente.

Mascotanan di cas ta ricibi un bonbini sofistica, cu comodidad adapta, un Dog Concierge dedica y un toke di luho unico. E resort ta ofrese un menu di tres plato special cu receta gourmet prepara pa chef, acompaña di articulo di comfort y un nivel di atencion special den su experiencia distingui.

E zomer aki, Terra di Jeremy Ford lo habri su porta na Bucuti & Tara, introduciendo un experiencia culinario nobo di e chef premia cu Michelin star pa su restaurant prestigioso Stubborn Seed na Miami. Chef Ford ta posee un Michelin Star pa excelencia y un Michelin Green Star pa sostenibilidad, loke ta resulta den un alianza naturalmente harmonioso. Su filosofia ta uni sabor refina cu un respet profundo pa planeta, un bista cu ta alinia perfectamente cu e balornan di Bucuti & Tara. Como e resort mas eco-certifica den Caribe y e unico hotel cu un certificado di carbon-neutralidad, Bucuti & Tara ta sinti gran orguyo di duna bonbini na un experiencia culinario unda gastronomia no ta solamente excepcional, pero tambe funda riba un proposito cu tin balor.

Bucuti & Tara is Grateful to be Ranked Once Again Among the Caribbean’s Best by Travel + Leisure

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – July 14, 2025—Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba’s premier adults-only enclave, is proud to be recognized once again in the Travel + Leisure 2025 World’s Best Awards. As the only Aruban resort named among the Top 25 Resorts in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas, Bucuti & Tara is deeply honored to represent Aruba and remains dedicated to delivering meaningful experiences through its signature refined island hospitality.

“For 30 years, Travel + Leisure readers have spotlighted the world’s most memorable travel experiences,” says Crescenzia Biemans, Chief Corporate Officer of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. “To be consistently named among the best is a reflection of our associates’ dedication to offering authentic care, sustainable luxury, and a space where guests feel deeply connected to themselves and to Aruba. We’re so proud of our exceptional team at Bucuti, and we’re beyond thankful to our wonderful guests who took the time to vote for us. Your support means the world to us.”

A Benchmark of Excellence in What Makes the World’s Best Awards Matter

The Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards are among the most coveted honors in the travel industry. Nearly 180,000 readers submitted over 657,000 votes rating more than 8,700 properties worldwide. Resorts are evaluated for their service, location, rooms and amenities, food, and overall value.

Each response is rated from “poor” to “excellent,” with final scores reflecting the overall average across these criteria. What sets the winners apart is their ability to create lasting memories, where every detail contributes to an experience that stays with you long after check-out.

The Only Aruba Resort to Make the 2025 List

To be the only resort in Aruba recognized in this year’s Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards among thousands of esteemed properties worldwide is a powerful reflection of what today’s travelers truly value. Beyond exceptional service and a serene beachfront setting, guests are choosing a carbon-neutral resort that actively reinvests in its environment, its community, and its people. Bucuti & Tara continues to earn global recognition not just for the experience it provides, but for the deeper sense of belonging, serenity, and purpose it fosters.

“What makes Bucuti & Tara different is the heart behind every detail,” shares Resort Manager Rik van der Berg. “We are a place where couples reconnect, where wellness is a way of life, and where sustainability is part of who we are. To be recognized by guests who value these ideals is deeply meaningful to our entire team.”

Romance, Wellness, and Sustainability at the Heart of every Step

Bucuti & Tara’s continued evolution is fueled by a constant drive to innovate with purpose, while staying true to its three core pillars: romance, wellness and sustainability. The result is an experience that feels both deeply personal and consciously crafted.

Among recent highlights:

Expanded Wellness Program. Guests now enjoy an even more holistic approach to wellness, including a new open-air yoga deck nestled in nature, along with programs focused on fitness, nutrition, and mindfulness.

Elevated Dog Experience. Furry companions are welcomed in style with tailored amenities, a dedicated Dog Concierge, and their own taste of luxury. The resort now offers a curated three-course dog menu featuring gourmet chef-prepared dishes, alongside comfort items and personalized pampering with its elevated dog experience.

Coming later this summer, Terra by Jeremy Ford, will open at Bucuti & Tara, introducing a new culinary experience by the Michelin-starred chef behind Miami’s acclaimed Stubborn Seed. Chef Ford holds both a Michelin Star for excellence and a Michelin Green Star for sustainability, making this partnership a natural fit. His philosophy blends refined flavor with a deep respect for the planet, a vision that aligns closely with Bucuti & Tara’s own values. As the Caribbean’s most eco-certified resort and its only certified carbon-neutral hotel, Bucuti & Tara is proud to welcome a dining experience where cuisine is not only exceptional, but also rooted in purpose.

