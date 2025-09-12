Diabierna atardi a drenta informe di un accidente cu hende herida na e crusada banda di ex-Weng Kee na Piedra Plat, mesora a dirigi tanto polis como ambulans na e sitio. Na yegada di e patruya a bin compronde cu aki ta trata di un accidente pa falta di preferencia unda e dama chauffeur di e Suzuki APV Pass Van a bay subi e crusada y a malcalcula e velocidad y distancia di un Toyota Yaris y esaki a bin dal e Van mande pabao lagando e chauffeur herida. Na yegada di e ambulans nan a atende e dama na e sitio mes.
Accidente cu hende herida na e crusada banda di Ex-Weng Kee
