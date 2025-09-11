Aerolíneas Argentinas anuncia vuelos directos desde Argentina a Aruba a partir de enero de 2026 [🇦🇼🇺🇸]  

Aruba will soon welcome even more visitors from Argentina with the launch of seasonal nonstop flights by Aerolíneas Argentinas. Starting January 2026, travelers from Buenos Aires, Mendoza, and Córdoba will enjoy direct access to the One Happy Island for two months of enhanced connectivity.

The new service will operate five times per week on a modern Boeing 737 MAX 8 (170 seats), offering travelers more than 7,000 seats over the season. As can be seen on the Aerolíneas Argentinas website, the flight from Córdoba will depart on Thursdays at 2:30 PM and arrive in Aruba at 8:40 PM. The return flight will depart at 10:15 PM, landing in Córdoba at 6:40 AM the following day. It will operate between January 1 and February 26.

Departing from Ezeiza on Mondays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 11:55 PM, the flight will arrive in Aruba at 7:00 AM the following day. Return flights from Aruba will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Sundays at 8:30 AM, arriving in Buenos Aires at 6:45 PM. It will operate between January 3 and March 2.