Learn more by visiting Bucuti.com.

Bucuti & Tara opnieuw verkozen tot een van de beste resorts in het Caribisch gebied door Travel + Leisure

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – July 14, 2025—Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, het favoriete adults-only toevluchtsoord op Aruba, is opnieuw bekroond in de Travel + Leisure 2025 World’s Best Awards. Het resort is het enige op Aruba dat is opgenomen in de lijst van de Top 25 Resorts in het Caribisch gebied, Bermuda en de Bahama’s. Een eervolle vermelding waar Bucuti & Tara diep dankbaar voor is. De toewijding aan persoonlijke service en stijlvolle, duurzame gastvrijheid blijft gasten uit de hele wereld raken.

“Travel + Leisure-lezers kiezen en beoordelen al 30 jaar de meest onvergetelijke reiservaringen ter wereld,” vertelt Crescenzia Biemans, Chief Corporate Officer.

“Dat we steeds opnieuw worden genoemd, is een prachtig compliment voor ons team. Zij zorgen dagelijks voor oprechte aandacht, duurzame luxe en een sfeer waarin gasten écht tot rust komen. We zijn trots op ons team én dankbaar voor alle gasten die op ons gestemd hebben. Jullie steun betekent alles voor ons.”

Waarom deze award ertoe doet

De Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards behoren tot de meest begeerde titels in de reiswereld. Bijna 180.000 lezers brachten ruim 657.000 stemmen uit voor meer dan 8.700 hotels en resorts wereldwijd. De beoordelingen zijn gebaseerd op service, locatie, kamers, voorzieningen, eten en algehele beleving.

Winnaars onderscheiden zich door iets bijzonders: ze creëren herinneringen die blijven. Niet alleen door luxe, maar door de kleine dingen die samen een unieke ervaring vormen.

Het enige Arubaanse resort in de lijst van 2025

Dat alleen Bucuti & Tara Aruba vertegenwoordigt in de top van deze wereldwijde lijst, zegt veel over wat moderne reizigers waarderen. Het gaat niet alleen om het uitzicht en comfort. Gasten kiezen bewust voor een klimaatneutraal resort dat investeert in de natuur, de gemeenschap en haar mensen.

“Wat ons anders maakt, is het hart achter elk detail,” zegt Rik van der Berg, Resort Manager.

“Hier komen stellen écht tot elkaar. Wellness is geen extraatje maar een levensstijl. En duurzaamheid zit in ons DNA. Het is bijzonder om te merken dat onze gasten deze waarden zo waarderen.”

Romantiek, welzijn en duurzaamheid, de ziel van Bucuti & Tara

Het resort blijft zich ontwikkelen met betekenis. Altijd met respect voor de drie kernwaarden: romantiek, welzijn en duurzaamheid. Elk nieuw initiatief draagt bij aan een unieke, zorgvuldige en persoonlijke ervaring.

Highlights van het afgelopen jaar:

Uitgebreid wellnessprogramma

Gasten kunnen nu nog meer ontspannen. Denk aan een openlucht yoga-deck in de natuur en programma's voor fitness, voeding en mindfulness.

Gasten kunnen nu nog meer ontspannen. Denk aan een openlucht yoga-deck in de natuur en programma’s voor fitness, voeding en mindfulness.

Luxe beleving voor honden

Ook viervoeters worden verwend. Met hun eigen driegangenmenu, samengesteld door onze chef, een Dog Concierge en fijne comfort-items voelen ook zij zich helemaal thuis.

Ook viervoeters worden verwend. Met hun eigen driegangenmenu, samengesteld door onze chef, een Dog Concierge en fijne comfort-items voelen ook zij zich helemaal thuis.

Later deze zomer opent Terra by Jeremy Ford, een nieuwe culinaire hotspot op het resort. De chef, bekroond met een Michelin-ster én een Michelin Green Star, is bekend van het beroemde Stubborn Seed in Miami. Zijn gerechten combineren verfijnde smaken met respect voor de planeet. Een perfecte match met de visie van Bucuti & Tara. Als meest duurzaam gecertificeerde resort van het Caribisch gebied én het enige klimaatneutrale hotel in de regio, is deze samenwerking een logisch vervolg op onze missie: luxe met betekenis.

Meer info op bucuti.com