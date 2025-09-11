Aerolíneas Argentinas anuncia vuelos directos desde Argentina a Aruba a partir de enero de 2026 [🇦🇼🇺🇸]  

Aruba recibirá pronto aún más visitantes de Argentina con el lanzamiento de vuelos directos estacionales por Aerolíneas Argentinas. A partir de enero de 2026, los viajeros de Buenos Aires, Mendoza y Córdoba disfrutarán de acceso directo a la One Happy Island durante dos meses de conectividad mejorada. El nuevo servicio operará cinco veces por semana en un moderno Boeing 737 MAX 8 (170 asientos), ofreciendo a los viajeros más de 7,000 asientos durante la temporada. Como se puede ver en el sitio web de Aerolíneas Argentinas, el vuelo desde Córdoba saldrá los jueves a las 2:30 PM y llegará a Aruba a las 8:40 PM. El vuelo de regreso saldrá a las 10:15 PM, aterrizando en Córdoba a las 6:40 AM del día siguiente. Operará entre el 1 de enero y el 26 de febrero. Salida desde Ezeiza los lunes, sábados y domingos a las 11:55 PM, el vuelo llegará a Aruba a las 7:00 AM del día siguiente. Los vuelos de regreso desde Aruba se llevarán a cabo los lunes, martes y domingos a las 8:30 AM, llegando a Buenos Aires a las 6:45 PM. Operará
Aerolíneas Argentinas Announces Direct Flights from Argentina to Aruba Starting January 2026
Aruba will soon welcome even more visitors from Argentina with the launch of seasonal nonstop flights by Aerolíneas Argentinas. Starting January 2026, travelers from Buenos Aires, Mendoza, and Córdoba will enjoy direct access to the One Happy Island for two months of enhanced connectivity.
The new service will operate five times per week on a modern Boeing 737 MAX 8 (170 seats), offering travelers more than 7,000 seats over the season. As can be seen on the Aerolíneas Argentinas website, the flight from Córdoba will depart on Thursdays at 2:30 PM and arrive in Aruba at 8:40 PM. The return flight will depart at 10:15 PM, landing in Córdoba at 6:40 AM the following day. It will operate between January 1 and February 26.
Departing from Ezeiza on Mondays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 11:55 PM, the flight will arrive in Aruba at 7:00 AM the following day. Return flights from Aruba will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Sundays at 8:30 AM, arriving in Buenos Aires at 6:45 PM. It will operate between January 3 and March 2.