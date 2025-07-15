Immunization in the Americas shows progress, but over 1.4 million children missed routine vaccines in 2024

Washington, D.C., 15 July 2025 (PAHO)– Childhood immunization in the Americas has shown encouraging signs of recovery in 2024, but significant gaps remain. According to new data released today by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, over 1.4 million children in the Americas did not receive a single dose of the diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP)-containing vaccine, marking an increase in so-called “zero-dose” children. These findings are part of the 2024 WHO and UNICEF Estimates of National Immunization Coverage (WUENIC), which show that while global childhood vaccination coverage has largely stabilized, nearly 20 million children worldwide missed at least one DTP vaccine dose, including 14.3 million zero-dose children. In the Americas, the number of zero-dose children rose by 186,000 compared to the previous year, reaching 1,465,000. “The Americas has shown a firm commitment to protecting its child population, but the gaps in vaccination coverage remind us that more must be done,” said Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the regional office of WHO for the Americas. “Vaccination remains one of the most effective tools to prevent diseases and save lives. We cannot allow any child to be left unprotected.” Regional progress: MMR, PCV3 and Hepatitis B see gains Immunization coverage in the Americas improved for several key antigens: MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) : Coverage of the first dose increased from 86% to 88%, and the second dose from 75% to 77%.

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV3) : Rose from 76% to 79%.

: Rose from 76% to 79%. Hepatitis B at birth: Increased from 64% to 68%, a key step toward hepatitis B elimination. For the HPV vaccine, the Americas has the highest coverage globally, with 76% of girls under 15 years of age receiving at least one dose. However, more effort is needed to reach the target of at least 90%. Persistent challenges in DTP coverage and dropout rates Despite these gains, DTP1 coverage in the Americas declined slightly from 90% in 2023 to 89% in 2024, reversing a positive trend and contributing to the increase in zero-dose children. DTP3 coverage remained steady at 86%, but 9 of 35 countries and territories reported coverage below 80%, raising the risk of disease outbreaks. Additionally, three countries reported dropout rates above 10% between the first and third DTP doses. These gaps reflect ongoing barriers in equitable access to immunization, and retention, especially in marginalized and underserved communities. Strengthening immunization systems across the region PAHO is working closely with countries to strengthen national immunization programs through Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Maturity Assessments, completed for 12 countries in the last two-and-a-half years and already underway in Honduras, the Dominican Republic, and Bolivia. The Organization is also supporting countries to target children who missed vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic, with expected coverage increases of 1–4% in affected cohorts. Priority actions recommended by PAHO include: Identifying and reaching zero-dose children with locally tailored strategies

Strengthening follow-up systems to reduce dropout rates

Ensuring adequate vaccine supply and accessibility

Training health workers and engaging communities to counter vaccine hesitancy

Embedding immunization in strong primary health care to reduce missed opportunities “Member States must remain committed to strengthening immunization strategies through joint efforts so that the region can reclaim its historic leadership in vaccination and protect the health of present and future generations,” emphasized Dr. Barbosa. Global context and call to action The findings in the Americas reflect global trends outlined in the WHO-UNICEF report. While 85% of children globally completed the full DTP3 series in 2024, progress has plateaued, and global gains remain fragile amid conflict, misinformation, and strain on health systems. The global data also underscore the need for urgent action, particularly in regions with rising zero-dose rates. WHO and UNICEF have called for: Increased domestic investment in immunization

Closing the funding gap for Gavi’s next strategic cycle (2026–2030)

Reaching children in fragile, conflict-affected settings

Combating misinformation and strengthening data systems